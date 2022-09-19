Read full article on original website
Related
Why are Palm Beach County public school teachers leaving the profession?
Newly released numbers are shedding some light on just how many Palm Beach County public school teachers are leaving the profession and why.
Boca Raton teacher fired for 'inappropriate interactions' with students
A Boca Raton Community Middle School teacher was fired Wednesday for what the school district said were "inappropriate interactions" with students just one year on the job.
Feeding South Florida ending food distribution at Commons Park in Royal Palm Beach
ROYAL PALM BEACH — After two years of hosting bi-weekly food drives, Feeding South Florida will distribute its last bags of donated groceries at Commons Park Wednesday. Village Councilman Jeff Hmara said the program, which began in April 2020, is coming to a halt because the nonprofit has run out of federal funding to provide the food.
floridapolitics.com
National teachers union leader: Ron DeSantis targets teachers with ‘demagoguing and fearmongering’
The Governor has said he's guarding against 'indoctrination' in the new laws regarding schools. An SOS call went out for Florida schools — and Broward County schools in particular — as the President of one of the nation’s largest teachers unions Wednesday decried the state of Florida’s education under the leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Puerto Ricans living in Palm Beach County worry about loved ones on island
As Puerto Rico endures flooding and widespread power outages from Hurricane Fiona, some Palm Beach County residents are still trying to get in touch with loved ones who live on the island.
cw34.com
3 counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, 3 times in Palm Beach County this year
ATLANTIS, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman described as a "combative patient" was arrested in an emergency room, but not before punching a lieutenant from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. A deputy responded to JFK South in Atlantis at about 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. The deputy wrote...
wflx.com
Unicorn Children's Foundation helps people with disabilities register to vote
The November election is less than 50 days away, and in an effort to make sure everyone in the community is able to cast their ballots, a Boca Raton organization is offering a helping hand to those with disabilities on National Voter Registration Day. "Some of the barriers that we're...
Former Palm Beach County Mayor & Democrat Endorses DeSantis For Governor
County Commissioner Dave Kerner worked closely with DeSantis on some COVID-related issues while serving as Mayor. He cites the governor's support for law enforcement for his endorsement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wflx.com
Mosquito-borne illness advisory issued for parts of Palm Beach County
Florida health officials have issued an advisory after an increase in mosquito-borne disease activity in areas of Palm Beach County. The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County said the affected areas include Pahokee, Belle Glade, west Delray Beach, and west Boca Raton. The advisory comes after several sentinel...
cw34.com
Riviera Beach looks for new police chief following the resignation of previous one
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Riviera Beach is looking for a new Chief of Police. The City is poised for a new beginning and is steadfast in recruiting and attracting professionals who posses the intuitiveness, ethics, integrity, and passion to place the right decision above the popular decision."
wflx.com
Former athletic director acquitted of stealing from school wants to keep job
A fired Palm Beach County educator plans to appeal to get her job back. Cindy Lucia is the former athletic director at Olympic Heights Community High School in west Boca Raton. She was accused of stealing at least $16,000 in coaching supplements for sports she didn't actually coach at the school.
OUTRAGEOUS AGENTS: Realtor Anne Sturgis Arrested In Delray Beach
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Real Estate Agent Anne Sturgis is in jail early Wednesday morning following her arrest by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Sturgis was arrested for DUI back in April of 2021. She was additionally charged with reckless driving. Through […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WPTV
Port St. Lucie population surge brings influx of traffic
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Commuters on St. Lucie West Boulevard in Port St. Lucie call the start of their drive a mess. James Rich often leaves before sunrise for his daily commute to his job in Riviera Beach. "Traffic has just increased exponentially in the last five years,"...
Riviera Beach marching band gets big donation for London trip
The Sounds of Success Community Marching Band has been trying to raise enough money to fly to London for Band Week in June of 2023.
Fight against rampant property title thefts in South Florida
MIAMI - It only takes minutes for someone to steal your home. South Florida is a hotbed for title thefts. Broward State Attorney Harold Pryor called it one of the easier crimes to commit. One local business owner, however, is stepping up to help protect property owners from fraudsters. Twenty days before the attacks on September 11th, 2001, Kevin Tacher retired his hard hat and moved from the Big Apple to South Florida. In New York, he worked as a firefighter, saving lives. "I've always prided myself on going above and beyond from day one,"...
Several Swimming Pools Cited In Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach
Unsatisfactory Rating Following Dept. Of Health Inspection. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Department of Health says that several swimming pools in Boca Raton and Delray Beach received a rating of “Unsatisfactory” during recent inspections. Per BocaNewsNow.com policy, the following list includes the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Palm Beach County Community Cracking Down On Semis Parked At Home
Some residents of The Acreage are upset that code enforcement is starting to push back on homeowners who are parking big rigs on their property.
exoticspotter.com
Mclaren 765LT | Spotted in Boca Raton, Florida
Spotted this crazy green 765LT Spider street parked at Mizner Park. Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
wflx.com
WFLX First Alert Weather - Tracking Tropical Wave Invest 98-L
During the month of October, restaurants in Martin and St. Lucie counties will showcase prix fixe menus for lunch and dinner. Police searching for 'serial pickpocket' wanted on 72 criminal charges. Updated: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT. Manatee released into North Palm Beach canal after 7-month rehabilitation. Updated:...
WSVN-TV
Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony added to Brady List
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony is facing more controversy. On Tuesday, Tony was added to the Brady List, a list kept by prosecutors of Broward law enforcement officials who could be perceived as having credibility issues. The list includes officers who were convicted...
Comments / 1