Oktoberfest Returns—Bigger And Better—Friday, Sept. 30
Organizers say there are only two words you need to describe the sixth annual Oktoberfest, which returns to downtown Harrodsburg next week: bigger and–hopefully–better. The festival is not only physically bigger, with the addition of a second stage and a Kids Zone at Harrodsburg Baptist Church, the three-day festival has grown so big it can’t even be confined to one month. That’s right, Oktoberfest starts this year in September, on Friday, Sept. 30, at 4 p.m.
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in Kentucky
There are tons of ways to enjoy Kentucky in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Bluegrass State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
Tickets selling fast for St. Jude dream home giveaway in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT is partnering with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for their dream home giveaway in Lexington. Tickets are running low, but you still have the chance to buy a ticket to win the brand new home in Lexington and help out a really great cause at the same time. The tickets are on sale now. They are $100 apiece.
Sweet donation! 50,000 pounds of candy donated to Kentucky food banks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Talk about a sweet donation! Food banks in Kentucky are getting more than 50,000 pounds of candy. Perfetti Van Melle, maker of candies like Airheads and Mentos, is treating Kentucky food pantries with more than 54,000 pounds of candy. Two truckloads of Airheads and Fruit-tella gummies...
Kentucky’s oldest festival, October Court Day, returning Oct. 14-17
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s longest-running festival will be back again in about three weeks, and the music lineup is officially set. October Court Day hosts hundreds of vendors selling handmade crafts, antiques, tools, clothing, collectibles, food and more. Live music can be heard on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two Court Day soundstages (one behind Monarch Mill on South Maysville and the other behind Main Cross on the city lot between Main Street and Locust Street).
Lexington firefighters fight a tractor, hay fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington firefighters were called out to fight a tractor and hay bale fire Wednesday evening around 7. According to the fire department, a tractor and hay bale caught fire at 2810 Dairy Road, near Georgetown Road. The fire happened on University of Kentucky-owned property. According...
Some Winchester businesses asking for extended Sunday alcohol sales
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Business owners in Winchester are gearing up for a busy fall season. “That’s what we’re really trying to capitalize on is letting people know Winchester is already a great place to come at night. But you should also come during the day for things like lunch and brunch. That you should really make the venture over,” said Chad Walker, co-owner of Engine House Pub and Pizza Parlor.
Lexington native was in Puerto Rico during Hurricane Fiona
Students at Ky. school get new way to learn about STEM. The Kentucky Science Center and Toyota partnered to put a new STEAM Makers Cart in Southern Elementary. Breathitt Co. tech center receives big donation to help recover from flooding. Updated: 17 hours ago. Advance Auto Parts donated $25,000 to...
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A big blast of Fall air is coming soon
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’ll feel like Summer for one more day. A major Fall front will bring those daytime highs down from the 90s to the 60s. The switch to Fall will happen right on cue for us this year. All of you Summer weather fans will have one more day that gives you all of the heat you can handle. We’ll hover around 90 for highs with some slightly higher humidity. Some storms might develop and blow through the region later today. You might even experience something strong to severe.
Put on your PJs and head to Insomnia Cookies for a party — and exclusive cookies
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Insomnia Cookies is hosting its “biggest party of the year” and it’s all about PJs, goodies and games — and you can’t forget the exclusive cookie drop. The PJ Party ’22 is happening Tuesday night at 9. If you show...
Will supply chain issues impact Christmas trees this year?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With less than 100 days until Christmas, many are already looking forward to the holiday season. However, many businesses continue to deal with supply chain issues leaving some shoppers wondering if popular seasonal items, like Christmas trees, will be impacted. In Lexington, the owner of Nieman’s...
Winchester neighborhood fighting against zoning change
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of Winchester neighbors are concerned about a possible facility coming to their neighborhood. Now, they’re trying to get ahead of any zoning changes. One couple said they may have to move if another industrial plant calls their street home. “This is just some of...
Lexington native in San Juan when Hurricane Fiona hit
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington native was in San Juan to ride out the recent storm. Shetundra Pinkston was excited when she arrived in San Juan on Thursday afternoon, but after the skies turned dark and rain started pouring down on Saturday, a vacation full of excursions and activities turned into a vacation stuck inside a hotel room.
Fayette County Health Dept. holding first clinic with new COVID booster shot today
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Pfizer COVID 19 vaccine boosters are available at Consolidated Baptist Church in Lexington, and people are steadily coming in as they’re taking both walk-ins as well as those who have already registered. Professionals in Kentucky are helping out by volunteering at the clinic. Doctors, nurses,...
Car crashes into Lexington home
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A car crashed into a home in Lexington Thursday morning. It happened on Providence Lane around 9 a.m., not far from Christ the King. Investigators believe the driver hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, sending the car into a window. No one was hurt...
Lexington East End activist named 2022 Community Champion
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Decades of commitment were recognized in Lexington on Tuesday as Thomas Tolliver was awarded this year’s Lexington Community Champion. The ceremony was Tuesday morning in Charles Young Park in the city’s East End. Its location is fitting for a man like Tolliver, who’s dedicated the last 28 years to uncovering the community’s history.
Kroger will allow shoppers to make controversial purchases for first time ever months after introducing checkout changes
KROGER is set to allow its customers to bet while shopping in-store, reports say. Gamblers in Ohio will be able to place wagers from January 1 following the legalization of sports betting. The major change comes as stores in Lexington, Kentucky are trialing technology that allows shoppers to buy a...
A Second Chance for Fritz at Lexington Humane
If you spent just one minute with Fritz, the “couch hippo” today, you would have no clue of the hardships he faced. He hides it well behind his big jowls and slobbery kisses. But, sadly, someone abandoned this poor guy at the Lexington Humane Society in the middle of the night; he was found bleeding and tied to the building with a shoestring.
Beloved Lexington figure Bobby Flynn has died
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A beloved figure in Lexington has died. Bobby Flynn passed away early Thursday morning at the age of 95. He was a former state senator and city councilman for several years. Flynn played basketball at Lafayette High School, then joined the military before coming back home...
Mill Ridge Farm tells all about 57-year friendship with the Queen
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Many Kentuckians and people around the world are continuing to mourn Queen Elizabeth II. One of the world’s longest serving monarchs was passionate about many things including horses. Mill Ridge Farm in Lexington got to share that passion with the Queen for 57 years. What...
