Blessing of the Animals events in Newcastle, Boothbay Harbor
In celebration of the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi, known for his love of all of God's creatures, over 20 churches around Maine will hold Blessing of the Animals prayer services. St. Patrick Church, 380 Academy Hill Road, Newcastle will hold its service Saturday, Oct. 1 from 2...
Preservation Party meets two goals at once for Lincoln County Historical Association
While rain poured down in other parts of Lincoln County, the grounds of the Pownalborough Court House remained dry for Lincoln County Historical Association’s (LCHA’s) annual fundraiser on Sept. 18. But there was more good news for the party planners. Lively bidding during the after-dinner auction had already ensured that the organization would meet its goal for the event when one of the guests made a surprise announcement that changed the course of the evening.
Edgecomb maintaining Highland Cemetery for one year
Edgecomb selectmen agreed to provide mowing and cleanup in 2023 for Highland Cemetery on Dodge Road. On Sept. 19, selectmen voted unanimously to serve as a stop-gap measure for the defunct Highland Cemetery Association. “They need a better plan than having the town taking over the association. In the meantime, I’m willing to do it for one year, so they can re-establish their association,” Selectman Mike Smith said.
From pickle barrels to the ‘Spillings gentleman’
Among the treasures of the Boothbay peninsula are its three general stores, offering warmth, sustenance and a gathering place for the communities they have served for more than a century. These stores on Southport and in Trevett and East Boothbay have seen better and worse times and two have been...
October full moon candlelight Labyrinth walk
You are cordially invited to a full moon candlelight labyrinth walk to be held on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 6 p.m. at the Labyrinth in the Field next to Edgecomb Community Church, UCC. Come and join us on this special evening and walk the Labyrinth in Field by candlelight. It...
Nikki
From the first moment of my visit with Nikki Emerson, the current but about to be, past, manager of Boothbay Harbor’s Hannaford store, I was quite surprised by her connection with the staff. From our greeting in the parking lot, through the produce section to the inner workings of the stocking area, she greeted workers by name and engaged in meaningful conversation. Not just “Hi, how are you?”, but personal discourse regarding their job, their family or some other inquiry of significance. It became very obvious to me that Nikki truly had genuine interest in her coworkers.
Readers Theater shows for families at Chocolate Church Oct. 23
The characters from four classic and recent children’s books are coming to the stage in Bath this fall! Midcoast Literacy, a non-profit organization that provides free literacy tutoring to people of all ages, is partnering with Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath to present two live Readers Theater performances on Sunday, Oct. 23, at 12:30 PM and 3:30 PM. The event will feature local, professional actors performing four children’s books sure to captivate families with children ages 4-10: “Miss Nelson Is Missing” by Harry Allard, “Jabari Jumps” by Gaia Cornwall, “Grandma Drove the Lobsterboat” by Katie Clark, and “Bone Soup” by Cambria Evans. Kids will have a chance to meet the actors following each one-hour performance. Tickets are $10 or $35 for a family (4-8 people) when purchased in advance. Tickets can be purchased from the Chocolate Church box office or www.chocolatechurcharts.org.
Historical Society looking for digitization volunteers
Do you love local history? The Boothbay Region Historical Society is asking for volunteers to help digitize its collections. A survey conducted by the Society last March demonstrated that digitizing the collections was not only a top priority for members but also for the community at large. Volunteers have begun scanning the Society’s extensive collection of photographs and documents chronicling Boothbay region’s history, but with many thousands of items in the collection, more volunteers are needed. Volunteers for this exciting project will be trained at the Boothbay Region Historical Society and all scanning will be done there.
New Southport school windows being re-installed
For Adam Harkins, it seemed about half of the recently installed Southport Central School windows showed too much daylight. As the school committee chairman, he checked the 28 new windows which cost $27,503.67, and discovered 13 didn’t fit properly, leaving a noticeable gap. “I noticed you could see daylight between the sash and trim, about a quarter-inch,” he said. “There was a meeting with the installer and manufacturer at the school. I told them nobody is getting paid until I’m happy,” Harkins said.
Democrats’ Harvest Dinner to feature live music and candidates
The Lincoln County Democratic Committee (LCDC) has announced that Waldoboro’s Brian Dunn and Laura Buxbaum will supply music in the folk tradition for the Sunday, Oct. 2 Harvest Dinner in Jefferson. The Harvest Dinner is open to the public and walk-in space is not guaranteed. While space remains, reservations...
All positive
Last week’s editorial ran long, so I ended it without the usual “Week’s positive parting thought.” To offset that and get ahead for the next time(s), the below will be nothing but positive thoughts. They are about our towns. So this is going to be easy.
Selectmen to meet Sept. 26
Boothbay Harbor selectmen will meet 7 p.m. Sept. 26 at the 11 Howard St. town office meeting room. The agenda includes licenses, a public hearing for the Maine Municipal Association’s General Assistance Ordinance and Appendices, a presentation from Boothbay Regional Development Corporation and approval for a special town meeting warrant for a fluoride referendum question.
BEC communication subcommittee to meet Sept. 22
The Boothbay-Boothbay Harbor Community School District Building Exploratory Committee’s communication subcommittee will meet 5:15 p.m. Sept. 22. The subcommittee’s purpose is to engage the community with information about the campus development project. The meeting will be held in the Boothbay Region High School library and via Zoom. CSD...
LCN, Boothbay Register to host candidates forums
The Lincoln County News, in partnership with the Boothbay Register, will host four forums with candidates for local legislative districts, as well as for county commissioner, in the upcoming weeks. The forums will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Wiscasset municipal building; on Monday, Oct....
Scarborough Council votes to start Comfort Inn eviction process
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — In a 7-1 vote, the Scarborough Town Council decided Wednesday to move forward with a four-step transition period to stop using the Comfort Inn as temporary housing and return it to normal hotel operations. That plan will take place between now and the end of the year. The council says that will give tenants adequate time to find somewhere else to live.
Midcoast Conservancy welcomes new staff
Midcoast Conservancy is delighted to have Morganne Price and Anna Blank join the staff this month. Both bring a wealth of experience, talent and passion to the organization. Morganne Price grew up in Waldoboro exploring the woods in her backyard. She moved to the Pacific Northwest for a brief time to work for the Forest Service and also as a fisheries observer in Alaska, collecting data on commercial fishing vessels.
‘A Day In the Life’ returns to Camden Sept. 24
“A Day in the Life: A Beatles Experience” is back where the multimedia tribute began, on the stage of the Camden Opera House, for one night only – Saturday, Sept. 24, at 7:30 p.m. Camden native Morgan Cates, who looks more than a bit like Paul McCartney, according...
New Outdoor Adventure Park Coming to Richmond, Maine With 18 Hole Mini Golf
You're gonna want to find Richmond on a map. I don't know what's better, the fact that there is an adventure park coming to Richmond or the why and how. It's all from the brain of Jeremy Purington of Purington Construction. He wanted to bring something exciting to the place he calls home - Richmond, Maine. He loves living in Richmond with his wife and two boys, but when they want to do something, well...they have to leave. That's when Moose Mountain was born.
Author, screenwriter of 'The Ghost Trap' to sign books during Maine Lobster Week
Maine author Kay Stephens will be signing copies of her lobstering novel, “The Ghost Trap,” which was shot as a feature film this past summer all over the Midcoast. As a tribute to Maine Lobster Week, she will host a book signing and ‘Author Meet & Greet’ at Lobster Pound Restaurant in Lincolnville Beach, Wednesday, Sept. 19 for a 3 to 6 p.m. happy hour.
BRHS parade, bonfire and cross-country meet canceled
Due to today’s rainstorm, the Boothbay Region High School homecoming parade and bonfire scheduled for this evening have been canceled, according to BRHS Athletic Director Allan Crocker. Also, the cross-country meet scheduled for today has been canceled.
