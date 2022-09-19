Check your wallet! $19 million winning lottery ticket sold in Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Are you Texas’ newest millionaire? Check your wallet or pockets because you very well could be!

A winning ticket worth $19 million was sold for the Sept. 17 drawing of Lotto Texas.

The ticket was sold at the Master Food Market on FM 1097 in Willis, north of Houston, and matched all six of the Quick Pick numbers (5-9-18-22-35-48).

The cash value option was chosen when the ticket was purchased, meaning the lucky ticketholder will receive $11,992,501.82, before taxes.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the draw to claim the prize.

“If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.

A cash prize of almost $12 million means this is the 182nd largest Texas Lottery prize in history. Since the lottery’s introduction in 1992, 222 people have won more than $10 million, while 1,808 have won more than $1 million.

The largest prize in history was more than $157 million. A Mega Millions player in Leander received the jackpot in October 2019.

Grief says this is the sixth jackpot winner of Lotto Texas this year. Another 59,677 tickets won lower-tier prizes in the same drawing, worth between $2 and $12,002.