2d ago
And our farmland. China just bought land in Florida for construction of a bio lab. What could go wrong?
stever
2d ago
Why not, the cartels buy Fentinal from China
Chinese ambassador makes chilling threat about ‘stubborn’ country fighting for independence: ‘They are going to be punished’
China's ambassador to Australia has warned those fighting for Taiwan's independence will be 'punished'. Ambassador Xiao Qian told ABC's 7.30 program on Wednesday those trying to 'split' the island politically from mainland China, which he called 'secessionists', would face retribution. Mr Xiao appeared uncomfortable with using the term 're-educating' Taiwan's...
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Most Chinese adults say the world should show the country more respect and the US 'regularly bullies' Beijing, study finds
More than half of Chinese adults believe the US is a 'bully' and say the world should show China more respect, according to a new survey. The poll conducted by business intelligence company Morning Consult across a nationally representative group of 1,000 people found 67 percent of those questioned felt their country was being disrespected by foreign powers.
Chinese and Russian militaries share a potential weakness, new US report finds
Seoul, South Korea CNN — China’s military leaders share a potential weakness that has undermined their Russian counterparts in Ukraine and could hamper their ability to wage a similar war, according to a new report from the US National Defense University. The report identifies a lack of cross-training...
A Taiwanese Chip Giant Is Caught Between the US and China—and It’s Thriving
When U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in early August, she vowed support for the self-ruled democracy at a time when it seemed to need it. An increasingly powerful China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, had sought to weaken the island’s international standing, and Chinese nationalists’ calls for an invasion had grown louder. By traveling to Taipei in defiance of Beijing’s protest, Pelosi said, she wanted to demonstrate the U.S.’ commitment to help Taiwan defend its freedom.
Saudi Arabia is lowering oil prices for Asia and Europe but is hiking them for most US buyers
Saudi Arabia is lowering the price of its premier crude for buyers in Asia and Europe but hiking US prices. Saudi Aramco is reducing prices by $4 a barrel for Asian refineries and by $2 for European customers. The state-run giant is raising prices by $0.50 for most US buyers...
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
China is building a robot army – here’s the video
The Chinese technology company Unitree Robotics is producing dozens of menacing four-legged robot dogs, according to a video showing the robots moving in unison. ALERT: China to launch space drone swarm attack satellite – it’s like something out of ‘Star Wars’. According to Unitree, the AI-powered robot...
Taiwan Tensions: Philippines May Allow US Military To Use Its Bases In Case War Breaks Out
In the event of a China-Taiwan conflict, Philippines may allow the U.S. forces access to its military bases, the Philippine ambassador to the U.S. has said. In an interview to Japan's Nikkei, Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez said U.S. forces may be given access to Philippines' military bases provided "it is important" for the country "own security."
Death toll continues to rise following powerful 6.6 magnitude earthquake in China
A deadly earthquake struck China’s southwest Sichuan province just after noon local time, adding more issues to a region that’s been dealing with an ongoing drought and COVID-19 restrictions. At least 66 people were killed after a strong earthquake shook China's southwestern province of Sichuan on Monday, Reuters...
Taiwan's military warns it will counterattack without exception if Chinese forces enter its waters or airspace as Beijing's ships and planes move nearby
The remarks from a Taiwanese military official come one day after Taiwan fired warning shots at a Chinese drone for the first time.
North Korea shreds America's nuclear delusions
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un couldn't have been any more emphatic during his address to the Supreme People’s Assembly on Thursday. Kim's regime will "never give up nuclear weapons, and there is absolutely no denuclearization, no negotiation, and no bargaining chip to trade in the process." In Kim’s mind, North Korea's nuclear weapons program is what’s keeping much stronger adversaries like the United States from contemplating a regime change operation against him. It doesn't matter that U.S. officials have repeatedly stated they aren’t interested in pursuing such action.
The US has sent hundreds of Phoenix Ghosts to Ukraine, but there have been few glimpses of the 'kamikaze' drones in action
Ukraine has received thousands of drones from the US to help fight Russian forces. Among them are hundreds of Phoenix Ghosts, a drone developed by the US to attack targets. Little is known about the Phoenix Ghost, and there have been few glimpses of it in Ukraine. US military aid...
US is sending Ukraine VAMPIRE rocket launchers that can turn a regular pickup truck into a drone killer
The latest US aid package to Ukraine includes a portable VAMPIRE rocket system. The VAMPIRE kit can be used on pickup trucks, turning them into mobile weapons platforms. "It is a significant capability," Stacie Pettyjohn of the Center for a New American Security said. Ukrainian forces will soon be able...
A Billionaire Who's Outperformed Musk And Bezos This Year Just Bought Dubai's Costliest Home Ever
Anant is one of the heirs to Ambani's $93.3-billion fortune, along with his sister Isha and brother Akash. The beach-side mansion is located in the northern part of the palm-shaped artificial archipelago. Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, whose net worth has outperformed Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk and Amazon.com Inc...
The West Won’t Like Russia’s Next Move in Ukraine
NATO leaders and the Western news media need to realize that they may be celebrating the prelude to a prolonged, extremely bloody war or even an impending nuclear catastrophe. NATO officials and the Western news media have not concealed their glee that Ukraine’s counteroffensive has forced a precipitous withdrawal of Russian troops from a sizable chunk of territory near the eastern city of Kharkiv. The attack did appear to catch the Kremlin by surprise. Russian leaders expected the main counteroffensive to come in the south, and the bulk of Kyiv’s efforts do appear to be focused on that region. Nevertheless, the loss in the east is a significant military setback—and an even greater embarrassment—to Russia’s military command and the Putin government.
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
Photos: Powerful 6.9 earthquake topples bridges, buildings in Taiwan
Aftermath Of Earthquake In Taiwan A fissure is seen along a road by the collapsed Kaoliao bridge in eastern Taiwan's Hualien county on September 19, 2022, following a 6.9 magnitude earthquake on September 18. (SAM YEH/AFP via Getty Images)
Magnitude 6.8 earthquake kills 65, triggers landslides in southwest China
At least 16 other people remain missing a day after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck a mountainous area in southwest China's Sichuan province.
India makes rare accusation against China over Taiwan dispute
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The government of India has condemned China for its actions in the Taiwan Strait, marking a rare accusation from a country that already has issues with Beijing along its own border. India's High Commission in Sri Lanka made the accusation to China's ambassador to Sri Lanka...
