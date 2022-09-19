Read full article on original website
Arizona Dept. of Gaming reports $41.6 million in contributions
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG) reports of $41.6 million in tribal gaming contributions. Accordingly, through a press release, the contributions will go to the Arizona Benefits Fund for the first quarter of 2023. Furthermore, this amount represents an increase of 2.1 percent when compared...
Over $32.3 million in safe drinking water funds coming to Arizona
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - $32,359,000 will be invested in projects and initiatives, improving safe drinking water across Arizona. Accordingly, in a press release, this comes from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs law. Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) Markedly, this historic investment was delivered to Arizona through the...
College debt relief numbers for Arizona and California students
(KYMA, KECY) - According to the U.S. Department of Education, the White House released data on how Biden's student debt relief plan will help benefit students all over the United States. The Biden Administration will expect more than 40 million borrowers to be eligible for the plan and about 20...
Federal funding to help California expand EV charging network
(KYMA, KECY) - California has the green light to use federal infrastructure funding to expand electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. Following the recent federal approval of a joint plan by Caltrans and California Energy Commission, the stations will be along the state's interstates and highways. National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI)...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clear skies and hot temperatures ahead
While skies are expected to clear up throughout the week, temperatures will continue to rise. YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through the rest of this afternoon, mainly in Arizona, with stronger activity capable of producing flash flooding. Rain chances will shift focus mostly to the northern Arizona high terrain and southeast Arizona the next couple days, but any storm that develops will still be capable of heavy rain. Expansive cloud cover will yield well below normal temperatures the next couple days followed by readings warming back towards the seasonal normal into the weekend.
Puerto Rico is still without power
(KYMA,KECY/ CNN) - Most of Puerto Rico is still without power days after hurricane Fiona tore through the island. Take a look at these images. --Bridges... Completely washed away due to the deadly storm on Sunday. According to Puerto Rico's emergency portal system... More than a million customers still didn't...
Poder Latinx Celebrates National Voter Registration Day
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - National Voter Registration Day (NVRD) is celebrating its 10 year anniversary on September 20. In a press release, NVRD was established to promote civic engagement and increase voter participation by registering new voters or updating existing voter registration. Poder Latinx. Furthermore, Poder Latinx is proud...
Authorities in Arizona look to identify four people killed in fiery crash
(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Authorities are trying to identify four people who died in a fiery crash involving a passenger car and a tractor-trailer near Sedona. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the crash occurred Sunday afternoon where the driver of the big rig loaded with glass told DPS Troopers that the brakes failed and he couldn’t stop.
CHP highlights importance of child safety seats
(KYMA, KECY) - The California Highway Patrol (CHP) and the Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) will help parents and caregivers ensure every child is properly restrained in the correct child safety seat. “When installed and used correctly, child safety seats and safety belts can prevent injuries and save lives,” said...
Wrapping up the final day of summer, expecting humidity and some scattered showers
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today marks the last day of the summer season and temperatures continue to remain cooler than normal. Deep moisture is now in place bringing in an increase in rain chances across Arizona until Thursday. Humid conditions will extend into tomorrow for Yuma counties, with dew...
Family sues Little League over bunk bed fall, head injury
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Utah boy who suffered a serious head injury after falling from a bunk bed during last month’s Little League World Series has returned home from the hospital, and his family is suing the league and the company that made the bed. The family’s lawyer said Tuesday that 12-year-old Easton Oliverson has undergone three brain operations and is now experiencing seizures. He said the boy fell in his sleep on Aug. 15. The lawsuit accuses Little League International and Savoy Contract Furniture of Williamsport of negligence for using or selling bunk beds without safety railings. A Little League spokesperson declined comment, and the furnituremaker did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.
2 dead after plane crashes in residential neighborhood
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) — A pilot and a passenger are dead after a small plane crashed in Cumberland County, New Jersey on Monday. The crash was reported at about 2:15 p.m. on Parvin Mill Road in Upper Deerfield Twp. The airport is on the same road, officials said.
