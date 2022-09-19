ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Check your wallet! $19 million winning lottery ticket sold in Texas

By Christopher Adams
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PCPnK_0i1pEXNl00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2peUv8_0i1pEXNl00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Are you Texas’ newest millionaire? Check your wallet or pockets because you very well could be!

A winning ticket worth $19 million was sold for the Sept. 17 drawing of Lotto Texas.

The ticket was sold at the Master Food Market on FM 1097 in Willis, north of Houston, and matched all six of the Quick Pick numbers (5-9-18-22-35-48).

The cash value option was chosen when the ticket was purchased, meaning the lucky ticketholder will receive $11,992,501.82, before taxes.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the draw to claim the prize.

“If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.

A cash prize of almost $12 million means this is the 182nd largest Texas Lottery prize in history. Since the lottery’s introduction in 1992, 222 people have won more than $10 million, while 1,808 have won more than $1 million.

The largest prize in history was more than $157 million. A Mega Millions player in Leander received the jackpot in October 2019.

Grief says this is the sixth jackpot winner of Lotto Texas this year. Another 59,677 tickets won lower-tier prizes in the same drawing, worth between $2 and $12,002.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

Someone bought a winning $19M Lotto Texas ticket. Was it you?

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Someone bought a jackpot-winning $19M Lotto Texas ticket from the Sept.17 drawing. The new multi-millionaire has six months to claim it. "If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. The ticket was bought at Master Food Mart, located at 13053 E. FM 1097 Road, in Willis.The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (5-9-18-22-35-48). The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the claimant will receive $11,992,501.82 before taxes. "We look forward to meeting the sixth Lotto Texas jackpot winner of 2022," said Grief.
WILLIS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Leander, TX
Willis, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
City
Willis, TX
KICKS 105

East Texas Resident is the Newest Texas Lottery Multi-Millionaire

The chances of winning millions of dollars from a lottery jackpot are extremely small. That being said, someone is guaranteed to eventually win, right? Sure enough, someone from East Texas has won a lot of money. Congratulations to Texas' Newest Multi-Millionaire. According to a release from the Texas Lottery, a...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

WHO IS THE LUCKY MILLIONAIRE IN WILLIS???

Someone in Willis is now a millionaire. The Texas Lottery for Saturday night was $19 million. The numbers 5,9,18,22,35,48 were done on a Quick Pick at Master Food Market located at 13053 E. FM 1097 in Willis. Only one person won when they ended up with 6 out of 6 numbers. That winner has 180 days to claim the prize.
WILLIS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lottery#The Texas Lottery#182nd
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Dumas designated as Film Friendly Texas community

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that the city of Dumas was recently designated as a Film Friendly Texas community by the Texas Film Commission. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Dumas joins more than 160 Film Friendly Texas communities across the state, including Fritch, Amarillo, […]
DUMAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Cloud seeding, the Texas Comptroller, and the State Water Plan

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar paid a visit to the Panhandle Groundwater Conservation District on Tuesday after appearing at the Texas Panhandle Legislative Summit. According to a release from Hegar’s office, the tour will include a handful of visits to water facilities across the state focused on topics such as desalination, aquifers, […]
TEXAS STATE
Pizza Marketplace

PizzaForno expands in Texas

Automated pizza brand PizzaForno will expand in the Houston area with two fully operational units, one in downtown Houston and the other in Galveston's Tiki Island, according to a press release. Master licensees Daniel Albelice and Keith Stephenson will add the two units to two they already operated, one in...
HOUSTON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Canyon named safest college town in Texas

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Safewise, an independent analyst surrounding safety and security, has named Canyon, the home of West Texas A&M University, the safest college town in Texas, according to a news release from the university. The university announced that Safewise named Canyon the safest college town in Texas and the 21st safest college town […]
CANYON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy