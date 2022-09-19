Read full article on original website
3-year-old accidentally shoots, kills mother in South Carolina
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office announced that one person has died in a shooting incident Wednesday.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina Facebook users honor 9-year-old killed in crash with grandfather
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Brently Dale Treadwell, a 9-year-old Spartanburg County student, died in a crash this week along with his grandfather. The story has turned the community where he lived and surrounding communities upside down. But those who didn't even know Brently have found a way to honor...
wpde.com
Missing SC couple search leads to body found, boyfriend arrested in Colorado: Report
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A body was found Tuesday morning during an investigation into a missing couple from Laurens County, according to Laurens County Sheriff's Office. The body was found at a home on Neely Ferry Road, deputies confirmed. Deputies went to the home just after 9 a.m....
WYFF4.com
Head-on crash with 18-wheeler leaves driver dead in South Carolina, troopers say
NEWBERRY, S.C. — A driver was killed Wednesday morning in a head-on crash with an 18-wheeler, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened about 4:40 a.m. on Highway 121 near Newberry. It involved an 18-wheeler and a Toyota Camry. Troopers say the 18-wheeler was driving north...
Serial killer in the Carolinas: Lingering questions after confession
"She knows I love animals; she knows I love cats," said Jones. "And she told me when she got it that she thought of me. And now, when I look at it, I think of her."
WYFF4.com
South Carolina woman involved in forklift accident at Upstate plant meets first responders
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate woman who was hit by a forklift and trapped underneath at an Upstate plant got to thank the first responders who helped save her. Officials with Laurens County EMS post on Facebook that they were called on July 5 to ZF Transmission. They...
WYFF4.com
Authorities seek South Carolina woman after man found dead in Union County, deputies say
UNION, S.C. — A woman is wanted by Union County deputies after a man was found dead, according to deputies. Deputies said Alexis Fiana Jones is wanted by the Union County Sheriff's Office after a man was found unconscious on Sept. 1 on Prospect Corner Road. As the investigation...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing woman last seen in Seneca
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Charlotte Ann Sandoval Arzola, a missing 40-year-old from Seneca. Deputies said Arzola was reported missing by a family member today. The last time the family member saw Arzola was Saturday, September 10, 2022.
Centre Daily
‘One-of-a-kind.’ 9-year-old, grandpa die when car veers off interstate, SC officials say
A “one-of-a-kind” 9-year-old and his grandfather died after a car veered off a South Carolina interstate, officials said. The car went up an embankment and hit a patch of trees in the fatal crash along I-85 on Tuesday, Sept. 20, the S.C. Highway Patrol told WHNS. The single-car...
FOX Carolina
CAUGHT ON CAM: Deputies looking for porch pirate in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a woman caught on camera stealing a package. The theft took place on Sept. 13, according to deputies. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigator J. Kramer at 864-503-4645 or jkramer@spartanburgcounty.org and reference case...
Woman killed in hit-and-run in South Carolina parking lot
A woman was killed during a hit and run in a parking lot Friday afternoon in Greenville.
FOX Carolina
Missing Upstate woman shot to death, fiancé charged with murder
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office announced that a missing woman was found dead Tuesday during a search for her and her fiancé. Deputies said they responded to Neely Ferry Road in reference to a missing person report involving Terry Ann Chermak and her fiancé, William Loyd Cagle (Todd).
2 shot at Greenville Co. home
Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting Monday evening in Greenville County.
WYFF4.com
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Greenwood County, troopers say
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. — A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car last week in Greenwood County, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee with South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened just before 8 p.m. Sept. 15 on state Highway 10 near Wells Road, Lee said. According to...
WYFF4.com
Dog found abandoned, tied up outside South Carolina humane society
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A dog was found tied to a pole outside the Greenville Humane Society with a handwritten note saying she had an illness and the owner could no longer take care of her. The humane society posted a picture of the dog and the note on its...
Pee Dee area woman dies in Upstate weekend crash
A woman from the Pee Dee area of the state is dead after a crash here in the Upstate. The single vehicle wreck happened just before 10:30 Friday night in the Pickens County town of Norris.
coladaily.com
South Carolina native lands dream job at Lexington County Sheriff's Department
Carleisha Gilliam always knew she wanted to work in law enforcement. The Lexington County investigator said she told people she wanted to be an officer when she was around three or four years old. She stuck to that plan and graduated from Lander University and then went on to Columbia College, where she received a Master of Arts in Criminal Justice.
1 dead, child injured in Anderson Co. crash
One person has died and a child was taken to the hospital following a crash Tuesday in Anderson County.
WYFF4.com
Family gives encouraging update on recovery of SC student hit by van on first day of school
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The 11-year-old boy hit by a car on the first day of school in Anderson County, South Carolina, is headed to a rehab facility after some very encouraging few days. Huston Stevenson was hit by a van in the Wren High School parking lot on...
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for teen last seen leaving work in Anderson Co.
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teen who was last seen leaving work in Piedmont Saturday evening. Deputies said Caleb M. Mosley was last seen leaving working at the McDonald’s on Highway 153 around 5 p.m. Mosley was last seen...
