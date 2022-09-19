ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

Apex Players Call for Permanent Gun Run Mode

The new limited-time mode Gun Run has proven to be a hit with Apex Legends fans, with some players calling for it to be made a permanent addition. Apex Legends' Beast of Prey Collection Event launched yesterday, on Sept. 21, 2022. This latest event adds in 24 themed limited-time cosmetics for players to ge ttheir hands on. Some skins bear a striking resemblance to the iconic Predator design from the famous sci-fi franchise. Beast of Prey features new Legendary skins for Horizon, Lifeline, Loba, Fuse, Pathfinder, Octane, and Rampart.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dead By Daylight#Gaming
DBLTAP

Fortnite Reboot Rally: How to Earn Rewards

Fortnite is kicking off Chapter 3 Season 4 with Reboot Rally. Here's how to earn all available rewards and cosmetics. Chapter 3 Season 3: Vibin' didn't quite end with the explosive finale that we've come to expect from Fortnite. But fans didn't have too long to sulk about it, with Season 4: Paradise instead rolling out immediately. As ever, players can get their hands on a brand-new Battle Pass, check out some new POIs, and get stuck into a variety of new quests.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Overwatch 2 Season 1 Hero Balance Patch Notes: Full List

With the launch of Overwatch 2 less than two weeks away, Blizzard Entertainment has revealed its hero balancing changes made since Beta 2 that will debut on day one. Here's a breakdown of the Season 1 hero balance patch notes for Overwatch 2 Season 1, per Blizzard. Overwatch 2 Season...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
DBLTAP

Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta Ground War Invasion Explained

A new game mode is heading to the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Open Beta rotation in Weekend 2 — Ground War Invasion. Here's how it works. While we're still in open beta territory for Modern Warfare 2, there's plenty of content for players to get acquainted with ahead of the game's full release. Thus far, those who've managed to play the beta have been invited to test out the Core Maps, which are custom-made and built exclusively for 6-v-6 game modes. That is set to change with the addition of the Battle Maps for Ground War modes.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Spirit Blossom Evelynn Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get

Spirit Blossom Evelynn is one of 10 new skins recently announced coming to League of Legends. Spirit Blossom is doubling in size in an upcoming League of Legends patch. The skin line previously featured 10 skins including cosmetics for champions like Yasuo, Yone, Ahri and more. Riot Games announced 10 more skins for the Spirit Blossom line including a new skin for Evelynn.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Devs Provide Development Details Regarding Seer's Abilities

Fans of Apex Legends were recently given interesting insight during a Reddit AMA that provided a behind-the-scenes look into why Seer's abilities work the way that they do. Apex Legends enthusiasts are well aware of the stylish character Seer and his incredible recon capabilities. Seer enters the arena with powerful skills such as Heart Seeker and Focus of Attention that allow players to quickly decipher enemy movements and locations. These abilities are so advantageous that many players and pros consider him to be one of the premier options for gamers to play as.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy