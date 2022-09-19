ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN News 2

Clarksville F&M Bank Arena construction making progress

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In Clarksville, construction on the new F&M Bank Arena is coming along. When finished, the main bowl of the arena will be host to everything from concerts to Austin Peay basketball to ice hockey. It will also contain a separate new Ford Ice Center that will focus on youth hockey programming […]
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Richard St. Pierre

Richard St. Pierre, age 74, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at his home. He was born December 8, 1947, in Lewiston, ME, to the late Theodore Isadore St. Pierre and Edith Arlene Arris. Richard is survived by his wife, Thuan Minh Tran Thi; sons, Levi and...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Hessie Marie Dennis (Page)

Ms. Hessie Marie Dennis, age 92, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Tennova Healthcare Clarksville. She was born July 22, 1930 in Bumpus Mills, TN, daughter of the late Elijah Page, Sr. and Sennie Elizabeth Jenkins Page. Ms. Dennis was a member of the Park Lane...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Movies in the Park returns with ‘Coco’

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Clarksville Parks & Recreation will host Movies in the Park sponsored by Kyrstin Frate of Keller Williams Realty, on Sept. 24, at Heritage Park Soccer Practice Field. Pre-show activities will begin at 5 p.m. and the movie ‘Coco’ will start at sunset (around 7 p.m.). Spanish subtitles will be provided during the film.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Clarksville, TN
Clarksville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Kingsport Times-News

The end of a downtown Nashville institution

In a few months, Nashville’s oldest center of commerce may close for good. There’s been a post office in the downtown Nashville Arcade since April 1903. Since that time, we’ve had 20 presidents and two world wars. The mansions that used to line Eighth and West End avenues have been torn down and replaced with skyscrapers such as the L&C Tower and BellSouth Tower. Downtown grew as a work location, then experienced a suburban exodus, and has since transformed into a tourist and entertainment venue where parking costs upwards of $30 a day.
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Weekend top picks: See antique tractors, modern planes and mind-boggling magic

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – This weekend you can enjoy antique tractors and engines, or modern airplanes, or even mind-boggling magic at events across Clarksville. Antique Tractor & Engine Club Fall Fest: The Montgomery County Antique Tractor & Engine Club will display antique tractors, engines and farm machinery, with activities for children and adults, including rides and demonstrations, all at the John Bartee Ag Center, 1921 Rossview Road. The two-day event will be 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. It’s free, but donations are accepted.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plaques#Art#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#The Clarksville Arts#Sylva Heritage Walk#Ahdc#Cats On Commerce
clarksvillenow.com

Thomas G. Gilbert

Thomas G. Gilbert, age 86, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Thomas was born February 17, 1936, in Clarksville, to the late Clayton Gilbert and Elizabeth Crow. He was the last living of five siblings. He is survived by...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Vandals damage Nashville business ahead of opening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A business that hasn’t opened yet in East Nashville has already been dealing with vandalism. Owners said rocks were thrown through their building’s windows and now they are working to make sure this won’t happen again. The new salon has been preparing to...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Tennessee Tribune

Legal Aid Society to Host Free ‘Know Your Rights’ Workshop Sept. 22

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands, Tennessee’s largest nonprofit law firm, will be hosting a free lunch-and-learn workshop for social services workers, nonprofit leaders/organizations and nonprofit community advocates, called Be Empowered & Know Your Rights: Equipping Your Clients to Thrive, on Thursday, Sept. 22.
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Taco Johns, Whataburger, Starbucks making plans for more Clarksville locations

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Multiple fast food chains are planting their flags in Clarksville, along with a few other well-known franchises. According to building officials with the City of Clarksville and Montgomery County, plans are in place for three Whataburger locations. Two more Taco John’s locations are planned. In addition, a local Starbucks is set to reopen in the coming months following a lengthy remodel.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

William Clark Gates, Sr.

William Clark Gates, Sr., lovingly referred to as Bill, age 87, of Bowling Green, KY passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, at Ahava Healthcare in Clarksville, TN. He was born on June 29, 1935, in New Albany, IN to the late William Wyatt Gates and Sarah Carletta Maly. William loved taking cruises and vacationing all over the world. He also liked to play golf. William loved life and made the most of it. William honorably served his country in the United States Navy.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Florence Mary Bailey

Florence Bailey, age 88, of Clarksville, TN passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, surrounded by her family, at AHC Clarksville. Florence was born August 17, 1934 in Knoxville, TN, to the late Porter Cecil Burnett and Lula Karr Burnett. She is also preceded in death by her loving husband, Samuel R. Bailey; brother, Harry Burnett; sister, Marie Burnett.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Commentator targets gender-affirming care, sparks response from Tennessee leaders

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A political commentator and writer for the conservative news website The Daily Wire has sparked political discourse over Vanderbilt University Medical Center's (VUMC) clinic providing gender-affirming care. Commentator Matt Walsh targeted the medical center on Tuesday with focused on VUMC's transgender treatments, claiming the clinic "drugs, chemically castrates, and...
TENNESSEE STATE
clarksvillenow.com

Christopher Blake Williams

Christopher Blake Williams, 27, employee of Ruby Tuesday in Clarksville, died Friday, September 16, 2022 at his residence in Clarksville. The family will visit with friends Friday from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Madison Street United Methodist Church in Clarksville with a memorial service to follow. A graveside service will be conducted Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Potts Cemetery in the Santa Fe Community with his uncle, Landon White, officiating. The family will visit with friends Saturday from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at Highland Church of Christ in Columbia. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors are assisting the family with arrangements and condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy