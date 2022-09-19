ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox16.com

Arkansas’ 2023 football schedule released

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will open the 2023 football season in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium against Western Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 2. The Hogs will then return to Razorback Stadium to host Kent State on Sept. 9 and then BYU on Sept. 16. The final nonconference game won’t be played until Saturday, Nov. 18, when FIU comes to Fayetteville.
fox16.com

Five keys for Arkansas to defeat Texas A&M

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 10 Arkansas is hoping to remain undefeated as they take on No. 23 Texas A&M on Saturday night in AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Hogs defeated Texas A&M 20-10 in 2021 for the first time since Bobby Petrino was the head coach at Arkansas. Sam Pittman is 1-1 against Jimbo Fisher.
