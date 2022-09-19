Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox16.com
Sitdown with Arkansas golfer Kajal Mistry ahead of the Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championships
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championships begin on Friday at Pinnacle Country Club. While many of the best pro golfers in the world are competing in it, one Razorback golfer finds herself in the mix too. Kajal Mistry was given a sponsor’s exemption to play in...
fox16.com
Arkansas’ 2023 football schedule released
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will open the 2023 football season in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium against Western Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 2. The Hogs will then return to Razorback Stadium to host Kent State on Sept. 9 and then BYU on Sept. 16. The final nonconference game won’t be played until Saturday, Nov. 18, when FIU comes to Fayetteville.
fox16.com
Five keys for Arkansas to defeat Texas A&M
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 10 Arkansas is hoping to remain undefeated as they take on No. 23 Texas A&M on Saturday night in AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Hogs defeated Texas A&M 20-10 in 2021 for the first time since Bobby Petrino was the head coach at Arkansas. Sam Pittman is 1-1 against Jimbo Fisher.
fox16.com
Ask Mike: Play Calling Woes, Broken Tackles & Was Bobby Trying to Embarrass Us?
Q. Our first question is from MetropolisHog who says: I think our starters came into the game not expecting to play very long. At the same time Bobby Petrino came in wanting to show Arkansas what could have been 10 years ago. What are your thoughts?. A. I have been...
Comments / 0