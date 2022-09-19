LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’ll feel like Summer for one more day. A major Fall front will bring those daytime highs down from the 90s to the 60s. The switch to Fall will happen right on cue for us this year. All of you Summer weather fans will have one more day that gives you all of the heat you can handle. We’ll hover around 90 for highs with some slightly higher humidity. Some storms might develop and blow through the region later today. You might even experience something strong to severe.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO