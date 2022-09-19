ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Oregon State women’s basketball’s 22-23 schedule includes 16 home games, Nov. 7 opener against Hawaii

Oregon State opens its 2022-23 women’s basketball season at home Nov. 7 against Hawaii as part of an 11-game non-conference schedule, the school announced Thursday. The Beavers have several marquee games in non-conference, including a pair in the PK85 tournament during Thanksgiving weekend, and a Dec. 18 game against Kim Mulkey-coached Louisiana State in the Maui Classic.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State football: USC QB Caleb Williams is like Mariota, Beavers chasing 1st 9-game home winning streak in 22 years

Oregon State defensive coordinator Trent Bray has encountered myriad standout quarterbacks during his 15-year coaching tenure. He’ll see another one Saturday when USC’s Caleb Williams pilots the Trojans’ offense in Reser Stadium. The 6-foot-1 sophomore transfer from Oklahoma has helped transform USC’s offense this season. Williams is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
City
Pullman, WA
Pullman, WA
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Washington State
Pullman, WA
College Sports
Local
Washington College Sports
Local
Oregon College Sports
Local
Washington Sports
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Eugene, OR
College Sports
The Oregonian

Bill Oram: Oregon State Beavers’ football history can be told through wins against ‘fancy pants’ USC

It’s not a rivalry, at least not in the traditional sense. It doesn’t have a catchy name and for most of the past 100 years it hasn’t been particularly competitive. But games against USC have always meant something extra at Oregon State. In fact, the history of Beavers football can be told through the wins — rare though they’ve been. Especially the ones in Corvallis.
CORVALLIS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Ducks
247Sports

WSU close to a sellout for titanic Cougs-Ducks tilt on Saturday

WASHINGTON STATE IS closing in on a sellout for the WSU-Oregon game on Saturday (1 pm, Fox). WSU SID tells Cougfan.com only 500 tickets remained as of Tuesday afternoon. The undefeated Cougars host the No. 15/18 Ducks in a crucial Pac-12 opener for both teams in Martin on Saturday. "This...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Editorial: Fans’ bigoted chant needs strong response by UO

Shortly before kickoff for last Saturday’s football game between Brigham Young University and the University of Oregon, the BYU team streamed into Autzen Stadium. Predictably, there were some boos – this was an Oregon Ducks home crowd, after all. But as fans watched the BYU Cougars take the field, many started clapping and even cheered approval for the opponents.
EUGENE, OR
osubeavers.com

Oregon State To Enhance Fan Experience At Remaining Football Games

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State Athletics is installing a full temporary sound system at Reser Stadium for the remaining football games in the 2022 season. "It is very important that we continually find ways to improve the experience at our sporting events for all of Beaver Nation," Oregon State Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Barnes said. "We realized the sound system wasn't at the level we expected at the first football game so we immediately went to work to find a way to upgrade it. This temporary system will completely replace the current system and provide better sound for all of our fans for the five remaining games at Reser Stadium."
CORVALLIS, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Oregonian

Oregon Class 6A Game of the Week: Grant Generals vs. Jefferson Democrats

The Grant Generals-Jefferson Democrats football rivalry had been a one-sided clash in recent years until 2021. The Democrats defeated the Generals 27-20 last season, ending a seven-game losing steak in the crosstown rivalry series. Jefferson looks to establish a winning streak against Grant when the Democrats and Generals renew their rivalry Friday at Jefferson.
JEFFERSON, OR
thecomeback.com

Oregon recruit left BYU game after derogatory chant

High school quarterback TC Manumaleuna II of Salem, Oregon seems like a no-brainer to end up playing for the Oregon Ducks one day. However, following an incident at this weekend’s game against the BYU Cougars and a derogatory chant towards Mormons, he may now think twice. Manumaleuna has an...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown: vulgar chants at Ducks football game toward BYU, Mormons ‘unacceptable’; Sen. Knopp calls for ‘appropriate discipline’ for UO students involved

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has weighed in on the vulgar chants at last week’s Oregon Ducks football game directed at BYU and Mormons, declaring the incident “unacceptable,” a sentiment echoed by Eugene major Lucy Vinis and Senate minority leader Tim Knopp, who called for the students involved to “face appropriate discipline” from the university.
OREGON STATE
Lebanon-Express

Jonathan Smith on Pac-12 opener

OSU football: Beavers prepare for final home game against USC. Oregon State and USC met on the gridiron for the first time in 1914 with the Beavers winning 38-6 in a game played in Tacoma, Washington.
CORVALLIS, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
PORTLAND, OR
beachconnection.net

Little Waldport is Big on Weird Oregon Coast Legends, History

(Waldport, Oregon) – One sleepy little central Oregon coast village has a lot more to its past than you might imagine. Waldport, sitting sort of between Newport and Yachats, is a place with not much going on, except its pristine beaches, close access to Seal Rock and the Waldport Heritage Museum. But peer into its past and you get an eyeful. (Above: light orbs at Lost Creek near Waldport, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
WALDPORT, OR
philomathnews.com

Lawsuit by 13 counties against state over logging practices ends at Oregon Supreme Court

The Oregon Supreme Court has ended a six-year legal battle between the state and 13 western Oregon counties over logging practices by declining to hear the case. In 2016, the counties, along with 150 tax districts within them, brought a class action lawsuit against the state and the Oregon Department of Forestry for failing to maximize logging, and logging revenues, on about 700,000 acres of forestlands.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
81K+
Followers
47K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy