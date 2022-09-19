ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swansboro, NC

Much-needed new traffic light coming to Swansboro

By Cheyenne Pagan
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yisxa_0i1pDoTR00

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A new traffic light is coming to one busy road in Eastern North Carolina.

NCDOT officials told 9OYS they plan to add one to Queens Creek Road in front of Swansboro High School. Residents said the road becomes congested during school arrival and dismissal times so they’re hoping this can help ease the flow of traffic. One senior at Swansboro High, Samantha Boyd, said she has to leave extra early to get to class on time.

“It was always like a pain in the butt to like, get into that school. So, I’m hoping like a traffic light maybe relieves that issue because I don’t like having to leave my house so early,” said Boyd.

She’s excited that they’re finally installing a light, but she wished it would have come a little sooner.

“We’re all just kind of like they waited this long and with like a new traffic pattern that always surprises us that they’re going to be doing it in the middle of the school year,” said Boyd.

Other area residents share similar feelings.

“Maybe traffic will run just a little bit smoother, and we won’t get caught up in it so much. So, I think it’s fantastic. Should have done it sooner,” said Onslow County resident Luann Harrell.

NCDOT said they’ve already modified one of the driveways in front of the school to restrict left turns.

Now, this $556,000 project is happening because they have gotten several requests to install a signal in the area. They decided on the southern driveway of the school because it’s the furthest away from the already existing signal on Highway 24.

“I know that they previously had, I guess, a law enforcement officer helping control traffic out there to help with that issue. This signal should alleviate the need for a person to be out there and still help the school traffic egress onto Queens Creek,” said Division Traffic Engineer for Division Three for NCDOT, Jessi Leonard.

They’re hoping to have the signal installed by early 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 2

Related
WNCT

Large algae bloom, fish kill reported in Onslow County

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Coastal Carolina Riverwatch is investigating a large algae bloom and reported fish kill in the Sneads Ferry area. The areas of concern are near the end of Fannie Creek Lane and a pond in the Chadwick Shores subdivision. On Wednesday, crews were collecting water, algae and fish samples. Coastal […]
SNEADS FERRY, NC
WITN

Two fish kills reported around or along New River in Sneads Ferry

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WITN) - Two fish kills have been reported in Sneads Ferry in the past week. The Coastal Carolina Riverwatch says that the first one was on Sept. 13th, when a citizen reported seeing dead fish of all sizes in Everett Lake, in the Chadwick Stores neighborhood of the community. The neighborhood is found along the Fullard Creek at the mouth of the New River.
SNEADS FERRY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pedestrian killed in Tuesday evening Wilmington accident

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A pedestrian was killed Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle in Wilmington. The incident occurred around 8:30 pm in the 4500 block of New Centre Drive, according to the Wilmington Police Department. North bound lanes on N. Kerr Ave were temporarily shut down while...
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

Craven County deputies searching for armed robber

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Craven County deputies want the community to be on the lookout for a man who robbed a store with a gun. Deputies say it happened around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday at Mills Country Store which is located at 3719 River Road in Vanceboro. The robber, who was caught...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Swansboro, NC
WNCT

Kinston working to fix issue of abandoned, rundown buildings

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Kinston is making an ongoing effort to fix the issue of abandoned and dilapidated buildings in some of the city’s neighborhoods. 9OYS first told you about the empty buildings in Kinston being a problem more than two years ago. Fast forward to today. We spoke with Kinston Fire […]
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Onslow County Register of Deeds extending office hours

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina county is extending hours for its Register of Deeds office. The Onslow County Board of Commissioners is extending the hours of service starting October 3, 2022. The office will offer services until 5:30 p.m. on regular work days, extending it by an hour.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

A Pirate Invasion Is Coming To The North Carolina Coast

Shiver me timbers, the pirates are coming! That’s right a pirate invasion is coming to the North Carolina coast this weekend. But no need to beware. They are friendly pirates! They will make their way to Beaufort, NC for the Beaufort Pirate Invasion Festival on September 23rd-25th. The festival celebrates the rich history of pirates in eastern North Carolina. The festival begins with the pirates attacking the Beaufort Hotel at 6pm Friday. Following the attack will be the Blackbeard’s Masquerade Ball. Some of the weekends over events include other attacks, a Pirate Trial and public execution, breakfast with Blackbeard, and a Buccaneers’ Revue and dinner.
BEAUFORT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Signals#Ncdot#Swansboro High School
WNCT

3 ENC companies among the finalists for ‘Coolest Thing Made in NC’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — On Thursday, the NC Chamber announced ten finalists for its annual “Coolest Thing Made in NC” competition. The online contest began with 80 nominees. Three nominees in the small business category are from Eastern North Carolina, including one from Carteret County: Crab Pot Christmas Trees by Fisherman Creation, Smyrna George’s BBQ […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Sept. 18, 19 & 20

Monroe Johnson, 81, of Morehead City, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022 in Beaufort at his sister’s home. Monroe was a member of Glad Tidings Church of Morehead City. He also was the owner and operator of Monroe Johnson Construction. Kayla Davis, Gloucester. Kayla Davis, 30, of Gloucester,...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

New Bern remains No. 1, many other changes to Touchdown Friday Top 9

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern opened the high school football season as the top-ranked team in the WNCT coverage area. After Week 5, they are still there. New Bern beat Havelock last week, 27-0. The Bears have outscored their opponents 202-17 this season. The Bears host Jacksonville on Friday in another Big Carolina Conference […]
NEW BERN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WWAY NewsChannel 3

‘Earwigs’ seeking moisture in Cape Fear homes

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– They’re small, slender insects commonly found in bathrooms, and if you’re seeing more of the pests known as earwigs, there’s a reason why. Experts say recent dry conditions have caused earwigs to find their way into many homes in the Cape Fear. Earwigs...
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Person found dead after Swansboro house fire

A person died in a house fire that happened in Swansboro on Friday. Craven County family seeking answers in case of murdered …. ECU advancing research in battle against Alzheimer’s. Large algae bloom, fish kill reported in Onslow County. ‘Response time for an ambulance can be vital:’ Southeastern …...
SWANSBORO, NC
WNCT

Grant will help Duplin County expand broadband reach

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Faster internet is on the way for one county in Eastern North Carolina. Duplin County is one of 69 counties across the state to receive part of the ‘Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology Grants’ (GREAT).  More than $4 million will help FOCUS Broadband install 72 miles of fiber across […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Carteret County man arrested, charged with larceny of motor vehicle

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — A Newport man was arrested by Onslow County law enforcement and charged with larceny of a motor vehicle. Officials said a 1989 Ford Mustang was stolen from Precision Motorsports on 523 Freedom Way in Jacksonville. Michael Edward Moss, 32, was arrested after police viewed video...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WECT

Police respond to shots fired at Creekwood, building damaged

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shots were reported fired on September 19 at the Creekwood housing complex, near the 900 block of Emory Street. According to Wilmington Police Department, no one was hit by any shots but a building was damaged. WECT has a crew on the scene. This is a...
WILMINGTON, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Unrestrained Driver is 17 Fatality Here

Monday’s wreck at N.C. 87 and U.S. 74 might not have been deadly had the driver been wearing a seatbelt. The Highway Patrol reported that Deshawn Ford, 27, of Paddlefish Drive, Fayetteville, was pronounced dead on the scene after he rear-ended a gasoline tanker. The tanker, driven James Rufus Austin of Wilmington, was slowing for the stoplight at U.S. 74 and N.C. 87 when Ford collided with the tractor trailer. The crash blocked the westbound lanes of U.S. 74 while Ford was extricated from the wreckage.
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

WNCT

33K+
Followers
22K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy