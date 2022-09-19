Read full article on original website
Mohave Daily News
Police still awaiting ID on body found in tub
BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Police still are waiting for confirmation on the identity of a body found in a bathtub at a local residence during an apparently unrelated burglary investigation. The Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office has custody of the body found Sept. 10 in the bathtub of...
Mohave Daily News
Walmart shooting trial to begin Oct. 18
KINGMAN — A Bullhead City man accused of shooting and killing another man during an argument in a Walmart parking lot will go to trial Oct. 18. Jim Douglas Mosier, 24, is charged with second-degree murder in death of Larry Burton Marcum, 41, of Bullhead City at the Fort Mohave store.
Mohave Daily News
Motorist stranded in desert for third time
BULLHEAD CITY — A man became stranded in his Jeep in the desert yesterday — reportedly for the third time since February 2022. At about 6:30 a.m., Sept. 21, the Bullhead City Police Department received a call from a 44-year-old man who had reportedly broken the axle or drive train in his Jeep Wrangler in the desert area east of Laughlin Ranch.
fox10phoenix.com
Mother, daughter stabbed in parking lot of Bullhead City gas station; suspects sought
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. - Police in Bullhead City are looking for two suspects after a mother and her daughter were stabbed in a gas station parking lot. Police say the incident happened at 12:40 a.m. on Sept. 18 at the Fastrip gas station, off Highway 95. A 28-year-old woman was screaming that her 57-year-old mother had just been stabbed.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Plane crash victims identified
SELIGMAN – Authorities have released the names of the Texas couple killed in a September 14 plane crash about 70 miles east of Kingman. The Coconino County sheriff’s office identified the victims as Chad Wilson and Brandi Wilson, both 42, of Wichita Falls. The sheriff’s office says the...
zachnews.net
News Alert: Golden Shores, AZ: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help identifying woman wanted for questioning for aggravated assault at Family Dollar Store during the night last Friday.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information) Picture: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Courtesy) Golden Shores, Arizona: The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying a woman wanted for questioning for aggravated assault at the Family Dollar Store located at 12961 South Oatman Highway that occured during the night on Friday, September 16th, 2022.
fox10phoenix.com
'Mummified' body found in Arizona home after officers respond to reports of a burglary
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. - A mummified body was found inside an Arizona home while police were investigating a report of a woman burglarizing that very house on Sept. 10. At around 3:30 a.m., officers from the Bullhead City Police Department in Mohave County were called to a home near 7th Street and Palm Avenue for a possible burglary in progress. Neighbors told police they thought their neighbor moved away because she hasn't been seen in a year.
12news.com
‘Mummified’ body found in Arizona home as police investigate burglary
Bullhead City police were dispatched Saturday to locate a suspected burglar. They found the burglar, plus something else.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Family pet succumbs to fire￼
KINGMAN – No one was injured but a dog perished in a residential structure fire in north Kingman. Personnel from the Northern Arizona Fire District (NAFD) and Kingman Fire Department responded at 6:15 a.m. on Monday, September 19 to the incident in the 2800 block of John L. Avenue.
speedonthewater.com
Eliminator Boats Delivering Two Boats In Time For This Week’s Regatta
In celebration of the company’s 52 years in business and its legion of loyal owners, Eliminator Boats is gathering once again in Lake Havasu City, Ariz., for another one of the Mira Loma, Calif., custom boat builder’s popular regattas on the Colorado River-fed lake that borders Arizona and California.
2 found dead in Arizona plane crash
Two people have been found dead after a small plane crashed in a remote area of northwestern Arizona, authorities said Tuesday. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said deputies out of the Williams/Grand Canyon substation responded to a report of a missing aircraft north of Seligman. Officials with the Federal Aviation...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Pastor serves churches in Bullhead, Havasu, Parker￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Pastor James Boundey serves three Arizona 7th Day Adventist Churches: Lake Havasu, Parker and Bullhead City. Services are held on the Sabbath, the day God set aside for rest and fellowship—and Adventists adhere to the no-work-from-sunup-to-sundown, even publishing sunrise and sunset times in the weekly bulletin. Boundey’s Sept 3 sermon reflected upon the fellowship that God wants to create with each of us as individuals—and the fellowship God wants us to create among all people.
zachnews.net
Needles, CA: Come to the 46th Annual Fort Mojave Indian Days celebration and parade being held in October 2022.
Needles, California: The Fort Mojave Indian Tribe will be having their 46th Annual Fort Mojave Indian Days celebration and parade being held on Friday, October 21st, 2022 and Saturday, October 22nd, 2022. The celebration is free and opened to the public, to learn and celebrate the history, customs and traditions...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Packed crowd attended INA roundtable meeting
KINGMAN – A proposal to use an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area (INA) to mitigate depletion of the Hualapai Valley Groundwater basin serving the Kingman area drew a mix of public input during a 2.5-hour long September 20 meeting that drew a standing room only crowd to the large Board of Supervisors auditorium at the Mohave County Administration building.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Andy Devine Days parade Sept. 24
KINGMAN – The 52nd Annual Andy Devine Days Parade will be held in downtown Kingman on Saturday, Sept. 24 beginning at 10 a.m. Each year, entries in this parade celebrate Kingman’s western heritage and its roots in the railroad, Route 66, ranching, and rodeos. Enjoy all that Kingman has to offer as we remember the past and look toward the future. Parade entry applications are now available at the Parks & Recreation Office, 3333 N. Harrison, or by calling 928-757-7919.
fabulousarizona.com
Get Your Pics on Route 66
From the green, Easter Island Moai statue-esque Giganticus Headicus perched next to the Antares Point Visitor Center and Gift Shop in Kingman to the iconic teepees of the Wigwam Motel in Holbrook, Route 66 in Arizona is adorned with a unique blend of special landmarks, classic eateries and nostalgic Americana.
KOLD-TV
Arizona man accused of murdering girlfriend found dead in jail cell
KINGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man accused of killing his girlfriend in a small western Arizona town late last week was found dead in his jail cell just two days later. Justin James Jarvy, 33, was being held in the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman. Around 10:45 p.m. Monday, officers found Jarvy in his cell with bedding tied around his neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Jarvy was the only person in the cell, and his death is being investigated as a suicide.
kyma.com
Woman found murdered; boyfriend in custody
Yucca, Ariz. (CNN) - A man is in jail, accused of killing his live-in girlfriend over the weekend in the small western Arizona town of Yucca. Shortly after midnight on Saturday, Mohave County sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic violence call at a home on West 12435 South Street, just west of Interstate 40.
thestandardnewspaper.online
La Tea Da hosts ribbon cutting￼
La Tea Da’s was welcomed to the community with a Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting last month. Left to Right: Ambassador Chair Ellen Brown, Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Bo Hellams, Bullhead City Mayor Tom Brady, City Councilman Juan Lizzarga, Owner Kristina Bennett, Janet Rampenthal, Linda Anderson, Board Member Rick Campos, City Councilwoman Annette Wegmann, Board Member Heidi Hosley Ford.
thestandardnewspaper.online
KRMC welcomes Ahmed Mahgoub, MD
KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center is pleased to welcome Dr. Ahmed Mahgoub to Kingman Pulmonary Associates. Dr. Mahgoub specializes in pulmonary and critical care medicine. He provides care to patients with lung disease in the clinic and to critically ill patients in the hospital’s intensive care unit.
Comments / 4