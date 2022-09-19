ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TN

City Council hears compromise on giving COVID hazard pay to some former employees

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The debate over whether to extend COVID-19 hazard pay to former city employees has led to a compromise solution. Employees who worked for the city between March 1, 2020, and March 1, 2022, were eligible for premium pay, as long as they were still current employees in March 2022 when the checks were issued. The city has over 1,500 employees, and hundreds resigned, retired or died during that period before the March 2022 cutoff date.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Microvast, FedEx begin recruitment, edge closer to finish line in Montgomery County

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Large new-industry recruitment is booming in Clarksville, though some projects had their timelines stretched back because of the pandemic. Montgomery County is preparing to welcome a new FedEx distribution center, with about 250 jobs, and electric vehicle battery manufacturer Microvast, with about 300 jobs....
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
Kraft Street given commemorative name to honor Rev. Jerry G. Jerkins

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Kraft Street was dedicated as Pastor Jerry G. Jerkins Memorial Highway in honor of the late pastor and community leader on Wednesday. State Rep. Jason Hodges, who helped commission the memorial street name, said, “He was a vital part of our community, and the sign is a way to honor and commemorate what he has done for our community.”
CLARKSVILLE, TN
APSU among 32 educator prep providers recognized for leadership in continuous improvement

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Earlier this month, the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP) announced that Austin Peay State University is one of 32 providers from 16 states, Puerto Rico and Jordan to receive recognition for its leadership and commitment to continuous improvement. The recipients of the 2022 Frank Murray Leadership Recognition for Continuous Improvement provided evidence and data trends to achieve accreditation with no stipulations or areas for improvement.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Going Local Initiative draws names for two new Clarksville homeowners

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The names of two new homeowners, Shalinda Robertson and Evelyn Ramos, were announced at The Press on Monday morning as part of a lottery for two new homes that will be completed in the summer of 2023. Yolanda Stewart, executive director with Going Local...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Clarksville sounds off in public charter school hearings

The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission is considering the amended applications of two charter schools that applied, but were denied operation from the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System’s Board of Education in July. During public hearings on Friday, Sept. 16, the charter school commission heard from members of the public,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
High school consolidation in 1959 marked a major change for Christian County students

Snapshots in Time, a column exploring the history of Hopkinsville and Christian County through old photographs, is published monthly, usually on the third Monday. It is written by Alissa Keller, the executive director of the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County and inspired by the photograph collection of Christian County Historian William T. Turner. Explore more Snapshots in Time.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Morgan Hicks
Anthony Phillips

Anthony Scott Phillips, age 30, of Palmyra passed away August 20, 2022. Services will be held at Slayden Baptist Church at a later date. Anthony entered this life on November 4, 1991, in Montgomery County, TN. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Velera Hutchison Gibson, and James Gibson....
PALMYRA, TN
Exit 89, KY 813 Closures Coming In Christian County

Contractors for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have scheduled construction for the I-24 eastbound on and off ramps at the KY 115 Oak Grove-Pembroke Exit 89 Interchange. As such, beginning at 6 AM Tuesday, this juncture will be closed. The duration of the closure will be 3-to-4 weeks. The closure is...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Clarksville F&M Bank Arena construction making progress

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In Clarksville, construction on the new F&M Bank Arena is coming along. When finished, the main bowl of the arena will be host to everything from concerts to Austin Peay basketball to ice hockey. It will also contain a separate new Ford Ice Center that will focus on youth hockey programming […]
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Cadiz Woman Injured In US 68 Crash

A wreck on US 68 near Hammond Lake Road in Cadiz sent a woman to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. Cadiz Police Maj. Tyler Thomas says a truck driven by Tiffany Brown of Cadiz pulling a hay baler was westbound on US 68 when she was hit from behind by a van driven by Carrie MaHaney of Cadiz.
CADIZ, KY
Christopher Blake Williams

Christopher Blake Williams, 27, employee of Ruby Tuesday in Clarksville, died Friday, September 16, 2022 at his residence in Clarksville. The family will visit with friends Friday from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Madison Street United Methodist Church in Clarksville with a memorial service to follow. A graveside service will be conducted Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Potts Cemetery in the Santa Fe Community with his uncle, Landon White, officiating. The family will visit with friends Saturday from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at Highland Church of Christ in Columbia. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors are assisting the family with arrangements and condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Hopkinsville’s Hancock Wins Coveted 2023 ‘Distinguished Young Woman’ Crown

With a record $15,000-plus in scholarships delivered and 15 young ladies representing all five local high schools, the Distinguished Young Women of Christian County capped the organization’s best-ever weekend late Sunday by crowning Hopkinsville High School’s Hadley Hancock its Class of 2023 “Distinguished Young Woman.”. A comprehensive...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

