Read full article on original website
Related
cnyhomepage.com
Buffalo police officer in critical condition after light pole lands on vehicle during chase
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo police officer remains in critical condition Friday after a car he was chasing Thursday afternoon stuck a light pole that fell onto the police car, hitting the officer and leaving him unconscious. The officer is 29-year-old Jonathan Negron, who has been on the...
‘No excuse’ for Buffalo Police use of baton on man in fetal position
Police declined to answer specific questions about the incident and said the department does not have any complaint on file about this incident so there has not been any internal investigation.
Kenmore police investigating Tremont Avenue homicide
Anyone with information that could help them in their investigation is asked to call (716) 875-1234.
Buffalo woman shot on S. Division Street
Detectives are currently questioning people in relation to this shooting, but anyone with additional information that could help solve this case is being asked to call or text their confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RPD investigates three shootings in one night
Officers have the roadway blocked with tape.
nyspnews.com
East Aurora woman arrested for DWI
On September 19, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Lindsay A. Wittman., 38, of East Aurora, NY for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers conducting a sobriety road check in the town of Aurora arrested Wittman. During the interview Wittman was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Wittman had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. She was transported to SP Elma for processing. A chemical breath test revealed a 0.10% BAC. Wittman was released with appearance tickets for the town of Aurora court, where she is due to appear at a later date.
BPD investigating shooting on Elmwood
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting on Elmwood Avenue early Tuesday morning. Officers responded to a call at 1:40 a.m. where a male had been struck by gunfire while outside. The 36-year-old male was transported to ECMC for treatment and is listed in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with […]
3 people taken to ECMC following morning crash on Genesee Street
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, Buffalo Police responded to an accident on Genesee Street. At the intersection of Genesee Street and Kerns Avenue, three vehicles were involved in an accident. Authorities report that one of the motorists had to be extricated from the vehicle by Buffalo Firefighters.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Buffalo man pleads guilty to high-speed crash that killed 6-month-old infant
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that a Buffalo man pleaded guilty to one count of criminally negligent homicide and one count of assault in the second degree.
Jamestown man charged in August murder
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County District Attorney announced today that they have charged a Jamestown man in the murder of Jesus Batista-Perez in August. 22-year-old Kevin Roldan-Pantojas is accused of murdering the 35-year-old Batista-Perez in what police believed was a “targeted” drive-by shooting on Prendergast Avenue just before 1 p.m. on August 19. […]
Ride Share Driver Tased, Arrested After Leading Police On Chase In WNY
According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, a ride share driver was tased and arrested after leading police on a chase in Niagara County. According to the department's Facebook page, the incident happened today, Monday, September 19, 2022. Deputy Ross attempted to conduct a traffic stop around the 6700 block of Ward Road in Niagara Falls. The driver of the vehicle was representing a ride share company and had a passenger in his vehicle.
ubspectrum.com
Sitting UB Council member on trial for reckless endangerment, criminal mischief
UB Council member and New Era CEO Chris Koch was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment and fourth-degree criminal mischief in Buffalo City Court after allegedly driving his car at his girlfriend’s ex-partner in May. Koch has pleaded not guilty and was released on bail. The two charges carry a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sheriff: One suspect in apparent Fredonia arson
Crews responded to the scene on Stone Road Tuesday around 8:45 p.m.
Rochester man found guilty of murder on North Clinton Ave.
Officials said that Youmas was not the intended target.
Buffalo police investigating Elmwood Avenue shooting
Buffalo police said they are investigating an overnight shooting on the 300 block Elmwood Avenue. Police say officers responded around 1:40 Tuesday morning.
Kayaker reported missing near Springville
Town of Hamburg police say that a kayaker has been reported missing near Cattaraugus Creek in the village of Springville.
Buffalo man arraigned for shooting inside Town of Tonawanda apartment
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was arraigned Friday afternoon after a shooting in August. Jamire Woods,18, of Buffalo was arraigned for allegedly killing two people and injuring another in a shooting inside a Town of Tonawanda apartment. Woods faces the following charges:. Two counts of Murder in the...
Man arrested after attempting to steal electronics from Walmart in Warsaw
A Rochester man is facing charges after attempting to steal over $3,500 worth of electronics from Walmart in Warsaw, according to the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office.
Hamburg man indicted for kidnapping, raping victim inside his apartment
A 62-year-old Hamburg man was arraigned Tuesday morning in State Supreme Court on an indictment charging him with three charges, including Rape in the First Degree (Class “B” violent felony). Read more here:
Old complaints, new roundabouts: Tonawanda supervisor says adjustment is 'all a matter of time'
TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda is the latest municipality getting flack for installing three roundabouts along Parker Boulevard as the town tries to slow traffic and make the area near Lincoln Park safer for drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists. Construction along the road at the Decatur, Harrison, and...
Comments / 3