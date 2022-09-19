Brooklyn man, 22, sentenced to 25 years in prison for murder over stolen baseball cap

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 22-year-old Brooklyn man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the 2016 murder of a man over a stolen baseball cap, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez's office said Monday.

The Flatbush man, Adonis Barnett, murdered 38-year-old Gerald Cummings when he was 16 years old on August 3, 2016, officials said.

Cummings’ 17-year-old son was robbed of his ‘Don C’ Oakland Raiders leather and snakeskin baseball cap a few days earlier. The cap had a value of several hundred dollars, court documents show.

When Cummings’s son saw Barnett with another person who was wearing the stolen hat, he called his dad for help. Cummings arrived at the scene, near the basketball courts outside of P.S. 6 on Snyder Avenue in Flatbush, around 10:18 p.m.

Cummings approached the duo and after getting his son’s hat back, Barnett took out a gun and fired three times as Cummings was walking away, hitting him twice, authorities said. Cummings later died at Kings County Hospital.

“This was a senseless, cold-blooded shooting of a family man walking away after retrieving his son’s stolen cap,” said Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez. “Now he has lost his life, and his family lost their loved one. With today’s sentence, the defendant will spend many years behind bars as a consequence of his actions.”

Barnett was convicted of first-degree manslaughter last April after a trial and criminal weapon possession at an earlier trial. Along with 25 years in prison, Barnett was given five years of post-release supervision.