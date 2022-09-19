Read full article on original website
Modern Warfare II Open Beta: Infinity Ward Gives Reasoning on Dead Silence and Red Dots on Minimap
Infinity Ward put out a community update following the first weekend of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Open Beta talking about hotly contested topics including red dots on the minimap and Dead Silence as a feature. Modern Warfare II is the direct sequel to the Modern Warfare (2019) reboot...
Apex Players Call for Permanent Gun Run Mode
The new limited-time mode Gun Run has proven to be a hit with Apex Legends fans, with some players calling for it to be made a permanent addition. Apex Legends' Beast of Prey Collection Event launched yesterday, on Sept. 21, 2022. This latest event adds in 24 themed limited-time cosmetics for players to ge ttheir hands on. Some skins bear a striking resemblance to the iconic Predator design from the famous sci-fi franchise. Beast of Prey features new Legendary skins for Horizon, Lifeline, Loba, Fuse, Pathfinder, Octane, and Rampart.
Riot Games Reportedly Held Emergency Meeting for G2 Esports Valorant Spot Following Andrew Tate Fiasco
Riot Games reportedly planned to give G2 Esports a partnership spot in the VCT Americas League, but pivoted following owner Carlos "ocelote" Rodriguez's involvement with Andrew Tate.
All Weapon Buffs and Nerfs in Apex Legends Beast of Prey Collection Event
Respawn Entertainment released the Beast of Prey Collection event Tuesday, giving fans a chance to play the new LTM Gun Run. While plenty of fans are excited to try out the new Throwing Knife exclusive in the LTM, others simply want to get back to the grind of ranked before the split is over.
Fortnite Reboot Rally: How to Earn Rewards
Fortnite is kicking off Chapter 3 Season 4 with Reboot Rally. Here's how to earn all available rewards and cosmetics. Chapter 3 Season 3: Vibin' didn't quite end with the explosive finale that we've come to expect from Fortnite. But fans didn't have too long to sulk about it, with Season 4: Paradise instead rolling out immediately. As ever, players can get their hands on a brand-new Battle Pass, check out some new POIs, and get stuck into a variety of new quests.
Will Moving Out 2 be on Xbox Game Pass?
Moving Out 2 will be released for the Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, but read to see whether it will available on the Xbox Game Pass.
How to Fix NBA 2K23 Crashing on Xbox Series X
The best way to fix NBA 2K23 from crashing is to either restart your console or reinstall the game.
Overwatch 2 Season 1 Hero Balance Patch Notes: Full List
With the launch of Overwatch 2 less than two weeks away, Blizzard Entertainment has revealed its hero balancing changes made since Beta 2 that will debut on day one. Here's a breakdown of the Season 1 hero balance patch notes for Overwatch 2 Season 1, per Blizzard. Overwatch 2 Season...
2K Confirms Hack, Warns Certain Players Received a 'Malicious' Link
The help desk platform used by 2K was hacked and recently sent a "malicious" link to certain players.
Destiny Cheatmaker Countersues Bungie, Claims Bungie Hacked Their Computers
Bungie is being countersued by AimJunkies, a popular Destiny 2 cheat manufacturer, as they claim that the Destiny 2 developer hacked them. After several months
Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta Ground War Invasion Explained
A new game mode is heading to the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Open Beta rotation in Weekend 2 — Ground War Invasion. Here's how it works. While we're still in open beta territory for Modern Warfare 2, there's plenty of content for players to get acquainted with ahead of the game's full release. Thus far, those who've managed to play the beta have been invited to test out the Core Maps, which are custom-made and built exclusively for 6-v-6 game modes. That is set to change with the addition of the Battle Maps for Ground War modes.
How to Add Friends on Rumbleverse
Adding friends on Rumbleverse is complicated because you have to connect your account to Epic Games.
How to Get Invited to the Diablo IV Closed End Game Beta
Blizzard revealed some exciting news Monday, giving players a chance to test out end-game experiences inside Diablo IV.
Spirit Blossom Evelynn Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get
Spirit Blossom Evelynn is one of 10 new skins recently announced coming to League of Legends. Spirit Blossom is doubling in size in an upcoming League of Legends patch. The skin line previously featured 10 skins including cosmetics for champions like Yasuo, Yone, Ahri and more. Riot Games announced 10 more skins for the Spirit Blossom line including a new skin for Evelynn.
'Raf Strafing' Maneuverability Trick Has Taken Apex Legends Community by Storm
A new way to dominate your foes has been discovered online and it has commanded the minds of Apex Legends players everywhere.
Diablo Immortal’s First Major Update is Coming September 28
Diablo Immortal will be undergoing its first major update titled Forgotten Nightmares which will be adding a plethora of content for players to explore and conq
How Long Does Winter Last in Kingdom Two Crowns?
How Long Does Winter Last in Kingdom Two Crowns?
New PS5 Redesign May Have a Detachable Disc Drive
The PlayStation 5 is reportedly due for a redesign nearly two years after its initial launch. While the current versions include a digital download-only console
Apex Legends Devs Provide Development Details Regarding Seer's Abilities
Fans of Apex Legends were recently given interesting insight during a Reddit AMA that provided a behind-the-scenes look into why Seer's abilities work the way that they do. Apex Legends enthusiasts are well aware of the stylish character Seer and his incredible recon capabilities. Seer enters the arena with powerful skills such as Heart Seeker and Focus of Attention that allow players to quickly decipher enemy movements and locations. These abilities are so advantageous that many players and pros consider him to be one of the premier options for gamers to play as.
