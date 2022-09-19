ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Fox News

Illinois Gov. Pritzker calls on Dem state senators to resign amid accusations of bribery, domestic abuse

Democratic Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker called on two state senators, also Democrats, to resign on Thursday amid bribery charges and accusations of domestic abuse. Democratic state Sens. Emil Jones III and Michael Hastings resigned from their party leadership positions earlier this week following the accusations, but Prtizker argues that doesn't go far enough. Jones is facing bribery charges, while Hastings is facing accusations of violent domestic abuse from his estranged wife.
State
New Mexico State
Fox News

4th defendant of a white supremacist group pleads guilty to hate crime

A fourth defendant has pleaded guilty in federal court to a hate crime for beating a Black DJ unconscious at a bar in Washington state in 2018. Jason Stanley, of Boise, Idaho, entered the plea in U.S. District Court in Seattle on Wednesday. He is one of four men from across the Pacific Northwest prosecuted for punching and kicking the DJ at a bar in Lynnwood, north of Seattle, while yelling racist slurs.
BOISE, ID
Fox News

Former Nevada attorney general fighting extradition in 1972 Hawaii killing

A former Nevada attorney general accused of a 1972 Honolulu killing is fighting extradition to Hawaii after appearing in court Wednesday. Tudor Chirila, 77, claims his constitutional rights were violated after he was arrested last week at a Reno hospital in the killing of 19-year-old Nancy Anderson. Anderson was found in her Waikiki apartment after being stabbed more than 60 times. Police obtained a DNA sample from Chirila earlier this month that tied Chirila to the crime.
RENO, NV
Person
Mimi Stewart
Fox News

North Dakota woman who brought raccoon into bar facing criminal charges

A woman who brought a wild raccoon into a North Dakota bar, which prompted state health officials to issue a warning about potential rabies exposure, is facing criminal charges. Erin Christensen, 38, of Maddock, is charged with misdemeanor counts of providing false information to law enforcement, tampering with physical evidence...
MADDOCK, ND
#Legislature#Fbi#Senate Committee#Violent Crime#Democratic#The Santa Fe Reporter
Fox News

Illinois police arrest 15 people after they allegedly used PPP loans to bond out of jail

Police in Illinois arrested 15 people after they allegedly used funds from Paycheck Protection Program loans to bond out of jail. After a data investigation was performed by police, several inmates at the Will County Jail were found to have allegedly applied and received PPP loans that were then used to bond themselves out of jail for their felony cases, according to FOX 32.
JOLIET, IL
skooknews.com

Pennsylvania House Committee Makes Criminal Referral to Attorney General, Continues Impeachment Investigation into Schuylkill County Commissioner Halcovage

The Pennsylvania House Subcommittee on Courts held a meeting on Monday as part of their impeachment investigation into Schuylkill County Commissioner George Halcovage. The committee met publicly Monday for an 8-minute meeting after going into Executive Session last week to interview witnesses as part of the sexual misconduct allegations. A...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Fox News

Class-action suit challenges Virginia’s implementation of Individuals with Disabilities Education Act

A class-action suit filed on Wednesday challenges Virginia’s implementation of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The suit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia asserts that when parents challenge school plans for how to educate their children, hearing officers rarely side with parents, The Richmond TimesDispatch reports.
VIRGINIA STATE
Fox News

Fox News

