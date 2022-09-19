ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Check your wallet! $19 million winning lottery ticket sold in Texas

By Christopher Adams
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30D1Pm_0i1pFD5600

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Are you Texas’ newest millionaire? Check your wallet or pockets because you very well could be!

A winning ticket worth $19 million was sold for the Sept. 17 drawing of Lotto Texas.

The ticket was sold at the Master Food Market on FM 1097 in Willis, north of Houston, and matched all six of the Quick Pick numbers (5-9-18-22-35-48).

The cash value option was chosen when the ticket was purchased, meaning the lucky ticketholder will receive $11,992,501.82, before taxes.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the draw to claim the prize.

“If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.

A cash prize of almost $12 million means this is the 182nd largest Texas Lottery prize in history. Since the lottery’s introduction in 1992, 222 people have won more than $10 million, while 1,808 have won more than $1 million.

The largest prize in history was more than $157 million. A Mega Millions player in Leander received the jackpot in October 2019.

Grief says this is the sixth jackpot winner of Lotto Texas this year. Another 59,677 tickets won lower-tier prizes in the same drawing, worth between $2 and $12,002.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Willis, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Willis, TX
Lifestyle
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Leander, TX
City
Austin, TX
City
Willis, TX
KTSM

Wanted Texas man caught with bottle of ‘fake pee’

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man with an active warrant out of Kleberg County for smuggling persons was arrested after making a 911 and hanging up. On Saturday, Joseph Edward Finch, 46, called 911 and hung up, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Upon arrival to a resident on Boca Chica Boulevard, deputies were […]
KLEBERG COUNTY, TX
KTSM

Immigration’s impact on Gubernatorial race: experts weigh in

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With less than 50 days until election day, candidates for Texas Governor, Governor Greg Abbott, and former Congressman Beto O’Rourke are gearing up for a debate next week. Abbott is keeping his focus on immigration, due to the topic being what he has talked about most since running for re-election. […]
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lottery#The Texas Lottery#182nd#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lottery
KTSM

Whitmer opens up 16-point lead in Michigan governor’s race

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) expanded her lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon to 16 points in a poll from the Detroit Free Press released on Thursday. Fifty-five percent of likely voters said they would support the current governor, compared to the 39 percent who said they would back the Trump-endorsed GOP candidate, the poll found. Six percent […]
MICHIGAN STATE
KTSM

White House rushes to help Puerto Rico during fragile recovery

The devastation in Puerto Rico has so far sparked a quick response from Washington, but the federal government’s effectiveness is poised to be tested by the territory’s structural issues that remain fragile exactly five years after Hurricane Maria wrecked the island. Hurricane Fiona again knocked out power island-wide and caused landslides, flooding, and destroyed infrastructure, […]
U.S. POLITICS
KTSM

KTSM

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy