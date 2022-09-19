Another busy area football week is coming up, with another round of predictions to come. Arroyo Grande is 1-3, 0-1, but the Eagles are highly regarded. They will try to derail the top-ranked team in the area, St. Joseph (3-1, 1-0), which has won at least a share of the last four Mountain League championships (three outright, one shared).

