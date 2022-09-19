Read full article on original website
Unsolved Death Of Masseuses Exposes Police CorruptionJeffery MacOak Grove, KY
The Legend of The Bell WitchSara BAdams, TN
Their Mother Vanished In 1974, But Authorities Refused To Take A Report Until 2013The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Campbell, KY
Local Record Label To Release First AlbumArtists Restoring Culture ( ARC Exhibit)Hopkinsville, KY
Clarksville F&M Bank Arena construction making progress
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In Clarksville, construction on the new F&M Bank Arena is coming along. When finished, the main bowl of the arena will be host to everything from concerts to Austin Peay basketball to ice hockey. It will also contain a separate new Ford Ice Center that will focus on youth hockey programming […]
clarksvillenow.com
Richard St. Pierre
Richard St. Pierre, age 74, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at his home. He was born December 8, 1947, in Lewiston, ME, to the late Theodore Isadore St. Pierre and Edith Arlene Arris. Richard is survived by his wife, Thuan Minh Tran Thi; sons, Levi and...
clarksvillenow.com
Hessie Marie Dennis (Page)
Ms. Hessie Marie Dennis, age 92, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Tennova Healthcare Clarksville. She was born July 22, 1930 in Bumpus Mills, TN, daughter of the late Elijah Page, Sr. and Sennie Elizabeth Jenkins Page. Ms. Dennis was a member of the Park Lane...
clarksvillenow.com
Movies in the Park returns with ‘Coco’
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Clarksville Parks & Recreation will host Movies in the Park sponsored by Kyrstin Frate of Keller Williams Realty, on Sept. 24, at Heritage Park Soccer Practice Field. Pre-show activities will begin at 5 p.m. and the movie ‘Coco’ will start at sunset (around 7 p.m.). Spanish subtitles will be provided during the film.
clarksvillenow.com
Riverview Inn’s furniture, TVs, refrigerators and more donated to Clarksville Salvation Army
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A hotel worth of furniture is being donated to the Salvation Army, ahead of the upcoming renovation of the Riverview Inn. BNA Associates has donated hundreds of items, from chairs and mattresses to TVs and microwave ovens. Donating the items. Last month, BNA, based...
Kingsport Times-News
The end of a downtown Nashville institution
In a few months, Nashville’s oldest center of commerce may close for good. There’s been a post office in the downtown Nashville Arcade since April 1903. Since that time, we’ve had 20 presidents and two world wars. The mansions that used to line Eighth and West End avenues have been torn down and replaced with skyscrapers such as the L&C Tower and BellSouth Tower. Downtown grew as a work location, then experienced a suburban exodus, and has since transformed into a tourist and entertainment venue where parking costs upwards of $30 a day.
clarksvillenow.com
Want to vote in November? Fort Campbell helps soldiers, families get registered | AUDIO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Betty Guthrie is the lead human resource assistant in the Transition Center on Fort Campbell. She is also the installation voting assistance officer. This week, she joins Charlie Koon and Chris Smith on Clarksville’s Conversation to talk about what you need to do if...
clarksvillenow.com
Weekend top picks: See antique tractors, modern planes and mind-boggling magic
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – This weekend you can enjoy antique tractors and engines, or modern airplanes, or even mind-boggling magic at events across Clarksville. Antique Tractor & Engine Club Fall Fest: The Montgomery County Antique Tractor & Engine Club will display antique tractors, engines and farm machinery, with activities for children and adults, including rides and demonstrations, all at the John Bartee Ag Center, 1921 Rossview Road. The two-day event will be 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. It’s free, but donations are accepted.
Banned books prominently displayed for week of conversations on censorship
This week is Banned Books Week and libraries around Nashville are actually putting some of these controversial novels front and center.
clarksvillenow.com
Thomas G. Gilbert
Thomas G. Gilbert, age 86, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Thomas was born February 17, 1936, in Clarksville, to the late Clayton Gilbert and Elizabeth Crow. He was the last living of five siblings. He is survived by...
WSMV
Vandals damage Nashville business ahead of opening
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A business that hasn’t opened yet in East Nashville has already been dealing with vandalism. Owners said rocks were thrown through their building’s windows and now they are working to make sure this won’t happen again. The new salon has been preparing to...
2 charged following Clarksville smoke shop robbery
Several days after a clerk was stabbed during a smoke shop robbery in Clarksville, authorities announced that two men were taken into custody in connection with the incident.
Tennessee Tribune
Legal Aid Society to Host Free ‘Know Your Rights’ Workshop Sept. 22
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands, Tennessee’s largest nonprofit law firm, will be hosting a free lunch-and-learn workshop for social services workers, nonprofit leaders/organizations and nonprofit community advocates, called Be Empowered & Know Your Rights: Equipping Your Clients to Thrive, on Thursday, Sept. 22.
clarksvillenow.com
Taco Johns, Whataburger, Starbucks making plans for more Clarksville locations
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Multiple fast food chains are planting their flags in Clarksville, along with a few other well-known franchises. According to building officials with the City of Clarksville and Montgomery County, plans are in place for three Whataburger locations. Two more Taco John’s locations are planned. In addition, a local Starbucks is set to reopen in the coming months following a lengthy remodel.
clarksvillenow.com
William Clark Gates, Sr.
William Clark Gates, Sr., lovingly referred to as Bill, age 87, of Bowling Green, KY passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, at Ahava Healthcare in Clarksville, TN. He was born on June 29, 1935, in New Albany, IN to the late William Wyatt Gates and Sarah Carletta Maly. William loved taking cruises and vacationing all over the world. He also liked to play golf. William loved life and made the most of it. William honorably served his country in the United States Navy.
WSMV
‘Fear and panic’: Residents search for new homes after landlord sells trailer park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dozens of people living at a Nashville trailer park are being forced to find a new place to live after getting noticed that the landlord is selling the property. In a letter from a local law firm to tenants at the Murfreesboro Road Trailer Park, the...
whvoradio.com
Natural Gas Pipeline Coming For Todd, Christian, Trigg, Lyon, Caldwell Counties
Running from Guthrie along the Kentucky-Tennessee state line and all the way to Lamasco, a 53-mile natural gas pipeline is on the way for the Pennyrile — one that could forever change the region’s industrial profile. During a Wednesday morning visit to the Logan-Todd Regional Water Commission and...
clarksvillenow.com
Florence Mary Bailey
Florence Bailey, age 88, of Clarksville, TN passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, surrounded by her family, at AHC Clarksville. Florence was born August 17, 1934 in Knoxville, TN, to the late Porter Cecil Burnett and Lula Karr Burnett. She is also preceded in death by her loving husband, Samuel R. Bailey; brother, Harry Burnett; sister, Marie Burnett.
fox17.com
Commentator targets gender-affirming care, sparks response from Tennessee leaders
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A political commentator and writer for the conservative news website The Daily Wire has sparked political discourse over Vanderbilt University Medical Center's (VUMC) clinic providing gender-affirming care. Commentator Matt Walsh targeted the medical center on Tuesday with focused on VUMC's transgender treatments, claiming the clinic "drugs, chemically castrates, and...
clarksvillenow.com
Christopher Blake Williams
Christopher Blake Williams, 27, employee of Ruby Tuesday in Clarksville, died Friday, September 16, 2022 at his residence in Clarksville. The family will visit with friends Friday from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Madison Street United Methodist Church in Clarksville with a memorial service to follow. A graveside service will be conducted Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Potts Cemetery in the Santa Fe Community with his uncle, Landon White, officiating. The family will visit with friends Saturday from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at Highland Church of Christ in Columbia. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors are assisting the family with arrangements and condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.
