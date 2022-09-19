ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

MI enters agreement for Midwestern Hydrogen Coalition

By Iz Martin
 3 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A collaboration between six states will create a hydrogen market for the Midwest.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Michigan’s joining of the Midwestern Hydrogen Coalition on Monday.

The Midwest will continue leading the future of mobility and energy innovation and has enormous
potential for transformative hydrogen investments. The Midwestern Hydrogen Coalition that launched today will accelerate the development of a robust clean hydrogen economy in the Midwest, creating good-paying jobs, cleaning the air, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions in Michigan and beyond. It will empower us to compete for transformational energy projects and bring big investments to the Midwest. Let’s keep working together to get it done.”

Governor Gretchen Whitmer

According to the Michigan Infrastructure Office, clean hydrogen is clean hydrogen production with little to no greenhouse gas emissions that can help decarbonize transportation, agriculture as well as industrial sectors.

Under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), approximately $8 billion was allocated for the Department of Energy to fund the establishment of Clean Hydrogen Hubs.

Clean Hydrogen Hubs are networks of clean hydrogen producers, connective infrastructure and more.

MICHIGAN STATE
