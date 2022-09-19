MARTIN COUNTY — Officials are investigating an incident in which a deputy’s firearm unintentionally was discharged in the school resource officer office at a local school, the Sheriff’s Office stated.

No one was injured in the Monday incident at Treasure Coast Classical Academy in the 1400 block of Southeast Cove Road, the Sheriff’s Office stated.

The time the incident occurred was not immediately available.

The agency stated the deputy held the weapon at the time.

No other information was available Monday late afternoon.

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on Twitter @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: 'Unintentional discharge' of deputy's weapon at school under investigation; no injuries