ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennington, VT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vermontbiz.com

Scott, Hanford, community partners push Housing Improvement Program in Rutland County

Housing Commissioner Josh Hanford, with Governor Scott, speaks during the Vermont Housing Improvement Program press conference(link is external) Wednesday in West Rutland. Screen Grab. Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott and Housing and Community Development Commissioner Josh Hanford today joined community partners in West Rutland to discuss the impact of...
RUTLAND COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Call for volunteers in Vermont on National Public Lands Day

PERU, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday is National Public Lands Day which includes free admittance to national parks, but it’s not just a discount park day. Green Mountain National Forest employees are looking for volunteers to join them Sat., Sept. 24 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Hapgood Pond Recreation Area in Peru, Vermont.
PERU, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rutland, VT
City
Manchester, VT
State
Vermont State
City
Bennington, VT
101.5 WPDH

Central Hudson Wants to Explain Upcoming Enormous Heating Bills

Earlier today I was checking out my Facebook newsfeed and I saw that somebody wrote “How about those Bills?” I kid you not when I tell you that my first thought was that she was talking about her electric bill. Then I realized she was talking about the Buffalo Bills. Even though I’m not a sports fan, it’s still weird where my mind went when I saw her statement. It must be because of the horror stories I’m hearing about the upcoming winter heating bills.
HUDSON, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Bluetongue Virus Detected in NY Deer For First Time; EHD Virus Spreading

This is the first time the bluetongue (BT) virus was detected in New York deer. It was detected in several other mid-Atlantic coast states this year. DEC also reported that two white-tailed deer in the town of Schodack, Rensselaer County, found dead in late August, and one deer in Southampton, Suffolk County, confirmed positive for EHD. These are in addition to two deer in the town of Dover Plains, Dutchess County, that died from EHD in mid-August.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#Vermont Business Magazine#Department#Vermont Veterans#Adecco#Home Senior Care#Bennington Health Rehab#Broc Community Action#Casella Construction Inc#Fmi#Kfc#Taco Bell#Internal Revenue Service#Karr Group#Mack Molding Company#Morcon Tissue
vermontbiz.com

2022 Killington Cup tickets available October 6 at 10 am

Killington Cup Tickets Benefit the Killington World Cup Foundation. The KWCF partnership has raised almost two million dollars in incremental resources to the winter sports infrastructure and engaged over 10,000 participants in grantee’s programs. Vermont Business Magazine Vermont’s Killington Resort(link is external), the largest ski and snowboard destination in Eastern North...
KILLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. — A Vermont woman has died after she was involved in a two-car crash in Rutland on Monday. Vermont State Police said Rea Pratt, 71, of Rutland was driving on U.S. Route 7 on Monday afternoon when she failed to stop at the intersection of East Pittsford Road.
RUTLAND, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Walmart
WNYT

Albany Med announces rebranding for its hospitals, following layoffs

Leaders at several local hospitals gathered Monday morning to announce a change in branding. Just days after announcing record losses and layoffs, streamlining services and saving money. is front and center at Albany Med Health System. The rebrand includes Albany Medical Center, Columbia Memorial Health, Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga...
ALBANY, NY
vermontbiz.com

BMH Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine welcomes new surgeon

Brattleboro Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine(link is external), a medical practice of Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, recently welcomed Timothy Kelley, MD, to its team of orthopaedic surgeons. Kelley is a graduate of the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, MA, and earned his medical degree from UMass Chan Medical School, also...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
wnynewsnow.com

New York SNAP Recipients to Receive Maximum September Benefits

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – All New Yorkers enrolled in the SNAP benefits program will receive the maximum level of food benefits this month. This will bring in roughly $234 million in federal funding into the state’s economy. Those households already near or at the maximum benefit level, which...

Comments / 0

Community Policy