How will Oregon Ducks fare at defending Washington State’s new version of the Air Raid?
The annual meeting with Washington State means Oregon needs to prepare to defend against the Air Raid, but the Cougars aren’t running the traditional version of Mike Leach and Hal Mumme’s pass-heavy offense. WSU coach Jake Dickert has dubbed the new iteration of the Air Raid under offensive...
Can Oregon Ducks prevent Washington State’s Cameron Ward from successfully extending plays?
Cameron Ward was one of the most intriguing transfers in the offseason. An FCS All-American at Incarnate Word who threw for 4,648 yards and 47 touchdowns, Ward moved up to the FBS with his coach, Eric Morris, to become the starting quarterback and offensive coordinator, respectively, at Washington State. So...
Oregon State women’s basketball’s 22-23 schedule includes 16 home games, Nov. 7 opener against Hawaii
Oregon State opens its 2022-23 women’s basketball season at home Nov. 7 against Hawaii as part of an 11-game non-conference schedule, the school announced Thursday. The Beavers have several marquee games in non-conference, including a pair in the PK85 tournament during Thanksgiving weekend, and a Dec. 18 game against Kim Mulkey-coached Louisiana State in the Maui Classic.
Oregon State football: USC QB Caleb Williams is like Mariota, Beavers chasing 1st 9-game home winning streak in 22 years
Oregon State defensive coordinator Trent Bray has encountered myriad standout quarterbacks during his 15-year coaching tenure. He’ll see another one Saturday when USC’s Caleb Williams pilots the Trojans’ offense in Reser Stadium. The 6-foot-1 sophomore transfer from Oklahoma has helped transform USC’s offense this season. Williams is...
Did Georgia’s greatness throw off the view of Oregon, and should the Ducks get back in the playoff picture? College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah are ready to show some respect to the best team in the country, with a deep discussion about the Georgia Bulldogs. But first, they have to kick a team out of their...
Oregon Ducks practice observations: A ‘pressure kickoff,’ punt return a focus on a rainy morning
The Oregon Ducks incorporated a new element to Wednesday’s practice: a “pressure kickoff.”. Kicker Andrew Boyle worked on kicking off on his own during the first period of practice at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex on a rainy Wednesday morning.
Bill Oram: Oregon State Beavers’ football history can be told through wins against ‘fancy pants’ USC
It’s not a rivalry, at least not in the traditional sense. It doesn’t have a catchy name and for most of the past 100 years it hasn’t been particularly competitive. But games against USC have always meant something extra at Oregon State. In fact, the history of Beavers football can be told through the wins — rare though they’ve been. Especially the ones in Corvallis.
Why Oregon State’s games vs. USC and Utah are on Pac-12 Networks and not ESPN or Fox: TV selection process explained
Oregon State is 3-0 for the first time since 2014, halfway to bowl eligibility and preparing for two of its biggest games of the season. But for a few hours Monday morning, the prevailing sentiment among the OSU faithful was (take your pick) confusion, frustration, annoyance or abject indignation.
Is Oregon State, QB Chance Nolan ready to take the next step in playing USC? Beaver Banter podcast
On this week’s episode of the Beaver Banter podcast, The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel and former Beaver cornerback Kyle White discuss Oregon State’s upcoming showdown against No. 7 USC in Reser Stadium. In addition, Nick and Kyle look at last Saturday’s 68-28 win over Montana State. Kyle...
247Sports
WSU close to a sellout for titanic Cougs-Ducks tilt on Saturday
WASHINGTON STATE IS closing in on a sellout for the WSU-Oregon game on Saturday (1 pm, Fox). WSU SID tells Cougfan.com only 500 tickets remained as of Tuesday afternoon. The undefeated Cougars host the No. 15/18 Ducks in a crucial Pac-12 opener for both teams in Martin on Saturday. "This...
Editorial: Fans’ bigoted chant needs strong response by UO
Shortly before kickoff for last Saturday’s football game between Brigham Young University and the University of Oregon, the BYU team streamed into Autzen Stadium. Predictably, there were some boos – this was an Oregon Ducks home crowd, after all. But as fans watched the BYU Cougars take the field, many started clapping and even cheered approval for the opponents.
osubeavers.com
Oregon State To Enhance Fan Experience At Remaining Football Games
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State Athletics is installing a full temporary sound system at Reser Stadium for the remaining football games in the 2022 season. "It is very important that we continually find ways to improve the experience at our sporting events for all of Beaver Nation," Oregon State Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Barnes said. "We realized the sound system wasn't at the level we expected at the first football game so we immediately went to work to find a way to upgrade it. This temporary system will completely replace the current system and provide better sound for all of our fans for the five remaining games at Reser Stadium."
Oregon Class 6A Game of the Week: Grant Generals vs. Jefferson Democrats
The Grant Generals-Jefferson Democrats football rivalry had been a one-sided clash in recent years until 2021. The Democrats defeated the Generals 27-20 last season, ending a seven-game losing steak in the crosstown rivalry series. Jefferson looks to establish a winning streak against Grant when the Democrats and Generals renew their rivalry Friday at Jefferson.
thecomeback.com
Oregon recruit left BYU game after derogatory chant
High school quarterback TC Manumaleuna II of Salem, Oregon seems like a no-brainer to end up playing for the Oregon Ducks one day. However, following an incident at this weekend’s game against the BYU Cougars and a derogatory chant towards Mormons, he may now think twice. Manumaleuna has an...
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown: vulgar chants at Ducks football game toward BYU, Mormons ‘unacceptable’; Sen. Knopp calls for ‘appropriate discipline’ for UO students involved
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has weighed in on the vulgar chants at last week’s Oregon Ducks football game directed at BYU and Mormons, declaring the incident “unacceptable,” a sentiment echoed by Eugene major Lucy Vinis and Senate minority leader Tim Knopp, who called for the students involved to “face appropriate discipline” from the university.
Lebanon-Express
Jonathan Smith on Pac-12 opener
OSU football: Beavers prepare for final home game against USC. Oregon State and USC met on the gridiron for the first time in 1914 with the Beavers winning 38-6 in a game played in Tacoma, Washington.
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Newspaper corrections for Sept. 23, 2022
An answer in Saturday’s Ask an Expert column in the Homes & Gardens section was provided by OSU Extension master gardener Rhonda Frick-Wright. The answer to the question about buying crape myrtle trees was credited incorrectly.
beachconnection.net
Little Waldport is Big on Weird Oregon Coast Legends, History
(Waldport, Oregon) – One sleepy little central Oregon coast village has a lot more to its past than you might imagine. Waldport, sitting sort of between Newport and Yachats, is a place with not much going on, except its pristine beaches, close access to Seal Rock and the Waldport Heritage Museum. But peer into its past and you get an eyeful. (Above: light orbs at Lost Creek near Waldport, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
philomathnews.com
Lawsuit by 13 counties against state over logging practices ends at Oregon Supreme Court
The Oregon Supreme Court has ended a six-year legal battle between the state and 13 western Oregon counties over logging practices by declining to hear the case. In 2016, the counties, along with 150 tax districts within them, brought a class action lawsuit against the state and the Oregon Department of Forestry for failing to maximize logging, and logging revenues, on about 700,000 acres of forestlands.
