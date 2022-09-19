ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

'Unintentional discharge' of deputy's weapon at school under investigation; no injuries

By Will Greenlee, Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
 3 days ago

MARTIN COUNTY — Officials are investigating an incident in which a deputy’s firearm unintentionally was discharged in the school resource officer office at a local school, the Sheriff’s Office stated.

No one was injured in the Monday incident at Treasure Coast Classical Academy in the 1400 block of Southeast Cove Road, the Sheriff’s Office stated.

The time the incident occurred was not immediately available.

Water sent to douse massive fire: More than 20 million gallons of water delivered to vegetative debris fire in PSL

Back to school: Martin County students return to class for the new school year

Back to work: Back to school means back to work for school crossing guards on Treasure Coast

The agency stated the deputy held the weapon at the time.

No other information was available Monday late afternoon.

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on Twitter @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com

If you're a subscriber, thank you. If not, become a subscriber to get the latest breaking news and crime coverage.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: 'Unintentional discharge' of deputy's weapon at school under investigation; no injuries

Comments / 0

Related
850wftl.com

School resource officer will be disciplined after firing his weapon in Martin County school

(MARTIN COUNTY, Florida)– New details have been released involving a school resource officer (SRO) discharging his service firearm in a Treasure Coast charter school. The incident occurred on Monday when the SRO attempted to dry fire his weapon before going to the range; however, one bullet remained in the chamber, according to Martin County Sheriff William Snyder.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Martin County, FL
Martin County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
cbs12.com

Port St. Lucie man killed in major crash in Osceola County, 16 people injured

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Port St. Lucie were involved in a multivehicle crash in Osceola County on Wednesday morning, one was killed. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the crash took place just before 7 a.m. on State Road 60. Troopers said a box truck, a Dodge Ram pickup truck and bus transporting inmates from a Polk County facility to a work-release program in Okeechobee were all involved. During the time of the crash, visibility conditions were described a foggy and dark.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Man charged after striking person with wooden plank

GIFFORD — A 45-year-old man was jailed last week after deputies said he struck another man in the head with a two-by-four wooden plank during a heated altercation. The man, identified as Christopher Yon Brannon, then approached a deputy while holding the piece of wood with both hands like a baseball bat, report show.
GIFFORD, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New School#Unintentional Discharge#The Sheriff S Office
True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

1983 Murder of 11-Year-Old Lora Ann Huizar Solved

After almost 4 decades, sheriff deputy James Howard Harrison was found responsible. Lora Ann Huizar (image courtesy of St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office) It was a Sunday afternoon on November 6, 1983, when eleven-year-old Lora Ann Huizar was walking home from a friend’s house in Fort Pierce, Florida. Her parents noticed she didn’t come home, and they called the friend Lora had been with and discovered that Lora had left her friend’s house hours ago. They quickly searched the area, and when they couldn’t find Lora, they went to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office to report her missing.
FORT PIERCE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
cbs12.com

Deputy unintentionally fires gun at charter school in Stuart

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy accidentally discharged their gun at a charter school in Stuart, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said Monday. Investigators said the deputy was holding the gun when it went off in the SRO office at the Treasure Coast Classical Academy. There are no reported...
STUART, FL
cbs12.com

Sheriff's office searching for missing woman in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — The search is on for a woman who's missing and believed to be in the Lake Worth area. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 32-year-old Brittany Hill was last seen at the Wawa gas station at 4950 Okeechobee Boulevard. Hill is described as...
LAKE WORTH, FL
veronews.com

1 hurt in rollover crash on C.R. 510

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — One person was injured in a rollover crash that briefly closed all lanes along County Road 510 Tuesday, officials said. The single-vehicle wreck happened about 11:50 a.m. in the 8600 block of C.R. 510, Indian River County Fire Rescue Bureau Chief Richard Marini said. Two adults were in the vehicle at the time of the collision.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Train like a K-9 with Port Saint Lucie police

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Ciro, Jaxson , Bodhi and the newest members of the Port St. Lucie k-9 Team Landi and Ronin, are a big help to the Port St. Lucie Police Department. Just last week K-9 Ciro help put a 32-year-old man behind bars after Port...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
677K+
Views
ABOUT

Treasure Coast news and information in Indian River County, Martin County and St. Lucie County, Florida

 http://tcpalm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy