PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Utah boy who suffered a serious head injury after falling from a bunk bed during last month’s Little League World Series has returned home from the hospital, and his family is suing the league and the company that made the bed. The family’s lawyer said Tuesday that 12-year-old Easton Oliverson has undergone three brain operations and is now experiencing seizures. He said the boy fell in his sleep on Aug. 15. The lawsuit accuses Little League International and Savoy Contract Furniture of Williamsport of negligence for using or selling bunk beds without safety railings. A Little League spokesperson declined comment, and the furnituremaker did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO