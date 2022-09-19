ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

Enrollment jumps 68% at Galesburg Area Vocational Center, which serves 8 schools

GALESBURG — Enrollment in the Galesburg Area Vocational Center (GAVC) is expected to skyrocket this year compared to last year, from 233 students to 392. Adam Seaney, president of the GAVC, attributed the jump in enrollment to the GAVC’s effort to recruit students, which he said has increased since the start of the pandemic. This is Seaney's first year heading the GAVC. Previously, he was high school principal at ROWVA.
Anonymous donor helps River Bend Food Bank overcome low donations

DAVENPORT, Iowa — River Bend Food Bank has seen a noticeable decrease in donations since last year, and the organization said it's been a struggle to keep up with public demand. "We're dealing with is, about 42% of food donations decreased," said Jenny Brinkmeyer-Colvin, River Bend's Chief Development Officer....
Hundreds sign up for housing assistance

Hundreds of people signed up for a chance to get housing assistance from the City of Davenport. They waited in line over the last two days to get on the waiting list for the Housing Choice Voucher Program. The city hasn’t offered it for five years. “Some of the...
DAVENPORT, IA
Best-Selling Author Nickolas Butler Coming To Moline Public Library

Enjoy an evening with bestselling and award-winning author Nickolas Butler at the Moline Public Library, Thursday, October 6 at 6pm. Butler will read from his newest novel, Godspeed, and discuss his work. Books will be available for purchase after the presentation. Praised by novelist C.J. Box as a “page-turning, race-against-the-clock...
MOLINE, IL
A Fun Dress Up Day Has Been Deemed Offensive By Bettendorf Middle School Students

It's Homecoming week for Bettendorf schools. Friday the Bettendorf Bulldogs will take on Davenport Central on the football field. The week leading up to the game is always fun for students as well with different activities at the school including days of dressing up in themes. However, one theme was determined to be offensive and changed by the Bettendorf Middle School students.
BETTENDORF, IA
Free tacos, free books at today’s block party

Looking for a great way to spend your afternoon today? How does free tacos, free snow cones and free books at a block party sound?. That’s just a part of what Project NOW, the Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Moline Library will provide today at 3:30 p.m.
MOLINE, IL
Moline school placed on lockdown after student brings BB gun to school

MOLINE, Ill. — A Moline middle school is no longer locked down after a Thursday morning incident, according to a news release from Moline police chief Darren Gault. At 8:09 a.m. the school resource officer at John Deere Middle School was notified that a student was observed entering the building with what appeared to be a handgun.
MOLINE, IL
DeWitt, September 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Bettendorf High School football team will have a game with Central Dewitt High School on September 22, 2022, 14:00:00.
DEWITT, IA
60th Class Reunion

On September 17, the 60th Class Reunion (actually 62nd because Covid was speeding in 2020) was held at the Sterling Candlelight. for the Prophetstown High School class of 1960. In attendance was; Karen Newlon Nauta, Darrel Gibson, Norma Loudenberg Meier, Terry Boone Pearson, Beth Wagenecht Jackson, Karen Mulcay, Beverly Stewart,...
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
Renovations, Relocations, and New Projects for OSF HealthCare

With the opening of the redesigned emergency department on the OSF Holy Family Medical Center campus in Monmouth and the addition of a wound care clinic, relocations and upgrades have also occurred within the St. Mary campuses, shares President and CEO Lisa DeKezel:. “We have relocated the OSF Prompt Care...
MONMOUTH, IL
Quad Cities Great Glass Hunt Debuting Around The Area

Get ready to go on a treasure hunt. The QC Great Glass Hunt is a partnership between Visit Quad Cities and Hot Glass, Inc., a glass blowing studio and gallery in Davenport, Iowa. Participants can engage in this outdoor treasure hunt to find handblown glass floats hidden at specific parks in Bettendorf, Davenport, Moline, and Rock Island.
DAVENPORT, IA
This Beloved QC Pizza Spot Is Closing Its Bettendorf Location

We will soon have one less place to get pizza in the QC. Quad City Pizza Company announced that they will be closing their location in Bettendorf effective on October 1st. The Facebook post didn't cite a specific reason, just that " the last few years have been extremely difficult, for various reasons, for small businesses".
BETTENDORF, IA
Bettendorf Homecoming Parade coming up

The Bettendorf High School Homecoming Parade will be held on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 beginning at 6 p.m. The route will be the same as prior years. Staging will be held in the Splash Landing parking lot and along 23rd Street towards Veterans Memorial Park. The parade will begin at the intersection of 23rd Street and Middle Road, then continue on Spruce Hills Drive, turning right on 18th Street, and turning right into the Bettendorf High School parking lot.
BETTENDORF, IA
Bettendorf Public Library to host an interesting look at the Quad Cities during 2020

The Quad Cities’ 2020 was filled with the pandemic, protests, the derecho, and much more. On Monday, September 26 at 7:00 PM, the Bettendorf Public Library and Midwest Writing Center will take a look back with a panel event of three local authors who are included in the anthology “These Interesting Times: Surviving 2020 in the Quad Cities.” The live event will be held at the Bettendorf Public Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf. No registration is required to attend for in person attendance. The event is also open to virtual remote attendance. Registration for virtual attendance is required in order to receive the login information. To register for remote participation, please visit http://events.bettendorflibrary.com/event/7220649 or call the Library at 563-344-4179.
BETTENDORF, IA
Police: 1 man, 1 boy injured in Rock Island shooting

Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said students are safe and that school is operating normally. Quad Cites Marathon will impact traffic on several streets in Bettendorf Sunday. The Quad Cities Marathon should be off Bettendorf streets by approximately 11:00 a.m. New mental health services for Genesis cardiac patients provided by...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
