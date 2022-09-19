ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

East Aurora woman arrested for DWI

On September 19, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Lindsay A. Wittman., 38, of East Aurora, NY for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers conducting a sobriety road check in the town of Aurora arrested Wittman. During the interview Wittman was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Wittman had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. She was transported to SP Elma for processing. A chemical breath test revealed a 0.10% BAC. Wittman was released with appearance tickets for the town of Aurora court, where she is due to appear at a later date.
EAST AURORA, NY
BPD investigating shooting on Elmwood

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting on Elmwood Avenue early Tuesday morning. Officers responded to a call at 1:40 a.m. where a male had been struck by gunfire while outside. The 36-year-old male was transported to ECMC for treatment and is listed in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with […]
BUFFALO, NY
Jamestown man charged in August murder

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County District Attorney announced today that they have charged a Jamestown man in the murder of Jesus Batista-Perez in August. 22-year-old Kevin Roldan-Pantojas is accused of murdering the 35-year-old Batista-Perez in what police believed was a “targeted” drive-by shooting on Prendergast Avenue just before 1 p.m. on August 19. […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
Ride Share Driver Tased, Arrested After Leading Police On Chase In WNY

According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, a ride share driver was tased and arrested after leading police on a chase in Niagara County. According to the department's Facebook page, the incident happened today, Monday, September 19, 2022. Deputy Ross attempted to conduct a traffic stop around the 6700 block of Ward Road in Niagara Falls. The driver of the vehicle was representing a ride share company and had a passenger in his vehicle.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
