Serial’s Adnan Syed hearing update: Baltimore judge vacated murder conviction for death of ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee

By Caitlin Hornik
The US Sun
 3 days ago

ADNAN Syed's murder sentence has been vacated by a Baltimore judge "in the interest of justice and fairness."

Syed, 41, had been convicted of first-degree murder and was serving a life sentence for the 1999 death of his ex-girlfriend, Hae Min Lee.

Adnan Syed was convicted of first-degree murder Credit: HBO
Syed has been serving a life sentence in Maryland Credit: Getty - Contributor

Now infamous, the Maryland case gained international attention as the focus of the 2014 podcast Serial - which has since announced that a new episode will be released on Tuesday following news of the vacated sentence.

In addition to Serial, the HBO documentary, The Case Against Syed Adnan, also raised doubts about his conviction.

Syed has maintained his innocence despite being found guilty of strangling Lee, who was 18 at the time.

Baltimore Circuit Judge Melissa Phinn ordered Syed to be released under home detention and has ordered a new trial.

“It is in the interests of justice and fairness that these convictions be vacated and that the defendant, at a minimum, be afforded a new trial,” wrote Becky Feldman, chief of the State’s Attorney’s Office’s Sentencing Review Unit.

Prosecutors now have 30 days to either drop the charges against Syed or seek a new trial in the murder case.

Marilyn Mosby, the State's Attorney for Baltimore, would not commit to dropping the charges against Syed in a post-hearing press conference.

Syed, who was spotted smiling, left the courthouse to cheers and applause, according to The Baltimore Sun's Lee Sanderlin.

Earlier on Monday, Phinn had denied a motion from Lee's brother to postpone the hearing.

Young Lee appeared in court virtually after the request for a postponement was denied, saying: "My heart is kind of pounding right now… I personally wanted to be there in person.

"I've been living with this for like 20 plus years. Everyday when I think it's over… or it's ended, it always comes back. It's killing me. It's really tough.

"I ask you to make the right decision," Young Lee continued.

'ENTITLED TO A NEW TRIAL'

Feldman discussed the issues with the original trial at Monday's hearing, including information on two alternative suspects.

"Based on this information alone, we believe the defendant is entitled to a new trial," Feldman said.

Feldman continued to discuss the original trial in detail, citing an unreliable detective and a witness who "gave two different accounts to police about where he saw the victim's body."

"I understand how difficult this is but we need to make sure we hold the correct person accountable," Feldman says, promising to bring Lee's killer to justice.

Syed's attorney, Erica Suter, also spoke at the hearing, saying her client's conviction was "built on a flawed investigation."

Syed was first tried for murder in 1999, but that ended in a mistrial.

Then, in 2000, he was found guilty of murder.

He was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years and has served 23 years behind bars.

NEW EVIDENCE AFTER INVESTIGATION

The state attorney for the city of

said in a motion on September 14 that a year-long investigation found new evidence that suggests two alternative suspects.

Baltimore's attorney's office currently recommends Syed be released while the investigation is pending, according to The Wall Street Journal.

During the reinvestigation, prosecutors reportedly found a document in a file for the trial that detailed an incriminating statement from another suspect, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Per the court file, the suspect allegedly said: "...he would make her [Lee] disappear. He would kill her..."

According to this filing, the exculpatory evidence was requested from the prosecution and never provided to the defense counsel, which is against the law.

Lee's car was found in a grassy lot during the initial investigation.

This lot has reportedly been considered valuable new evidence, as the document states it sits behind a residence that once belonged to an unnamed suspect's relative.

Advancements in evidence have been marked in the case file as "persuasive support substantiating the defense that another person was responsible for the victim’s death.”

Additional investigating found that one of the suspects in question assaulted a stranger while she was in her vehicle, on top of the discovery that a suspect was tried and convicted of sexual assault.

While the two alternate suspects were known during the Syed's trial, prosecutors suggest that they were ruled out improperly.

They have not been publicly named.

The reinvestigation of Lee's murder is ongoing.

#Serial#Murder#Min#Violent Crime#Hbo#Baltimore Circuit#State#The Baltimore Sun
