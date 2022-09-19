Read full article on original website
Related
Minnesota governor pushes back against food fraud criticism
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz pushed back Thursday against critics who say his administration should have done more to thwart what federal prosecutors have called a scheme to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to defraud the U.S. government of at least $250 million. Walz said the Minnesota Department of Education’s hands were tied by a court order for it to resume food program payments despite concerns the state had raised. And he said the FBI asked the state to continue the reimbursements while its investigation continued. Federal authorities on Tuesday announced charges against 48 people...
Trump to host Mar-a-Lago fundraiser for Maryland governor candidate Dan Cox
Former President Trump will hold a fundraiser for Maryland gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox (R) at Mar-a-Lago next month, according to a screenshot of an invitation obtained by The Hill on Thursday. The event will be held on Oct. 17 at Trump’s Palm Beach resort, according to the invite. Tickets for the event’s private cocktail reception…
Education takes an unusual back seat in Georgia election
Like schools nationwide, those in Georgia face some big decisions in coming years.
Comments / 0