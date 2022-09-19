Read full article on original website
Related
14news.com
Two EVSC students named National Merit semifinalists
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two high schoolers with the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation were announced as National Merit semifinalists on Wednesday. EVSC officials say that Drew Claybrooks of North High School and Blake Podewils of Central High School are among the 16,000 students nationwide to get this honor. They say...
14news.com
Owensboro students get book vending machine
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students at Foust Elementary in Owensboro have a new way to inspire their inner book worms. They have a book vending machine donated by Independence bank. It was unveiled this Wednesday morning. Students don’t need money to use it. They will be awarded tokens to choose...
14news.com
Ky. League of Cities packs meals for seniors at Owensboro Convention Center
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s National Hunger Awareness Month, and Kentucky League of Cities officials are raising awareness. The group packaged more than 500 boxes of food for seniors Thursday morning in Owensboro. Officials say all of them will go to seniors in the area. The Commissioner of Kentucky...
14news.com
New enrollment numbers released for USI and OCU
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - New enrollment numbers have been released for Oakland City University and the University of Southern Indiana. Officials with USI say students of color and international students make up a record of 16.9% of the student population. However, the university also says their current enrollment, 7,361 students, is down 7.3% compared to the 2021 fall semester.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
14news.com
Mater Dei to take on Sunrise School Spirit
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunrise School Spirit takes over Mater Dei early Friday morning. The Wildcats made their Sunrise School Spirit debut back in 2016 and they are ready to make a difference again this year!. Right now, Hopkins County Central is in the lead with more than 14,000 pounds...
14news.com
Hebron Elementary student continues family tradition as school safety patrol
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation’s Hebron Elementary is guarding a few of its crosswalks with a student-led safety patrol. This may be just a position for some, but others see it as a family tradition. Violet Buttrum, a fifth-grade student at Hebron Elementary, is the fourth...
14news.com
Group erects fentanyl awareness billboards in Warrick Co.
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, fentanyl awareness billboards were set up along State Road 62 near Boonville. They were paid for by Hope for Warrick County, a group started by Jean Carter. Carter has been working hard to spread the word about addiction and fentanyl since she lost...
14news.com
Evansville Christian School makes giant pink ribbon in support of teacher
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students and staff at Evansville Christian School took time to support one of their teachers battling breast cancer. Last week, dozens of them wore pink and met out on the field to form a giant, pink, human ribbon. It was done as an encouragement to Mrs....
IN THIS ARTICLE
14news.com
Evansville Day School hosts blood drive with American Red Cross
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Day School and the American Red Cross held a blood drive Tuesday. School officials say they helped host the blood drive to help fill the lifesaving need in the community. Organizers tell us students 16 and older were able to donate with permission from a...
14news.com
Henderson Co. Judge Exec.: Pratt Industries Paper mill making progress
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Judge Executive, Brad Schneider, says the new Pratt Industries Paper mill in Henderson is making progress, they’re on schedule, and the weather has been in their favor. Construction crews are in the process of building a 450,000 square foot paper mill that will...
14news.com
Crescent Plastics closing after 73 years
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville company is closing after more than 70 years in business. Scott Schroeder with Crescent Plastics says the closure will impact 60 employees. He says they plan to stop production by December 2 and cease operations by the end of the year. Schroeder says they...
14news.com
Voting locations finalized for Daviess Co.
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Clerks Office has finalized the list of voting centers for the General Election on Tuesday, November 8. They shared the list on their Facebook page. Any qualified voter in Daviess County can vote at any of these locations on Election day. There...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
14news.com
Princeton to hold escort for WNBA champion Jackie Young
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Princeton Mayor Greg Wright says they are holding an escort in honor of Jackie Young and the Las Vegas Aces winning the WNBA Championship. It’s set for Saturday at 4:00 p.m., and Jackie Young will be home for the event. But first, Tuesday night, there...
14news.com
Judge Executive race heats up in Henderson County
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Less than two months away from the Kentucky General Election in November, the two candidates for Henderson County’s Judge Executive office both boast years of experience and public service. The incumbent, Republican Brad Schneider, has served as Judge Executive for six years, during a time...
14news.com
Owensboro resident celebrates 104th birthday
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man celebrated a special birthday on Monday, his 104th. James Wimsatt says he received some special gifts on his 104th birthday, including a letter from President Joe Biden. Wimsatt says he also got letters from Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, and U.S. Representative Brett Guthrie.
14news.com
Ivie Duncan set to be discharged from hospital
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ivie Duncan, also known as “Baby Ivie” is set to be discharged from the hospital Thursday, according to her mom. She was back in the hospital last week with health complications. Her mom posted to Facebook saying Ivie got a blood transfusion and an...
14news.com
Deputy Bryan Hicks selected as Grand Marshal for Fall Festival Main Parade
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club announced Wednesday that Posey County Sheriff’s Deputy Bryan Hicks has been selected as this year’s Grand Marshall for the 101st annual Fall Festival Main Parade. [A Fighting Chance: Deputy Bryan Hicks’ story]. The parade is set to be...
14news.com
Santa Claus, Indiana makes ‘Today Show’ top 20 list
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Here in the Tri-State, we all know the premier Christmas destination is Santa Claus, Indiana. Now, the whole country knows with a little recognition from the “Today Show.”. The show released its top twenty Christmas getaways, and the Christmas-themed town made the list. The...
14news.com
Boy Scouts of America prepares for annual popcorn sale
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday was the kick-off of the Boy Scouts of America popcorn sale. Buffalo Trace Council Scout Executive John Harding says they have been selling popcorn for 40 years and he believes they are the best sellers in the scouts. He is excited about the increased enrollment, which surpasses the previous two years and feels they will have a strong bounce back from COVID.
14news.com
Coroner names person killed in Henderson crash
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash involving a semi Thursday in Henderson. It happened around 11:30 a.m. near the weigh station along southbound Highway 41, north of the Twin Bridges. A car and an SUV were also involved. The Henderson County Coroner says 74-year-old Thomas Boyer,...
Comments / 0