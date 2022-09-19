On September 19, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Lindsay A. Wittman., 38, of East Aurora, NY for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers conducting a sobriety road check in the town of Aurora arrested Wittman. During the interview Wittman was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Wittman had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. She was transported to SP Elma for processing. A chemical breath test revealed a 0.10% BAC. Wittman was released with appearance tickets for the town of Aurora court, where she is due to appear at a later date.

EAST AURORA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO