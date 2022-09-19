ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile man shot several times during argument at home

By Tom Ingram
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said a man was shot three times during an argument at a Sweetwater Drive home early Monday morning. MCSO said they also found drugs and paraphernalia at the house.

MCSO said the victim identified the shooter as Patrick Picardy, and told MCSO that Picady shot him during an argument. MCSO did not say what the pair were arguing about.

15-year-old stabbed at Mobile apartment complex: Police

MCSO said they also spoke with the homeowner and another witness. The homeowner told MCSO that a gunshot woke her and she rushed to the living room, where she saw Picardy holding a handgun. The homeowner said Picardy admitted to shooting the man before leaving the home.

MCSO said detectives found Picardy at Lott and Wilmer Georgetown Roads where they took him into custody. MCSO said detectives at the home found plastic baggies, a marijuana grinder, pipes and “potting soil used to cultivate mushrooms” in the bedroom of the homeowner’s son, who MCSO said was not there at the time of the shooting.

MCSO said Lewis was in “stable condition” as they continue their investigation.

