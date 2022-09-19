Watch massive sinkhole swallow an entire Mercedes-Benz in Australia

Related
A massive fight broke out on a Carnival cruise ship. Cellphone cameras caught it all
Vacations are supposed to be relaxing. A video from on board a recent trip Carnival Cruise shows just the opposite of that.
Half-eaten elusive sea creature reveals ‘mysteries of the deep’ at New Zealand beach
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” a local guide said.
‘A new low’: What some Miami Venezuelans think of migrants taken to Martha’s Vineyard
When Maria Corina Vegas took the stand in Downtown Doral Park, she moved her hands up and down the Venezuelan flag in front of her.
11-year-old spots airport worker’s phone filming them in bathroom stall, Florida cops say
The man is charged with two counts of video voyeurism, a sheriff said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 cities in Florida are mentioned in the list of most rat-infested cities in America
As we all know, living in rat-infested cities is a horrific experience for ordinary citizens because they can infect humans directly with various diseases. According to experts, a single female rat can give birth to 6 to 12 babies at once, and a breeding pair of rats can produce 15,000 offspring in one year.
Miami Police finally fires this menace to society. Good riddance, but we’ll see . . . | Editorial
Miami Police Capt. Javier Ortiz, the department’s most controversial and abrasive law enforcement officer, with an unmistakable racist bent, is off the force — again.
A child was drowning at a Florida hotel pool. His 6-year-old sister came to the rescue
A weekend family outing took a terrifying turn Friday night at a South Florida hotel.
Hey, ‘Gov. Florida Man,’ Martha’s Vineyard is far more than your tired, old stereotype | Opinion
Almost 7.5% of Vineyarders live in poverty; in Edgartown, Donald Trump captured almost 30% of the vote in 2016.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Early polls, tight races, collapsing fraud cases, and Rick Scott’s bad bet
It’s Monday, Sept. 5, and we hope you’re relaxing this Labor Day and honoring the value of hard work and good people.
Someone on a morning walk heard a ‘noise’ from a drain in Florida. See the rescue
A man taking a morning walk made an unusual discovery in the Melrose Park neighborhood of Fort Lauderdale on Monday: a dog stuck in a storm drain.
How did a Florida cop wrangle an Eastern diamondback rattlesnake? Watch what happened
A Florida deputy doubled as a snake wrangler the other day in Lee County.
Passenger fuming after paying for legroom seats only for airline to give them to mum and baby – but people are divided
A PASSENGER has sparked debate online after they were forced to change seats on a plane, despite paying for the extra legroom. The person revealed that the pair had forked out for bulkhead seats at the front of the cabin so they could stretch their legs out during the 10-hour flight.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Judge declines to immediately reinstate state attorney DeSantis removed, wants trial
A federal judge hearing the case of Hillsborough County’s ousted state attorney appears to favor a speedy trial over immediately reinstating Andrew Warren to decide the issue “once and for all.”
Woman shoots her husband of over 40 years in driveway of their home, NY police say
Detectives discovered a rifle at the scene that they believed was used to commit the crime, according to officials.
Condoms, toothpaste, denture cream among 47 more products recalled from Family Dollar
Improper storage creating unsafe products caused the recall of six varieties of Colgate oral healthcare and 41 over-the-counter health products, including condoms, sold in Family Dollar stores. According to the company-written, FDA-posted recall notices, the products were stored outside of their required temperatures, then ”inadvertently shipped to certain stores on...
What’s that in my sausage? 4,480 pounds recalled in four states after discovery
The latest not-food-in-your-food recall involves plastic and 4,480 pounds of Georgia Special Chicken and Pork Smoked Sausage that went to Florida, North Carolina, Georgia and Alabama. According to the USDA-posted recall notice, manufacturer Sunset Farm Foods “received consumer complaints reporting thin blue plastic embedded inside the pork and chicken sausage...
‘We will not forget it.’ Migrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard — what are people saying?
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office has confirmed it flew migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts as part of the state’s new program.
2 best cities to live in Florida
As we all know, Florida is one of the best places to live in the United States because of its beautiful beaches, warm and sunny climate, natural beauty, many tourist attractions, and no state income tax.
DeSantis, quick to suspend Democrats, finally gives Miami-Dade’s Joe Martinez equal treatment | Editorial
In an appeal to DeSantis’ hunger for political clashes, Martinez tried to frame his arrest as a hit job by a Democrat, Herald Editorial Board writes.
Girlfriend of rapper 6ix9ine arrested, accused of punching him at a chic Miami restaurant
The girlfriend of the rapper best known as Tekashi69 has been arrested on suspicion of punching him during an argument at a swank Miami restaurant. Rachel Wattley, 25, was arrested early Monday and charged with misdemeanor battery. She remained jailed as of Monday morning. The tattooed Brooklyn rapper, whose real...
Miami Herald
Miami-Dade County, FL
30K+
Followers
1K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.https://www.miamiherald.com/
Comments / 0