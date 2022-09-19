ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three homicides reported in Milwaukee since Sunday, including two victims ages 16 and 17

By Elliot Hughes, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
A 16-year-old was found dead from gunshot wounds in a vacant home in Milwaukee on Monday, two days after another 17-year-old also died in a shooting.

The two incidents mark the 17th and 18th homicides of minors so far this year, after 21 were killed in all of 2021, according to police and the Milwaukee Homicide Review Commission.

On top of that, police reported a second homicide Monday. An unidentified male was found dead around 12:19 p.m. on the 2600 block of North 17th Street, in the North Division neighborhood.

The names of the three victims have not yet been publicly released.

The body of the 16-year-old was discovered shortly before 10 a.m. Monday in a vacant residence along the 7800 block of West Custer Avenue in the Valhalla neighborhood on the city’s northwest side. Police said they are unsure when the fatal shooting occurred.

A little over a mile to the south is where police said the 17-year-old was shot and killed. The incident was reported at 12:05 a.m. Sunday on the 7100 block of W. Hampton Avenue, in the Long View neighborhood.

Police did not provide additional details and unknown suspects are sought in all three incidents. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.

Between Friday and Monday morning, police reported 11 other shootings that injured 17 people and a stabbing that injured two others. That includes a mass shooting Friday that injured five people between the ages of 25 and 31 on the 1400 block of South Comstock Avenue, on the city’s near-south side. Police said charges are expected to be filed after a 26-year-old woman was arrested.

Through Sunday, police reported 160 homicides so far this year, compared to 133 as of the same date in 2021, when the city broke its homicide record for the second year in a row. Nonfatal shootings have occurred at the same, elevated pace as last year, with more than 600 reported so far in 2022.

Milwaukee and the rest of the U.S. have been mired in record-breaking or elevated levels of gun violence since a nationally historic increase in 2020. During the first six months of 2022, the homicide rate in 23 American cities still sat 39% higher than it did in the first six months of 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report from the Council on Criminal Justice.

Law enforcement and public health experts have continued to blame a mixture of easy access to guns, poor conflict resolution skills, the ripple effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertain economic stability on the rise in violent crime in Milwaukee and nationally.

Contact Elliot Hughes at elliot.hughes@jrn.com or 414-704-8958. Follow him on Twitter @elliothughes12.

WISN

New video released shows Milwaukee police chase, fiery crash

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police tried to pull over a driver in a white car, but seconds later, they take off leading police on a chase. WISN 12 News obtained video through an open records request. The chase happened Jan. 20. This video is new in our newsroom. It shows...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee woman sentenced to 18 months for hit-and-run that killed bicyclist

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee woman was sentenced Tuesday in a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred back in March. Thirty-one-year-old Amber Corrao was sentenced to a year-and-a-half in prison followed by three years of extended supervision. Records show Corrao pleaded guilty to hit-and-run resulting in death in August. Prosecutors...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 Milwaukee men shot then arrested near 60th and Keefe

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men, ages 22 and 24, were shot and arrested near 60th and Keefe Monday afternoon, Sept. 19. Police said the shots were fired around 1 p.m. when the men got into an argument. Both men were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee garage burglary suspects wanted: police

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for three suspects wanted for an Aug. 1 burglary on the city's south side. The suspects allegedly broke into a garage on 68th Street north of Howard Avenue around 4:40 a.m. on Aug. 1 and took property. Police described all three suspects...
MILWAUKEE, WI
