Marion, IL

KFVS12

Woman accused of firing gun during fight arrested

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Carbondale woman is facing charges in connection with a shots fired investigation on Monday morning, September 21. Carbondale Police were called at 7:34 a.m. to the 700 block of South Lewis Lane to a report of gunfire. When officers arrived, they found several people fighting...
CARBONDALE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Man charged in shots fired incident outside Marion, Illinois, bar

MARION, IL — Police in Marion, Illinois, have arrested a 53-year-old man accused of firing a gun in the parking lot of a local bar. Police responded around 12:07 a.m. Sunday to a report that shots had been fired outside Pookie’s Beer, Burgers & Bocce in the 100 block of North Madison Street in Marion.
MARION, IL
Marion, IL
wsiu.org

A woman is accused of shooting her neighbor near Murphysboro

A Jackson County resident was shot in the leg Sunday afternoon near Murphysboro and his neighbor is the suspect. The Jackson County Sheriff's Department reports 32-year-old Caleb Riddle was treated for a gunshot wound at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. A brief investigation resulted in the detainment of his neighbor 50-year-old...
MURPHYSBORO, IL
wfcnnews.com

Police investigate shooting at Marion bar

MARION - The Marion Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday at Pookie's Bar. According to police, at approximately 12:07 a.m., the Marion Police Department was dispatched to the 100 block of N. Madison Street for a report of shots fired. Upon...
MARION, IL
kbsi23.com

More than a dozen horses seized from owner in Saline County

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KBSI) – The Saline County Sheriff’s Office seized several horses from their owner after it was deemed the owner failed to provide sufficient food, water and care for the animals. The Illinois Department of Agriculture had previously cited James Kevin Griffith for failure to provide sufficient...
SALINE COUNTY, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Shots fired call results in Marion, Illinois man's arrest

A report of a shot fired outside a restaurant in Marion, Illinois, Sunday morning, resulted in one arrest. Marion Police were called to a Madison Street restaurant. Witnesses told officers that a fight had taken place with 2 to 3 men involved. The fight reportedly spilled out into the parking lot where a gun was fired. Everyone in the fight took off before the police arrived.
MARION, IL
wgel.com

Arrests Made In Warrant Sweep

A multi-county warrant sweep, known as “Operation Washout,” was undertaken last Wednesday in Southern Illinois. It was reported nearly 40 individuals were arrested on outstanding warrants. The sweep was made possible through the Centralia Police Department’s partnership with the FBI’s Safe Streets program. Arrests were made...
BOND COUNTY, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Massac County Sheriff seeking missing woman

A Massac County woman was reported missing Wednesday morning, and the Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help. The Massac County Sheriff said that 34-year-old Brittany A. Smith was last seen at her home on Jonesboro Road in the early morning hours. She is described as 5 feet 3...
MASSAC COUNTY, IL
kbsi23.com

Wanted fugitive arrested on drug trafficking charges in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A wanted fugitive was arrested on drug charges in McCracken County. Allen S. Nesler, 50, of Calloway County was arrested on charges of no registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, failure to notify DOT of address change, theft of identity with another’s consent, criminal possession of a forged instrument 1st degree, giving officer false identifying information, criminal trespass 1st degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree > or = 2gs(Methamphetamine).
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Enormous house fire in Carbondale, Illinois

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A house fire broke out on the corner of North Robert A Stalls Avenue and East Willow Street in Carbondale, Illinois. Several fire departments and agencies responded to fire. They include Carbondale Township Fire Department, Carterville Fire Department, Marion Fire Department, Murphysboro Fire Department, Carbondale...
CARBONDALE, IL
wevv.com

Horses seized in Saline County after foal found dead on owner's property, sheriff's office says

The Saline County Sheriff's Office says multiple horses have been permanently forfeited to the county due to mistreatment. A news release issued by the sheriff's office on Tuesday says that 12 horses were seized from James Kevin Griffith of Harrisburg back in July as the result of Griffith's failure to provide sufficient food, water, and care for the animals.
SALINE COUNTY, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Two McCracken men face meth, other charges after searches

Two separate investigations last week led drug detectives to arrest two McCracken County residents. Authorities received several complaints of illegal drug activity at a home on Columbus Avenue last Monday. The sheriff's office said the homeowner, 61-year-old Ted Burtner, was found to be in possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Need for a cigarette results in Metropolis man's drug arrest

A traffic stop and the need to smoke a cigarette exposed a Metropolis man's alleged drugs. Metropolis Police stopped a motorcycle last week because the license plate was obstructed. Police ran a check on the plate and found it to have expired eleven years ago, and it was issued to a different motorcycle.
METROPOLIS, IL
14news.com

Helicopter called to motorcycle accident in Union Co.

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - First responders say several crews were called out to a motorcycle accident overnight in Union County. It happened on State Route 56 just past State Route 360. Morganfield’s Fire Chief Rick Millikan posted a video on Facebook where a helicopter was called in. We...
UNION COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Search of McCracken home nets four on drug charges

Four people were arrested on drug charges last Friday after the search of a home in McCracken County. Detectives searched a home on Gill Lane, and reportedly found 56 grams of methamphetamine along with various drug paraphernalia. The three occupants, 19-year-old Kobe Farmer of McCracken County, 25-year-old Amber Stroud of...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY

