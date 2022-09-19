ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Woman hit by driver in Vienna shopping center badly injured

VIENNA, Va. — A woman was seriously injured after being hit by the driver of a car in a shopping center parking lot Wednesday afternoon. The Fairfax County Police Department said in a tweet that the crash occurred at Pike 7 Plaza on Leesburg Pike in Vienna around 2:36 p.m. The woman hit by the car was taken to a local hospital with injuries considered to be life-threatening.
School bus crash on I-81 in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police confirmed a Warren County school bus was involved in a crash on I-81 North in Rockingham County on Wednesday night. It happened just before 10:00 p.m. at mile marker 261 between the Mauzy and New Market exits. According to VDOT, the school...
Teen Girls Believed To Be Together Reported Missing By Families In Loudoun County

An alert has been issued by law enforcement agencies in Virginia as they attempt to locate a pair of teen girls believed to be together who have been reported missing. The families of Gabriella “Gabby” Benitez and Adriana Membreno, both 14, were reported missing in Loudoun County after last being seen in the overnight hours of Tuesday, Sept. 20, according to police.
Respect the bus: Increase in citations for Montgomery Co. drivers failing to stop for school buses

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County police are warning drivers to wait for stopped school buses or they will get slapped with a steep fine. With three months left in the year, the department said in a tweet that the number of citations in 2022 is almost surpassing the total number of citations issued in 2021. In 2020, Montgomery County police issued 17,316 school bus citations. That increased drastically in 2021, as the department wrote up 36,717 citations. As of Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2022, Montgomery County police have issued 36,138 citations.
2-alarm house fire in Prince William Co. sends man to the hospital

LAKE RIDGE, Va. — A man is in the hospital after a house fire in Prince William County early Wednesday morning. Crews with the Prince William County Fire Department responded to the 12000 block of Point Longstreet Way in Lake Ridge for a reported fire. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the home. The people in the home said they woke up to a fire on the deck.
VIDEO: Terrifying downtown Silver Spring shooting caught on camera

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A terrifying shooting in the busy heart of downtown Silver Spring last December sent club goers ducking for cover as the now convicted shooter opened fire. On Wednesday, a Montgomery County judge handed the 29-year-old gunman -- John Tomlinson, -- his sentence: 15 years in prison. He'll spend a mandatory ten years behind bars.
DC Police: Man shot on Valley Avenue, Southeast

WASHINGTON — Police say a man was shot Monday evening in Southeast, D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the man was shot in the 900 block of Valley Avenue near Wheeler Road and one weapon has been recovered. No further identifying information has been confirmed about the victim....
