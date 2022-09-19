Read full article on original website
vermontbiz.com
Scott, Hanford, community partners push Housing Improvement Program in Rutland County
Housing Commissioner Josh Hanford, with Governor Scott, speaks during the Vermont Housing Improvement Program press conference(link is external) Wednesday in West Rutland. Screen Grab. Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott and Housing and Community Development Commissioner Josh Hanford today joined community partners in West Rutland to discuss the impact of...
WCAX
Call for volunteers in Vermont on National Public Lands Day
PERU, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday is National Public Lands Day which includes free admittance to national parks, but it’s not just a discount park day. Green Mountain National Forest employees are looking for volunteers to join them Sat., Sept. 24 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Hapgood Pond Recreation Area in Peru, Vermont.
New cannabis grow facility opens in Berkshire County
A new cannabis grow facility has officially opened in North Adams. Temescal Wellness, a medical and recreational cannabis company, recently celebrated the grand opening of this new space.
Brattleboro EMS takeover, projected to save money, drains expected surplus
Six months after municipal leaders said the town could take over emergency medical services and save $200,000, the local selectboard has spent the last of those dollars on unanticipated expenses. Read the story on VTDigger here: Brattleboro EMS takeover, projected to save money, drains expected surplus.
WCAX
The Big E event in Springfield Ma. brings in Vermont vendors, but some aren't making the trip
2 face charges in Essex crash that sent 5 to hospital. After a monthslong investigation, two men are facing charges in the wake of a crash that sent a family of five to the hospital. Who can call themselves Abenaki? Dispute between Vermont, Canadian tribes. Updated: 13 hours ago. Who...
Central Hudson Wants to Explain Upcoming Enormous Heating Bills
Earlier today I was checking out my Facebook newsfeed and I saw that somebody wrote “How about those Bills?” I kid you not when I tell you that my first thought was that she was talking about her electric bill. Then I realized she was talking about the Buffalo Bills. Even though I’m not a sports fan, it’s still weird where my mind went when I saw her statement. It must be because of the horror stories I’m hearing about the upcoming winter heating bills.
newyorkalmanack.com
Bluetongue Virus Detected in NY Deer For First Time; EHD Virus Spreading
This is the first time the bluetongue (BT) virus was detected in New York deer. It was detected in several other mid-Atlantic coast states this year. DEC also reported that two white-tailed deer in the town of Schodack, Rensselaer County, found dead in late August, and one deer in Southampton, Suffolk County, confirmed positive for EHD. These are in addition to two deer in the town of Dover Plains, Dutchess County, that died from EHD in mid-August.
Empty Retail Space Becoming 2nd HomeGoods Store in Albany County
After major retailer Bed Bath & Beyond closed locations across the country, many of those shuttered stores remain empty. There is an empty one in Albany County that is being transformed into a new HomeGoods store. Where is the New HomeGoods Store Being Built?. This will be the second HomeGoods...
vermontbiz.com
2022 Killington Cup tickets available October 6 at 10 am
Killington Cup Tickets Benefit the Killington World Cup Foundation. The KWCF partnership has raised almost two million dollars in incremental resources to the winter sports infrastructure and engaged over 10,000 participants in grantee’s programs. Vermont Business Magazine Vermont’s Killington Resort(link is external), the largest ski and snowboard destination in Eastern North...
glensfallschronicle.com
Queensbury native buys land in Fort Ann, launching haunts ‘Boo Town’ & ‘Ghoul Town’
Queensbury native Mary Ryther is betting that people who love Halloween just can’t get enough of it. After working in the entertainment industry in Los Angeles, she’s bought six-and-half acres in Fort Ann and is building a Halloween “haunt” due to open on Sept. 30 and operate weekends through Halloween this year and future years.
mynbc5.com
WNYT
Albany Med announces rebranding for its hospitals, following layoffs
Leaders at several local hospitals gathered Monday morning to announce a change in branding. Just days after announcing record losses and layoffs, streamlining services and saving money. is front and center at Albany Med Health System. The rebrand includes Albany Medical Center, Columbia Memorial Health, Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga...
vermontbiz.com
BMH Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine welcomes new surgeon
Brattleboro Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine(link is external), a medical practice of Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, recently welcomed Timothy Kelley, MD, to its team of orthopaedic surgeons. Kelley is a graduate of the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, MA, and earned his medical degree from UMass Chan Medical School, also...
Nearly 30 properties to be auctioned in Warren County
More than two dozen properties will be available for purchase when the Warren County Real Property Tax Services Office holds its annual live auction of tax-foreclosed property on Saturday, October 15, at the Warren County Courthouse.
Man pleads guilty in case involving hay and maple syrup scams
Richard Blackmer, Jr., a former Shaftsbury resident, was charged with 75 felony and misdemeanor counts in what police described as a multistate scheme that spanned years. Read the story on VTDigger here: Man pleads guilty in case involving hay and maple syrup scams.
VSP looking for alleged Rutland Hannaford thieves
Vermont State Police say the Hannaford on Route 7 S in Rutland Town was robbed twice Friday afternoon.
wnynewsnow.com
New York SNAP Recipients to Receive Maximum September Benefits
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – All New Yorkers enrolled in the SNAP benefits program will receive the maximum level of food benefits this month. This will bring in roughly $234 million in federal funding into the state’s economy. Those households already near or at the maximum benefit level, which...
SPCA looking for owner of dog found abandoned in Washington County
The SPCA of Upstate New York is looking for any information to help identify the owner of a dog that was found in Washington County. The SPCA named the Saint Bernard “Baloo."
Rutland woman hospitalized after Route 7 crash
A Rutland woman was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after she allegedly ran a stop sign and crashed into a tractor-trailer on US Route 7.
