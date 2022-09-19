MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County police are warning drivers to wait for stopped school buses or they will get slapped with a steep fine. With three months left in the year, the department said in a tweet that the number of citations in 2022 is almost surpassing the total number of citations issued in 2021. In 2020, Montgomery County police issued 17,316 school bus citations. That increased drastically in 2021, as the department wrote up 36,717 citations. As of Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2022, Montgomery County police have issued 36,138 citations.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 5 HOURS AGO