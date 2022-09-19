ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Local opposition grows to Dana Reserve housing development in Nipomo

Drive down Pomeroy Road in Nipomo, and you immediately see the signs. "Nipomo, say no, before it's too late, to the Dana Reserve housing development," reads a cascade of cardboard speckling front lawns and sidewalks for blocks. Alison Martinez lives a short distance from Pomeroy. The 23-year resident is leading...
NIPOMO, CA
Santa Ynez High School crowns Homecoming king and queen

Santa Ynez High School crowned its Homecoming king and queen during halftime of the Pirates' football game Friday night. Carlos Villa was voted the school's senior king while classmate Sydney Gills won the Homecoming queen honors. Santa Ynez hosted Mission Prep in a Mountain League football game Friday, with Mission Prep winning 32-27.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Red Light Roundup 09/12 – 09/18/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. September 13, 2022. 02:42— Lisa Marshall...
ATASCADERO, CA
SLO denies neighborhood appeal, approves The Hub project

A San Luis Obispo neighborhood worried about how rowdy bar and concert noise will impact their residences could not sway the SLO City Council from approving The Hub, a new project bringing a mix of food, drinks, and entertainment to upper Monterey Street. Led by Central Coast Brewing, The Hub...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Missing man found in Santa Barbara County

The missing elderly man who was last seen driving a recreational vehicle in Atascadero has been found in Santa Barbara County and reunited with his family. Michael Larson, 76, was reported missing at about noon on Saturday. His wife last saw Larson at the intersection of El Camino Real and Del Rio Road.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
TASTE! craft eatery, San Luis Obispo, CA

Can’t make up your mind what to order? Taste! craft eatery is for you. The menu offers a Duo ($16), Trio ($20), or Quartet ($29). You select two, three or four items from their extensive menu of choices and get small portions of each. None are full size but certainly satisfy.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

