Read full article on original website
Related
Ohio Super 25: Massillon forces shakeup after upset of St. Edward
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller is now the state’s No. 1-ranked team, regardless of division, in Ohio’s Super 25 high school football rankings. The Crusaders, who happened to be the last team to beat defending Division I state champion St. Edward in the regular season, moved up after Massillon Washington upset the Eagles on Friday with a 31-28 victory at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium. Meanwhile, Moeller edged Cincinnati St. Xavier with a 20-17 win.
The top Ohio Mr. Football candidates entering Week 6 of the high school football season
CLEVELAND, Ohio – While the second half of the Ohio high school football season shapes the playoff picture around the state, it also narrows down candidates for the prestigious Ohio Mr. Football Award. Presented by the OHSAA and the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association, Mr. Football is the most prestigious...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
83K+
Followers
81K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0