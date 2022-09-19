ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

Lane County's COVID-19 cases fall 37.7%; Oregon cases plummet 30.4%

By Mike Stucka
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kLT0S_0i1pGxCx00

Oregon reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 2,595 new cases. That's down 30.4% from the previous week's tally of 3,728 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Oregon ranked third among the states where coronavirus was spreading the slowest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 7.7% from the week before, with 436,694 cases reported. With 1.27% of the country's population, Oregon had 0.59% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 24 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Lane County reported 172 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 276 cases and five deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 72,386 cases and 619 deaths.

Across Oregon, cases fell in 28 counties, with the best declines in Multnomah County, with 533 cases from 771 a week earlier; in Washington County, with 328 cases from 532; and in Lane County, with 172 cases from 276.

Within Oregon, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Wallowa County with 444 cases per 100,000 per week; Umatilla County with 126; and Wasco County with 109. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Multnomah County, with 533 cases; Washington County, with 328 cases; and Clackamas County, with 271. Weekly case counts rose in seven counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Wallowa, Umatilla and Lake counties.

In Oregon, 21 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 44 people were reported dead.

A total of 885,963 people in Oregon have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 8,492 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 95,658,236 people have tested positive and 1,053,419 people have died.

Oregon's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Sept. 18. Likely COVID-19 patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 685
  • The week before that: 667
  • Four weeks ago: 686

Likely COVID-19 patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 57,618
  • The week before that: 58,248
  • Four weeks ago: 66,210

Hospitals in 15 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 14 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 22 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

