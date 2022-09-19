Read full article on original website
syvnews.com
The Predictions: Arroyo Grande-St. Joseph, Lompoc-Paso Robles showdowns highlight Week Five
Another busy area football week is coming up, with another round of predictions to come. Arroyo Grande is 1-3, 0-1, but the Eagles are highly regarded. They will try to derail the top-ranked team in the area, St. Joseph (3-1, 1-0), which has won at least a share of the last four Mountain League championships (three outright, one shared).
New Times
Local opposition grows to Dana Reserve housing development in Nipomo
Drive down Pomeroy Road in Nipomo, and you immediately see the signs. "Nipomo, say no, before it's too late, to the Dana Reserve housing development," reads a cascade of cardboard speckling front lawns and sidewalks for blocks. Alison Martinez lives a short distance from Pomeroy. The 23-year resident is leading...
syvnews.com
Santa Ynez High School crowns Homecoming king and queen
Santa Ynez High School crowned its Homecoming king and queen during halftime of the Pirates' football game Friday night. Carlos Villa was voted the school's senior king while classmate Sydney Gills won the Homecoming queen honors. Santa Ynez hosted Mission Prep in a Mountain League football game Friday, with Mission Prep winning 32-27.
Red Light Roundup 09/12 – 09/18/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. September 13, 2022. 02:42— Lisa Marshall...
gopoly.com
Cal Poly to Induct Nine into Athletics Hall of Fame in November
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Cal Poly will induct nine former Mustang student-athletes — one of them also a former coach — into the Cal Poly Athletics Hall of Fame this fall. The 2022 class of inductees -- Kylie Atherstone (women's volleyball), Hugh Bream (men's and women's tennis),...
New Times
Paso Robles officials believe a spaceport is the ticket to the city's future
Space. Launches. Lift-off. For Paso Robles' residents, those words could sound like something straight from a science fiction movie. But they could become a realistic possibility if the Paso Robles Municipal Airport gets to a place where it could not only launch commercial aircraft, but also space jets. The idea...
New Times
SLO denies neighborhood appeal, approves The Hub project
A San Luis Obispo neighborhood worried about how rowdy bar and concert noise will impact their residences could not sway the SLO City Council from approving The Hub, a new project bringing a mix of food, drinks, and entertainment to upper Monterey Street. Led by Central Coast Brewing, The Hub...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See the decrease in real estate prices in San Luis Obispo the week of Sept. 11
The median price per square foot for a home in San Luis Obispo decreased in the past week to $560. That’s $55 more than the San Luis Obispo County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in San Luis Obispo was $627.
Man arrested for pepper-spraying demonstrators on SLO County overpass
“You don’t get to assault people like this,” one of the demonstrators said.
calcoastnews.com
Missing man found in Santa Barbara County
The missing elderly man who was last seen driving a recreational vehicle in Atascadero has been found in Santa Barbara County and reunited with his family. Michael Larson, 76, was reported missing at about noon on Saturday. His wife last saw Larson at the intersection of El Camino Real and Del Rio Road.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Top 10 most expensive homes sold in North Coast SLO County the week of Sept. 11
A house in Cayucos that sold for $2.6 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in North Coast SLO County in the past week. In total, 11 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $1.2 million. The average price per square foot was $740.
Lompoc Unified asking for community input in superintendent search
Lompoc Unified School District is hosting an open forum Tuesday to ask the community for input in their superintendent search.
biteofthebest.com
TASTE! craft eatery, San Luis Obispo, CA
Can’t make up your mind what to order? Taste! craft eatery is for you. The menu offers a Duo ($16), Trio ($20), or Quartet ($29). You select two, three or four items from their extensive menu of choices and get small portions of each. None are full size but certainly satisfy.
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Sept. 11-19
On Sept. 11, Levi Paul Gaze, 34, of Arroyo Grande, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for possession of a narcotic controlled substance. On Sept. 11, Jeremy Forrest Mitchell, 45, of Grover Beach, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.
3 Paso Robles winery hotels are among best in nation, USA Today says
For a “full-fledged wine country getaway,” check out these SLO County spots.
State selects Atascadero as a location for new affordable housing project
Governor Gavin Newsom has announced that the state will implement five state-owned sites for housing.
A fatal stabbing in Santa Maria is concerning locals on the increasing crime rate
The deadly stabbing of a 51-year-old man that happened near Betteravia and Bradley Road Wednesday morning raises concern among locals in Santa Maria. The post A fatal stabbing in Santa Maria is concerning locals on the increasing crime rate appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
CHP locates at-risk missing person last seen in Atascadero
Michael Larson was found in Santa Barbara County.
SLO County reports a new COVID death under age 50 despite cases staying low
Area hospitals are almost entirely clear of COVID-19 patients as well.
SLO County sees second day of record-breaking rainfall. Here’s how much your area got
Some areas of SLO County got more than 2 inches of rain.
