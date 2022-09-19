ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

National teachers union leader: Ron DeSantis targets teachers with ‘demagoguing and fearmongering’

The Governor has said he's guarding against 'indoctrination' in the new laws regarding schools. An SOS call went out for Florida schools — and Broward County schools in particular — as the President of one of the nation’s largest teachers unions Wednesday decried the state of Florida’s education under the leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Education
Education
Florida Education
Government
Government
Local
Florida Government
Mosquito-borne illness advisory issued for parts of Palm Beach County

Florida health officials have issued an advisory after an increase in mosquito-borne disease activity in areas of Palm Beach County. The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County said the affected areas include Pahokee, Belle Glade, west Delray Beach, and west Boca Raton. The advisory comes after several sentinel...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
OUTRAGEOUS AGENTS: Realtor Anne Sturgis Arrested In Delray Beach

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Real Estate Agent Anne Sturgis is in jail early Wednesday morning following her arrest by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Sturgis was arrested for DUI back in April of 2021. She was additionally charged with reckless driving. Through […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Fight against rampant property title thefts in South Florida

MIAMI - It only takes minutes for someone to steal your home. South Florida is a hotbed for title thefts. Broward State Attorney Harold Pryor called it one of the easier crimes to commit. One local business owner, however, is stepping up to help protect property owners from fraudsters. Twenty days before the attacks on September 11th, 2001, Kevin Tacher retired his hard hat and moved from the Big Apple to South Florida. In New York, he worked as a firefighter, saving lives. "I've always prided myself on going above and beyond from day one,"...
Several Swimming Pools Cited In Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach

Unsatisfactory Rating Following Dept. Of Health Inspection. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Department of Health says that several swimming pools in Boca Raton and Delray Beach received a rating of “Unsatisfactory” during recent inspections. Per BocaNewsNow.com policy, the following list includes the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WFLX First Alert Weather - Tracking Tropical Wave Invest 98-L

During the month of October, restaurants in Martin and St. Lucie counties will showcase prix fixe menus for lunch and dinner. Police searching for 'serial pickpocket' wanted on 72 criminal charges. Updated: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT. Manatee released into North Palm Beach canal after 7-month rehabilitation. Updated:...
Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony added to Brady List

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony is facing more controversy. On Tuesday, Tony was added to the Brady List, a list kept by prosecutors of Broward law enforcement officials who could be perceived as having credibility issues. The list includes officers who were convicted...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

