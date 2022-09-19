EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - New enrollment numbers have been released for Oakland City University and the University of Southern Indiana. Officials with USI say students of color and international students make up a record of 16.9% of the student population. However, the university also says their current enrollment, 7,361 students, is down 7.3% compared to the 2021 fall semester.

