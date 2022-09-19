Read full article on original website
clarksvillenow.com
City Council hears compromise on giving COVID hazard pay to some former employees
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The debate over whether to extend COVID-19 hazard pay to former city employees has led to a compromise solution. Employees who worked for the city between March 1, 2020, and March 1, 2022, were eligible for premium pay, as long as they were still current employees in March 2022 when the checks were issued. The city has over 1,500 employees, and hundreds resigned, retired or died during that period before the March 2022 cutoff date.
clarksvillenow.com
Microvast, FedEx begin recruitment, edge closer to finish line in Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Large new-industry recruitment is booming in Clarksville, though some projects had their timelines stretched back because of the pandemic. Montgomery County is preparing to welcome a new FedEx distribution center, with about 250 jobs, and electric vehicle battery manufacturer Microvast, with about 300 jobs....
clarksvillenow.com
Kraft Street given commemorative name to honor Rev. Jerry G. Jerkins
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Kraft Street was dedicated as Pastor Jerry G. Jerkins Memorial Highway in honor of the late pastor and community leader on Wednesday. State Rep. Jason Hodges, who helped commission the memorial street name, said, “He was a vital part of our community, and the sign is a way to honor and commemorate what he has done for our community.”
clarksvillenow.com
APSU among 32 educator prep providers recognized for leadership in continuous improvement
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Earlier this month, the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP) announced that Austin Peay State University is one of 32 providers from 16 states, Puerto Rico and Jordan to receive recognition for its leadership and commitment to continuous improvement. The recipients of the 2022 Frank Murray Leadership Recognition for Continuous Improvement provided evidence and data trends to achieve accreditation with no stipulations or areas for improvement.
clarksvillenow.com
Want to vote in November? Fort Campbell helps soldiers, families get registered | AUDIO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Betty Guthrie is the lead human resource assistant in the Transition Center on Fort Campbell. She is also the installation voting assistance officer. This week, she joins Charlie Koon and Chris Smith on Clarksville’s Conversation to talk about what you need to do if...
clarksvillenow.com
Going Local Initiative draws names for two new Clarksville homeowners
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The names of two new homeowners, Shalinda Robertson and Evelyn Ramos, were announced at The Press on Monday morning as part of a lottery for two new homes that will be completed in the summer of 2023. Yolanda Stewart, executive director with Going Local...
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville sounds off in public charter school hearings
The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission is considering the amended applications of two charter schools that applied, but were denied operation from the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System’s Board of Education in July. During public hearings on Friday, Sept. 16, the charter school commission heard from members of the public,...
High school consolidation in 1959 marked a major change for Christian County students
Snapshots in Time, a column exploring the history of Hopkinsville and Christian County through old photographs, is published monthly, usually on the third Monday. It is written by Alissa Keller, the executive director of the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County and inspired by the photograph collection of Christian County Historian William T. Turner. Explore more Snapshots in Time.
whvoradio.com
Natural Gas Pipeline Coming For Todd, Christian, Trigg, Lyon, Caldwell Counties
Running from Guthrie along the Kentucky-Tennessee state line and all the way to Lamasco, a 53-mile natural gas pipeline is on the way for the Pennyrile — one that could forever change the region’s industrial profile. During a Wednesday morning visit to the Logan-Todd Regional Water Commission and...
clarksvillenow.com
Anthony Phillips
Anthony Scott Phillips, age 30, of Palmyra passed away August 20, 2022. Services will be held at Slayden Baptist Church at a later date. Anthony entered this life on November 4, 1991, in Montgomery County, TN. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Velera Hutchison Gibson, and James Gibson....
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville Police Deputy Chief Ty Burdine graduates from FBI National Academy
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Clarksville Police Deputy Chief Charles “Ty” Burdine has graduated as a member of the 283rd session of the FBI National Academy. The graduation took place at the National Academy in Quantico, Virginia on Sept. 13. The 283rd session consisted of 235 law enforcement officers...
wkdzradio.com
Exit 89, KY 813 Closures Coming In Christian County
Contractors for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have scheduled construction for the I-24 eastbound on and off ramps at the KY 115 Oak Grove-Pembroke Exit 89 Interchange. As such, beginning at 6 AM Tuesday, this juncture will be closed. The duration of the closure will be 3-to-4 weeks. The closure is...
Clarksville F&M Bank Arena construction making progress
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In Clarksville, construction on the new F&M Bank Arena is coming along. When finished, the main bowl of the arena will be host to everything from concerts to Austin Peay basketball to ice hockey. It will also contain a separate new Ford Ice Center that will focus on youth hockey programming […]
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Woman Injured In US 68 Crash
A wreck on US 68 near Hammond Lake Road in Cadiz sent a woman to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. Cadiz Police Maj. Tyler Thomas says a truck driven by Tiffany Brown of Cadiz pulling a hay baler was westbound on US 68 when she was hit from behind by a van driven by Carrie MaHaney of Cadiz.
clarksvillenow.com
Christopher Blake Williams
Christopher Blake Williams, 27, employee of Ruby Tuesday in Clarksville, died Friday, September 16, 2022 at his residence in Clarksville. The family will visit with friends Friday from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Madison Street United Methodist Church in Clarksville with a memorial service to follow. A graveside service will be conducted Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Potts Cemetery in the Santa Fe Community with his uncle, Landon White, officiating. The family will visit with friends Saturday from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at Highland Church of Christ in Columbia. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors are assisting the family with arrangements and condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.
‘Brutal, vicious’: Clarksville community on alert after clerk stabbed at family business
Two minutes is all it took for a man to storm a Clarksville family-owned smoke shop, brutally stab the employee and make off with cash. That's what family members left cleaning up the aftermath Monday at Rony’s Smoke Shop told News 2.
Montgomery County baby hit by car back home recovering
After being involved in a hit-and-run accident, a baby is back home recovering with his parents. Meanwhile, investigators have found the driver.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville’s Hancock Wins Coveted 2023 ‘Distinguished Young Woman’ Crown
With a record $15,000-plus in scholarships delivered and 15 young ladies representing all five local high schools, the Distinguished Young Women of Christian County capped the organization’s best-ever weekend late Sunday by crowning Hopkinsville High School’s Hadley Hancock its Class of 2023 “Distinguished Young Woman.”. A comprehensive...
2 charged following Clarksville smoke shop robbery
Several days after a clerk was stabbed during a smoke shop robbery in Clarksville, authorities announced that two men were taken into custody in connection with the incident.
Investigation underway after shooting victim rides bus to Nashville
An investigation is underway after a shooting victim from out of state arrived in front of a bus station in downtown Nashville.
