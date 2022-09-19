ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ritenour High School teacher named 2023 Missouri Teacher of the Year

By Kevin S. Held
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS – An English teacher at Ritenour High School is the 2023 Missouri Teacher of the Year.

Christina Andrade Melly is the 54th teacher to receive the honor since the program’s inception in 1957. She was selected by a committee of her peers and education partners across the state.

A graduate of the Ritenour School District and a first-generation American, Andrade Melly earned her Bachelor of Arts in English and Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education at the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Trending: Another soccer match canceled at the new St. Louis stadium due to damage

“I am the best teacher on the days I learn from students,” she said. “It takes a lot of practice and courage to reach those days, but the lessons that define me as a teacher have student choice, voice, and experiences at the center; this creates shared ownership of our learning.”

Andrade Melly serves as a mentor in the district’s teacher induction and Grow Your Own programs, coach emeritus of the speech and debate team, and chairs the English department.

She will be honored during DESE’s Teacher of the Year recognition event in Jefferson City on Oct. 17, along with the other finalists , semi-finalists , and Regional Teachers of the Year.

