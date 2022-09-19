Read full article on original website
CNET
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max Needs More to Be Worth the Splurge
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple is rumored to be adding another 6.7-inch iPhone to its lineup this year. This phone will reportedly be a larger version of the standard iPhone 14. Why it...
Apple’s iPhone 14 will bring back beloved feature that everyone has missed
APPLE has plans to revive an old iPhone feature for its upcoming iPhone 14 models, a new report claims. An Apple leaker claims that the old battery percentage indicator will return to the iPhone 14 Pro models, according to BGR. This feature will supposedly look like the classic battery indicator...
Thinking about upgrading to the iPhone 14? Here's who would get the most out of Apple's newest phone.
Thinking about upgrading from an older iPhone to one of the new iPhone 14 models? Before you do, here are reasons you should consider.
9to5Mac
Three features iPhone 14 Pro Max will have that the iPhone 14 Plus won’t
Apple is about to hold its next “Far out” special event tomorrow, and the company is expected to introduce a variety of new products. Among them, there’s the entire iPhone 14 lineup, which is supposed to have four different models: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
9to5Mac
Kuo: iPhone 14 Pro Max dominates first weekend of pre-orders, iPhone 14 Plus disappoints
Apple may be paying the price for being too confident regarding the regular iPhone 14 models. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus versions are selling worse than the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone SE 3 – both phones that had disappointing sales when their pre-orders started. On the other hand, the redesigned iPhone 14 Pro Max is selling better than its predecessor.
ohmymag.co.uk
Don't buy an iPhone or Apple Watch until Wednesday. Here's the smart reason why
Today being a Labour Day in North America, you might be thinking it’ll be smart to take advantage of widely advertised sales to buy an iPhone. But you might want to wait for a few more days, lest you don’t get your money’s worth. Be patient. Forbes...
The Verge
Apple quietly bankrolled a lobbying group for app developers
One of Washington’s loudest tech groups, The App Association (ACT), says it proudly represents thousands of app developers across the world. But according to a new report from Bloomberg on Monday, the group receives more than half of its funding from Apple. The report paints Apple and the ACT...
'Significantly lower than expected' iPhone 14 Plus pre-orders suggest Apple's strategy of ditching the 'mini' for a larger version of the new phone is a failure, says renowned Apple analyst
The iPhone 14 Plus, which is a replacement of the iPhone 13 mini, is expected to be in stock when it launches, "reflecting lackluster demand."
CNET
Missing Some iOS 16 Features? Your iPhone's Age Might Be to Blame
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The new iOS 16 is out now for compatible iPhones, which means you can download it right now if you have an iPhone 8 or newer. Unfortunately, even if...
CNET
iOS 16.1 Beta 2, Available Now to Developers: What's New
It's been a little over a week since Apple released its biggest operating software update this year, iOS 16, and already the tech giant is working on upgrades. The newest released version, iOS 16.1 Beta 2, is available to developers as of Tuesday. The update includes enhanced monitoring of live...
NFL・
Some iPhone 14 Pro owners are posting videos showing their cameras physically shaking and rattling when using apps like TikTok and Snapchat
Some iPhone 14 Pro users posted videos of the main lens on the rear camera shaking and making a rattling noise on apps like Snapchat and TikTok.
The iPhone 14 is more of a good thing — but is it the right phone for you?
The iPhone 14's excellent camera, battery life and performance make it the best new iPhone for those long overdue for an upgrade.
CNET
Mad at iPhone's New Search Button in iOS 16? Here's How to Get Rid of It
You can now download iOS 16, and much like every new major software update to the iPhone, there are features and settings that you'll absolutely love -- and others that you might not be so fond of. If you've getting the new iPhone 14, this will apply to you too.
iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro: all four of Apple's new models compared
These are the key differences between the Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro (and the iPhone 14 Plus and Pro Max too!)
technewstoday.com
6 Ways to Make Keyboard Bigger on iPhone?
Having a bigger Keyboard size is a blessing, especially if you have big hands. If you use a small iPhone, say iPhone SE and the iPhone 13 mini, it increases the chance of typos on their compact Keyboard. Although Apple’s flagship model ensures smoothness while typing, its small keyboard design...
CNET
Snag a 13-Inch M1 MacBook Pro for up to $450 Off While You Still Can
Though it has just been replaced by the M2 MacBook Pro, the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro is still one of the best MacBooks on the market right now. Equipped with Apple's in-house M1 chip, it's super powerful and efficient, meaning it can burn through all of your daily tasks without burning through battery life. And with Best Buy offering up to $450 off this previous-gen MacBook, it's one of the most affordable Apple silicon-powered laptops you can buy right now, with prices starting at just $950 for the 256GB model.
TechRadar
What is the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro and what can it do?
We’d heard that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro might lose the notch at the top of the screen in favor of a hole punch arrangement, similar to what we see on most Android phones. While the iPhone 14 still uses the notch design, the new iPhone 14 Pro not only uses a cutout that Apple calls its Dynamic Island, Apple has fully embraced the void created by the holes in the screen, and made them an integral part of the new iOS 16 interface.
CNET
Best iPhone 14 Cases So Far
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. For the iPhone 14, Apple did a little something different. The smaller Mini size is gone, and now there are two sizes of the standard iPhone 14, along with two sizes of the iPhone 14 Pro. Both lines now come in 6.1- and 6.7-inch sizes: The iPhone 14 and the larger iPhone 14 Plus, as well as the iPhone 14 Pro and the larger iPhone 14 Pro Max (both of which boast extra cameras, always-on screens and the unique "Dynamic Island" display feature). Each model has its own specific case, so make sure you're getting the correct case to fit your particular iPhone 14 model.
Tree Hugger
Apple's New iPhone 14 Is Easier to Fix
A lot of reviewers claim the iPhone 14 is not much different than the model it replaced. Now Kyle Wiens, the founder of iFixit, says: "Apple has completely redesigned the internals of the iPhone 14 to make it easier to repair. It is not at all visible from the outside, but this is a big deal. It’s the most significant design change to the iPhone in a long time."
