US drops charges against judge accused of helping illegal immigrant avoid ICE capture
A Massachusetts judge accused of helping an illegal immigrant evade an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer reached an agreement with federal prosecutors more than three years after her indictment. U.S. Attorney for the District of Rhode Island Zachary Cunha announced Thursday that Newton District Court Judge Shelley Joseph will refer...
Colorado lawmaker voted outside his district, seeks to dismiss felony charge
An attorney for a Colorado lawmaker has asked El Paso County prosecutors to dismiss a felony charge that he voted outside the district he lives in and represents in 2020, citing incorrect information presented to a grand jury before his indictment. Dan Kaplan, an attorney for Democratic Sen. Pete Lee,...
KVIA
Texas Attorney General acknowledges receiving letter from District Attorney Yvonne Rosales
EL PASO, Texas -Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office says he has received a letter from El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales asking for his help in prosecuting Patrick Crusius, the accused Walmart shooter. The AG's office tells ABC-7 he is currently considering Rosales' request. Rosales reportedly sent that same...
Illinois Gov. Pritzker calls on Dem state senators to resign amid accusations of bribery, domestic abuse
Democratic Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker called on two state senators, also Democrats, to resign on Thursday amid bribery charges and accusations of domestic abuse. Democratic state Sens. Emil Jones III and Michael Hastings resigned from their party leadership positions earlier this week following the accusations, but Prtizker argues that doesn't go far enough. Jones is facing bribery charges, while Hastings is facing accusations of violent domestic abuse from his estranged wife.
Ohio man who involved in Capitol riot avoids prison time, sentenced to 2-year probation
An Ohio man who testified at a congressional hearing about why he stormed the U.S. Capitol avoided imprisonment when a federal judge sentenced him on Thursday to two years of probation for his role. After his televised testimony at a U.S. House committee's hearing in July, Stephen Ayres approached and...
4th defendant of a white supremacist group pleads guilty to hate crime
A fourth defendant has pleaded guilty in federal court to a hate crime for beating a Black DJ unconscious at a bar in Washington state in 2018. Jason Stanley, of Boise, Idaho, entered the plea in U.S. District Court in Seattle on Wednesday. He is one of four men from across the Pacific Northwest prosecuted for punching and kicking the DJ at a bar in Lynnwood, north of Seattle, while yelling racist slurs.
AP report on slain North Dakota teen omits alleged assailant thought victim was 'Republican extremist'
An Associated Press report on the killing of a North Dakota teen by a drunk 41-year-old man over a "political argument" declined to note the alleged assailant reportedly thought the victim was part of a "Republican extremist group." The Wednesday report from The Associated Press stated, "A driver charged with...
Former Nevada attorney general fighting extradition in 1972 Hawaii killing
A former Nevada attorney general accused of a 1972 Honolulu killing is fighting extradition to Hawaii after appearing in court Wednesday. Tudor Chirila, 77, claims his constitutional rights were violated after he was arrested last week at a Reno hospital in the killing of 19-year-old Nancy Anderson. Anderson was found in her Waikiki apartment after being stabbed more than 60 times. Police obtained a DNA sample from Chirila earlier this month that tied Chirila to the crime.
North Dakota woman who brought raccoon into bar facing criminal charges
A woman who brought a wild raccoon into a North Dakota bar, which prompted state health officials to issue a warning about potential rabies exposure, is facing criminal charges. Erin Christensen, 38, of Maddock, is charged with misdemeanor counts of providing false information to law enforcement, tampering with physical evidence...
New York AG's Trump lawsuit should be dismissed as politically punitive and an unethical abuse of power
The splashy lawsuit filed Wednesday by New York Attorney General Letitia James against former President Donald Trump and his children is not just frivolous, it is politically punitive and grossly unethical. What the case lacks in merit it tries to compensate with sheer volume. But the 220-page civil complaint is,...
New York's strict gun laws leave veterans fearful they could wind up in jail over 21-gun funeral salute
Veteran organizations in New York are fearful the state’s new, strict gun laws could lead to the prosecution of members participating in the long tradition of firing a 21-gun salute at a veteran’s funeral. "They may say we won't be arrested, but we're not going to take those...
Maine's Government Oversight Committee subpoenas state welfare agency for documents on deaths of 4 children
The Maine Legislature's Government Oversight Committee voted to obtain a subpoena to force the state's child welfare agency to turn over documents related to the deaths of four children last year. The Maine Department of Health and Human Services denied a previous request by lawmakers to turn over case files,...
Illinois police arrest 15 people after they allegedly used PPP loans to bond out of jail
Police in Illinois arrested 15 people after they allegedly used funds from Paycheck Protection Program loans to bond out of jail. After a data investigation was performed by police, several inmates at the Will County Jail were found to have allegedly applied and received PPP loans that were then used to bond themselves out of jail for their felony cases, according to FOX 32.
North Dakota man free after admitting he mowed down 'Republican' teen over politics, records show
The North Dakota man who allegedly admitted to fatally striking a teenage pedestrian with his car because the pair had "a political argument" was released from jail on Tuesday after posting $50,000 bond, records show. Shannon Brandt, 41, spent just days in a Stutsman County Jail on criminal charges related...
Sen. Paul, conservatives warn of ‘violent consequences’ of Biden rhetoric following death of North Dakota teen
Conservatives on social media and on Capitol Hill are pointing to heated rhetoric from President Biden following a killing in North Dakota that left a teenager dead following a reported political disagreement. Cayler Ellingson, 18, was killed on Sunday in North Dakota after 41-year-old Shannon Brandt allegedly ran over him...
skooknews.com
Pennsylvania House Committee Makes Criminal Referral to Attorney General, Continues Impeachment Investigation into Schuylkill County Commissioner Halcovage
The Pennsylvania House Subcommittee on Courts held a meeting on Monday as part of their impeachment investigation into Schuylkill County Commissioner George Halcovage. The committee met publicly Monday for an 8-minute meeting after going into Executive Session last week to interview witnesses as part of the sexual misconduct allegations. A...
Mother, stepfather arrested for allegedly killing and abusing 6-year-old son
The mother and stepfather of a 6-year-old Southern California boy who died last week have been arrested on suspicion of child abuse and murder after he was found with injuries all over his body, according to authorities and court documents. The boy wasn't breathing when officers responded to a home...
Yeshiva University, Pride Alliance agree to stay of court order requiring recognition of LGBTQ group
Yeshiva University and the YU Pride Alliance organization have reached an agreement to have a New York state court order requiring the school to recognize the LGBTQ group stayed pending the university's appeal. The U.S. Supreme Court had previously rejected YU's request to block the state court order, saying that...
Fetterman campaign walks back apparent call to 'free' every convicted second-degree murderer
The campaign of Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman is walking back comments he made last year that appeared to call for the release of all second-degree murderers from Pennsylvania’s prisons. Fetterman, the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor who chairs the state's Board of Pardons (BOP), commissioned two reports last year released...
Class-action suit challenges Virginia’s implementation of Individuals with Disabilities Education Act
A class-action suit filed on Wednesday challenges Virginia’s implementation of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The suit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia asserts that when parents challenge school plans for how to educate their children, hearing officers rarely side with parents, The Richmond TimesDispatch reports.
