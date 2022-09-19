Read full article on original website
'I am the change': Holland woman helps get hair washing bill to Senate floor
HOLLAND, Mich. — A story we've been following for months has now reached the state capitol. A small business braiding salon owner is making a big impact as she works to get hair washing licensing changed in the state of Michigan. Shaketra Payne said the coverage with 13 On...
How harassment and politicized issues help push Michigan teachers out of the classroom
Despite the state allocating more and more money into teacher retention and attraction, harassment, change of emotional climate in schools and politicization of K-12 school curricula has been driving teachers to leave the profession the last few years
Gov. Whitmer invests in veteran suicide prevention
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a $1.2 million investment in veteran suicide prevention programs. “Veteran suicide remains a persistent problem in Michigan and nationwide,” said Governor Whitmer. “We must use every resource and tool we have to protect the lives of our former service members.”
Tudor Dixon's stance on education, gender identity in push to attract female vote for Michigan Governor
Dixon pushes education, gender issues in effort for more female voters in Governor's race. As there are growing predictions in Michigan that the female vote will determine who will win the race for Governor, both women involved are implementing different strategies to attract those votes. Tudor Dixon says the state's education is being treated like labs and objects to allowing biological boys to join a female sports team.
Whitmer opens up 16-point lead in Michigan governor’s race
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) expanded her lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon to 16 points in a poll from the Detroit Free Press released on Thursday. Fifty-five percent of likely voters said they would support the current governor, compared to the 39 percent who said they would back the Trump-endorsed GOP candidate, the poll found. Six percent were undecided.
What does the term limits ballot measure mean for Michigan?
The federal government has done a lot of legislating recently. Between the Infrastructure bill, the CHIPS Act and the Inflation Reduction Act, Congressional lawmakers have been active. But so many of our laws are determined state and local representatives, not congressional representatives. Though less encompassing, these individuals have a lot...
Michigan pharmacists can now prescribe birth control
(WXYZ) — Birth control users in the state of Michigan can now pick up contraceptives at their local pharmacy. In a tweet, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer says "pharmacists can now partner with doctors to directly prescribe self-administered hormonal birth control, like oral contraceptives, the patch, & the ring." In...
Tudor Dixon Calls for Michigan Superintendent’s Resignation After LGBTQ+ Training Surfaces
LANSING, September 21, 2022 ~ Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Tudor Dixon called for the resignation of Michigan Superintendent of Public Instruction Michael Rice on Tuesday, on the grounds that he backed Department of Education training sessions that coached teachers to hide information on student gender identity and transitional choices from parents.
Governor Whitmer Announces Michigan Parents Council Members
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the members of the Michigan Parents Council, an advisory group the governor established to more formally bring parents into the education budget process for the first time in Michigan history. The Council represents parents from across Michigan, as well as parent s of students with a...
Michigan Flags Lowered Wednesday To Honor Former State Representative
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex to be lowered to half-staff on Wednesday, September 21 to honor and remember former state Representative Sharon Gire. The flag lowering will coincide with a memorial resolution from the Michigan House of Representatives in her honor.
Thousands of these dinosaur-like birds will soon be migrating through Michigan
In the coming weeks, Michigan will witness the spectacular migration of one of the oldest bird species in the world. Sandhill cranes are often compared to living dinosaurs, and for good reason: not only are they believed to have existed in their present form for more than 2.5 million years, their bright yellow eyes, six-foot wingspans and trumpeting calls make them seem like creatures from Jurassic Park.
Dixon says state superintendent should resign
Dixon also said she believes schools "have lost their way," saying that schools now treat students more like "lab rats" in a "social experiment."
Upper Peninsula Michigan Works offers Going PRO Talent Fund
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Employers in the Upper Peninsula may be eligible for some financial assistance. UP Michigan Works is offering assistance to employers through the Going PRO Talent Fund. Money through the Talent Fund would go towards short-term training and retaining new and current employees.
Sixteen years ago, affirmative action was banned in Michigan. With upcoming Supreme Court lawsuit, it may be banned nationwide.
Since 2006, the University of Michigan has been running what it calls a “natural experiment” in race-neutral admissions. Following a 2006 statewide vote that banned affirmative action in the state’s public universities, the University radically shifted its admissions procedures for the first time since 1963 by removing race from the admission process. On Oct. 31, the Supreme Court will hear the lawsuits brought by Students for Fair Admissions, an anti-affirmative action organization challenging racially informed admissions practices at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina.
Michigan Farm Bureau endorses Tudor Dixon for governor
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan's republican candidate for governor, Tudor Dixon, earned an endorsement Monday from the Michigan Farm Bureau's political action committee. Dixon's positions on state regulation, energy, and education are farmer-friendly, according to the committee. Dixon promised to support Michigan farmers at a rally in Kent County...
Governor Whitmer Adds Michigan To Midwest Hydrogen Agreement
LANSING – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has joined a multi-state agreement that aims to expedite the growth of the Midwest’s clean hydrogen economy. The Michigan Infrastructure Office reported the Midwestern Hydrogen Coalition will invest in more clean energy, add good-paying jobs and help realize a future that’s free of carbon emissions in agriculture, transportation and industry settings, Fox News 17 reported.
Where’s the center of Michigan’s population? See how it’s changed since 1880
Hartville, Missouri, population 594, is the epicenter of the United States. Not because of anything the town offers, but because it’s the new center of population for nation, according to U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 data. The small town is celebrating the honor on Wednesday, Sept. 21, with an event and an unveiling of a commemorative monument.
What's on my ballot? A look at Proposal 3: The abortion rights ballot measure
In this series, we’re taking a look at the proposals before voters, and today, we’re taking a look at Proposal 3: the Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative.
Wisconsin Line 5 trespass ruling may influence Michigan legal fight
A federal judge said Enbridge has been trespassing for years with its Line 5 pipeline on sovereign tribal lands in Wisconsin, and some believe elements of the ruling eventually may be felt in Michigan. Experts suggest multiple legal arguments about the Line 5 oil and gas pipeline in a federal...
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, three cities in Michigan were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
