Much-needed new traffic light coming to Swansboro

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A new traffic light is coming to one busy road in Eastern North Carolina.

NCDOT officials told 9OYS they plan to add one to Queens Creek Road in front of Swansboro High School. Residents said the road becomes congested during school arrival and dismissal times so they’re hoping this can help ease the flow of traffic. One senior at Swansboro High, Samantha Boyd, said she has to leave extra early to get to class on time.

“It was always like a pain in the butt to like, get into that school. So, I’m hoping like a traffic light maybe relieves that issue because I don’t like having to leave my house so early,” said Boyd.

She’s excited that they’re finally installing a light, but she wished it would have come a little sooner.

“We’re all just kind of like they waited this long and with like a new traffic pattern that always surprises us that they’re going to be doing it in the middle of the school year,” said Boyd.

Other area residents share similar feelings.

“Maybe traffic will run just a little bit smoother, and we won’t get caught up in it so much. So, I think it’s fantastic. Should have done it sooner,” said Onslow County resident Luann Harrell.

NCDOT said they’ve already modified one of the driveways in front of the school to restrict left turns.

Now, this $556,000 project is happening because they have gotten several requests to install a signal in the area. They decided on the southern driveway of the school because it’s the furthest away from the already existing signal on Highway 24.

“I know that they previously had, I guess, a law enforcement officer helping control traffic out there to help with that issue. This signal should alleviate the need for a person to be out there and still help the school traffic egress onto Queens Creek,” said Division Traffic Engineer for Division Three for NCDOT, Jessi Leonard.

They’re hoping to have the signal installed by early 2023.

