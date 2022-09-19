Read full article on original website
Browns Had 2 Key Returns To Practice On Tuesday
The Cleveland Browns are fairly banged up right now, but that doesn't mean they can't have good injury news. Tight end Harrison Bryant and offensive tackle Chris Hubbard both returned to practice on Tuesday. Bryant has been nursing a thumb injury while Hubbard has been dealing with an illness. They...
Browns Identify Fan Who Hit Team Owner Jimmy Haslam With Bottle
The incident took place late in the game during Sunday’s home loss to the Jets.
Browns quick hits: Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio, Jack Conklin expected to play vs. Steelers
BEREA − The Browns received good news on the injury front when the team announced Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio and Jack Conklin are all expected to play Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jadeveon Clowney was the only active player ruled out with an ankle injury, which had occurred on Monday. Clowney suffered...
Cleveland Browns Rookie Admits He Needed To Mature
Cleveland Browns rookie defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey was inactive during Sunday's loss to the New York Jets for disciplinary reasons. Not only was Winfrey held out of the game--he was also called out by star Myles Garrett, who said the fourth-round draft pick needed "to learn how to be a pro."
ESPN
Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb admits scoring late touchdown vs. New York Jets 'cost us the game'
BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb took the blame for Sunday's loss to the New York Jets, saying he should've gone down instead of scoring in the final two minutes. Chubb's 12-yard touchdown run with 1:55 to play put the Browns up 30-17. Rookie kicker Cade York...
NBC Sports
Browns defensive players have players-only meeting
The Browns have talked about “communication errors” and referred to “miscommunication” since allowing the Jets to score 14 points in the final 1:22 of Sunday’s game. They snatched defeat from the jaws of victory, losing 31-30. Somebody was supposed to cover Corey Davis on his...
Kevin Stefanski blames himself for crucial mistake in Browns loss
Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is holding himself accountable for a crucial error that contributed to the team’s late collapse against the New York Jets on Sunday. With the Browns leading 24-17 late in the fourth quarter, running back Nick Chubb scored a 12-yard touchdown to go up 30-17. Had he gone down short of the end zone, the Browns could have run out the clock without giving the ball back to the Jets, ensuring their victory. Instead, the Jets got the ball back, drove for a touchdown of their own, recovered an onside kick, and scored a game-winner.
Ex-Pro Bowler to retire as member of Browns
Former Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden is calling it a career. Haden plans to sign a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Cleveland Browns, his agent told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Haden, 33, spent his first seven NFL seasons in Cleveland. He was named a Pro Bowler...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ohio Super 25: Massillon forces shakeup after upset of St. Edward
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller is now the state’s No. 1-ranked team, regardless of division, in Ohio’s Super 25 high school football rankings. The Crusaders, who happened to be the last team to beat defending Division I state champion St. Edward in the regular season, moved up after Massillon Washington upset the Eagles on Friday with a 31-28 victory at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium. Meanwhile, Moeller edged Cincinnati St. Xavier with a 20-17 win.
