Woman hit by driver in Vienna shopping center badly injured
VIENNA, Va. — A woman was seriously injured after being hit by the driver of a car in a shopping center parking lot Wednesday afternoon. The Fairfax County Police Department said in a tweet that the crash occurred at Pike 7 Plaza on Leesburg Pike in Vienna around 2:36 p.m. The woman hit by the car was taken to a local hospital with injuries considered to be life-threatening.
WHSV
School bus crash on I-81 in Rockingham County
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police confirmed a Warren County school bus was involved in a crash on I-81 North in Rockingham County on Wednesday night. It happened just before 10:00 p.m. at mile marker 261 between the Mauzy and New Market exits. According to VDOT, the school...
Police search for Northern Virginia 'smash-and-grab' jewelry robbers
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating three robberies in Fairfax Co. that took place at Tyson's Corner Center, Fair Oaks Mall and a jewelry store in Springfield. Now, officials are working to determine whether or not the robberies are connected. According to police, the first robbery happened on...
WJLA
Police looking for men they say smashed cases, stole jewelry at multiple Fairfax Co stores
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Police are looking for men they say destroyed display cases and stole jewelry from a pair of Fairfax County jewelry stores, and are looking to connect them to the robbery of a third. At 2:45 p.m. on Sept. 8, three men entered Prince Jewelers...
fox5dc.com
18-year-old confesses to shooting, killing 19-year-old outside Fairfax County apartment complex
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - An 18-year-old has confessed to shooting and killing a 19-year-old outside an apartment complex in the Woodlawn section of Alexandria, Virginia over the weekend, according to Fairfax County Police. Police said officers responded to the shooting in the 8300 block of Grave Street...
Ex-parks employee allegedly robbed city safe multiple times
A man who allegedly stole from the safe at a Fredericksburg city park has been arrested.
Woman hit by car in Tysons Corner area shopping center, critically hurt
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that woman who was on foot in a shopping center parking lot had critical injuries after a car hit her Wednesday afternoon. The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted that it happened at 8389 Leesburg Pike. That address is in the Tysons Corner area, near the Greensboro […]
WTOP
Northern Virginia teen charged with killing another teenager in sidewalk dispute
A Fairfax County, Virginia, teenager is behind bars in connection with the killing of another teen in the Woodlawn area of Fairfax County over the weekend, the Fairfax County police said Wednesday. Kevin Alexander Lemus, 18, is being held without bond in the killing of Darlin Ariel Diaz Flores, 19,...
Teen Girls Believed To Be Together Reported Missing By Families In Loudoun County
An alert has been issued by law enforcement agencies in Virginia as they attempt to locate a pair of teen girls believed to be together who have been reported missing. The families of Gabriella “Gabby” Benitez and Adriana Membreno, both 14, were reported missing in Loudoun County after last being seen in the overnight hours of Tuesday, Sept. 20, according to police.
Respect the bus: Increase in citations for Montgomery Co. drivers failing to stop for school buses
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County police are warning drivers to wait for stopped school buses or they will get slapped with a steep fine. With three months left in the year, the department said in a tweet that the number of citations in 2022 is almost surpassing the total number of citations issued in 2021. In 2020, Montgomery County police issued 17,316 school bus citations. That increased drastically in 2021, as the department wrote up 36,717 citations. As of Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2022, Montgomery County police have issued 36,138 citations.
WTOP
Worker killed when bucket truck hits power line in Fairfax Co.
A man was killed on the Georgetown Pike in Fairfax County, Virginia, Monday afternoon. The Fairfax County police said in a statement that the man was operating a bucket truck and struck a power line near Langley Fork Lane. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the police said. Georgetown...
fox5dc.com
Virginia woman missing after not returning from road trip; abandoned vehicle found in Sterling
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - Authorities are searching for a missing Virginia woman they say never returned from a road trip. The Culpeper Police Department says 34-year-old Emily Victoria Benjamin was last seen during a welfare check in Falls Church on September 2. Investigators say during the welfare check, Benjamin told...
2-alarm house fire in Prince William Co. sends man to the hospital
LAKE RIDGE, Va. — A man is in the hospital after a house fire in Prince William County early Wednesday morning. Crews with the Prince William County Fire Department responded to the 12000 block of Point Longstreet Way in Lake Ridge for a reported fire. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the home. The people in the home said they woke up to a fire on the deck.
VIDEO: Propane grill causes house fire in Fairfax
According to the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department, on Saturday, Sept. 17, a woman lit a propane grill at her home on the 7500 block of Inzer Street and walked away. She came back to the grill shortly after and found it on fire.
fox5dc.com
Family of Mall at Prince George's shooting victim cries out as police search for killer
HYATTSVILLE, Md. - The family of the man murdered at a Prince George’s County mall says the victim and suspect were strangers. Darrion Herring was just 20 years old when he lost his life in a shooting at the Mall at Prince George’s in Hyattsville. More than a...
19-year-old arrested, accused of 3 commercial robberies
A 19-year-old Lorton man has been arrested in connection to three commercial robberies that took place in the eastern part of Fairfax county.
VIDEO: Terrifying downtown Silver Spring shooting caught on camera
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A terrifying shooting in the busy heart of downtown Silver Spring last December sent club goers ducking for cover as the now convicted shooter opened fire. On Wednesday, a Montgomery County judge handed the 29-year-old gunman -- John Tomlinson, -- his sentence: 15 years in prison. He'll spend a mandatory ten years behind bars.
NBC Washington
Father Critically Hurt While Saving Family Dog From House Fire in Northern Virginia
A father is hospitalized with potentially life-threatening injuries after rescuing his family's dog from a fire at their home in Prince William County, Virginia, overnight Wednesday. Flames erupted from the home in the Lake Ridge area of the county shortly after midnight Wednesday. A mother and daughter escaped the house...
WUSA
DC Police: Man shot on Valley Avenue, Southeast
WASHINGTON — Police say a man was shot Monday evening in Southeast, D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the man was shot in the 900 block of Valley Avenue near Wheeler Road and one weapon has been recovered. No further identifying information has been confirmed about the victim....
Police: 18-year-old confessed to 'senseless' Alexandria murder
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Police have a arrested a man for shooting and killing a man after an argument escalated outside an apartment complex in the Woodlawn section of Alexandria on Saturday. Officers responded to the report of a shooting around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 in the 8400 block...
