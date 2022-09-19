ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn man, 22, sentenced to 25 years in prison for murder over stolen baseball cap

By Emily Nadal
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 22-year-old Brooklyn man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the 2016 murder of a man over a stolen baseball cap, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez's office said Monday.

The Flatbush man, Adonis Barnett, murdered 38-year-old Gerald Cummings when he was 16 years old on August 3, 2016, officials said.

Cummings’ 17-year-old son was robbed of his ‘Don C’ Oakland Raiders leather and snakeskin baseball cap a few days earlier. The cap had a value of several hundred dollars, court documents show.

When Cummings’s son saw Barnett with another person who was wearing the stolen hat, he called his dad for help. Cummings arrived at the scene, near the basketball courts outside of P.S. 6 on Snyder Avenue in Flatbush, around 10:18 p.m.

Cummings approached the duo and after getting his son’s hat back, Barnett took out a gun and fired three times as Cummings was walking away, hitting him twice, authorities said. Cummings later died at Kings County Hospital.

“This was a senseless, cold-blooded shooting of a family man walking away after retrieving his son’s stolen cap,” said Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez. “Now he has lost his life, and his family lost their loved one. With today’s sentence, the defendant will spend many years behind bars as a consequence of his actions.”

Barnett was convicted of first-degree manslaughter last April after a trial and criminal weapon possession at an earlier trial. Along with 25 years in prison, Barnett was given five years of post-release supervision.

Glen Perouza
2d ago

25 YEARS FOR $1000 You got the hat back!... then decided to look for some trouble. Life Lesson- TROUBLE EASY TO GET IN... HARD TO GET OUT! think about this next time before squeezing off🤔

PIX11

Brooklyn stabbing: Man killed in Brownsville apartment building

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was fatally stabbed inside a Brownsville apartment building Wednesday night, according to police. Officers responding to a 911 call around 9:25 p.m. found Kyle Forde, 29, unconscious with a stab wound to the chest inside the building on Lott Avenue near Herzl Street, officials said. First responders rushed Forde, […]
theforumnewsgroup.com

Members of Violent ‘Bully Gang’ Charged in Superseding Indictment

A superseding indictment was unsealed Tuesday in federal court in Brooklyn charging 26 defendants, including nine members and associates of the violent NYC-based street gang known as the “Bully Gang” with various offenses, including racketeering, murder, drug trafficking, money laundering, and firearms offenses. The superseding indictment includes new charges against the following members and associates of the Bully Gang for three murders and one attempted murder in Brooklyn and Queens committed in2018 and 2020:
PIX11

Man accused of killing Bronx EMT deemed fit to stand trial

THE BRONX (PIX11) — An alleged killer was deemed fit to strand trial, years after he allegedly ran over a Bronx EMT with a stolen ambulance, officials said Wednesday. Jose Gonzalez was quickly taken into custody after Yadira Arroyo’s March 2017 death, but he had been found unfit for trial on May 26, 2022, District […]
WUSA9

DC man faces 17 charges after shooting homeless men dead across DC, NYC

WASHINGTON — A Southeast D.C. man is facing 17 charges after he was arrested for shooting homeless men across the District and New York City earlier this year. A grand jury returned the indictment Wednesday, charging 31-year-old Gerald Brevard III with first-degree murder while armed, assault with intent to kill while armed, aggravated assault while armed, mayhem while armed, and multiple firearm offenses in the March 2022 attacks on the three homeless men who were residing in D.C.
The Staten Island Advance

Woman identified in fatal Staten Island shooting was loving grandmother who ‘spoke the truth’

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The 61-year-old woman fatally shot Wednesday morning inside a Clifton apartment building has been identified by family and law-enforcement sources. Nadine Davis, who neighbors say lived in the Park Hill community for years, was found by police officers with a gunshot wound to the head when they responded to her apartment at around 6 a.m., according to sources and an NYPD spokesman.
