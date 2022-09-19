Read full article on original website
Crypto influencer Ian Balina sued by SEC for promoting Sparkster’s $30 million ICO
“The SEC’s action against Balina further protects investors by seeking to hold accountable an alleged crypto asset promoter for failures to follow the federal securities laws.”. The Securities and Exchange Commission has ordered Sparkster Ltd. and its CEO, Sajjad Daya, to collectively pay back more than $35 million to...
Arquant taps SocGen as fund custodian, valuator and liability manager for BTC, ETH, and derivatives
“This solution provides Arquant Capital with an innovative structuring that allows us to scale our offering and focus on creating value for our clients.”. Societe Generale Securities Services (SGSS) has announced the launch of digital asset services for asset management companies wishing to develop innovative professional funds based on the emerging asset class.
Crypto funds under management rise slightly last week
CoinShares’ weekly survey of cryptocurrency fund activity suggests continued lack of engagement amongst investors as total investment inflows into digital assets hit only $7 million last week. According to the latest edition, Bitcoin was the primary focus of inflows after experiencing additional investments of $17 million for the week....
Nasdaq goes all in on Crypto: Custody, liquidity, and execution services
“The technology that underpins the digital asset ecosystem has the potential to transform markets over the long-term.”. Nasdaq has launched a digital asset division that underpins the company’s ambition to advance and help facilitate broader institutional participation in digital assets. Subject to regulatory approval, Nasdaq Digital Assets will provide...
CoinShares now targets crypto traders with algo trading platform, HAL
“In a new, still-evolving ecosystem, we are very proud to be at the cutting edge of providing professional-level products, with simple user experience, to traders – enabling them to do much more with their crypto than simply ‘hodl’.”. CoinShares has announced the launch of a crypto-assets trading...
MicroStrategy loss on bitcoin bet widens to $1.5 billion
MicroStrategy has purchased additional 301 bitcoins (BTC) for about $6 million, adding to its massive cryptocurrency holdings during a sharp drop in the price. According to an SEC filing, the Virginia-based business intelligence firm had added more bitcoins to its strategic reserves between August 2 and September 19. The latest...
Nomura taps City veteran Steven Ashley to run its crypto unit
Japanese investment bank Nomura is relocating its most senior banker in London, Steven Ashley, to lead the lender’s new digital assets company. Set to launch later this year, the new company has rebranded as Laser Digital and will be incorporated in Switzerland as a wholly-owned segregated entity of Nomura. Ashley will become chair of Nomura’s digital assets company, which provides institutional clients with access products and services tied to cryptocurrencies.
Binance gets MVP license in Dubai, now permitted for full operation
Binance was awarded Dubai’s Minimal Viable Product (MVP) license, allowing full operation of the world’s largest crypto exchange in the region. Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) issued the operating license to Binance after reportedly meeting all of the operational, technical, and security requirements outlined by the local regulators.
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research to repay $200M to Voyager
Alameda Research, the investment arm of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire, is set to repay loans worth almost $200 million to the bankrupt crypto exchange, Voyager Digital. Earlier in September 2021, Voyager had secured a credit facility close to $380 million from the quant trading firm. Then in June 2022, the US broker entered into an agreement with Alameda Ventures to extend the previous credit facility, which was intended to help it meet customer liquidity needs.
Chains.com taps Fireblocks’s crypto wallet infrastructure in times of hacking
“As crypto-related cyber attacks continue to threaten the safety of users’ assets, Fireblocks delivers the most secure and reliable treasury and user account management solution on the market today.”. Chains.com has tapped Fireblocks to implement high levels of security protocols and protect customers’ digital assets via its secure wallet...
Fuse and ChromePay join forces to bring Web3 payment to Africa
Web3 payments revolution startup Fuse is joining other blockchain protocols competing for position in the race to build and mold Africa’s emerging Web3 economy. Today, the company has announced a key partnership with ChromePay to launch a decentralized identity service that will enable millions of African users to participate in the Web3 economy.
