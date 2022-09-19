On Aug. 19, at the 164th Harford Fair, 14 former Susquehanna County Dairy Princesses gathered – some to just visit, others to see how the current court is doing, and all to enjoy time together. Most still follow how the promotion team is doing, and some are even bringing their daughters or granddaughters up through the program to follow in their footsteps. Although all of us Dairy Princesses wore the crown and sash, it has helped to lead us in the direction we are headed in life. This program has opened many doors and led to opportunities we otherwise wouldn’t have imagined.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO