Schuylkill County in need of foster parents
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — There are about a hundred kids in foster care in Schuylkill County alone, and the number seems to only be growing, according to the Schuylkill Children and Youth Services. To help with the county-wide issue, Amanda Kowalski started taking in foster kids at 21. And after...
Workers going back to school create staff shortages
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — On a typical Tuesday at Roma Pizza in Pottsville, the number of customers is outnumbering the staff, and since school started, it has become more hectic for the remaining workers. "With students going back to school, we're kind of overwhelming the girls where this is their...
Fire Riders make annual trip to Nanticoke
NANTICOKE, Pa. — On the campus of Luzerne County Community College sits a "Walk of Honor." It's a memorial to the first responders who lost their lives on September 11, 2001, but especially Michael Carlo, a New York City Firefighter killed in the aftermath of the attacks. This dedication...
Pizza Fundraiser held for Pittston Memorial Library
PITTSTON, Pa. — This was no ordinary night at the local hotspot. Folks turned out for a big fundraiser to benefit an important institution. The Pittston Public Library invited folks for a night of beer, music, and pizza at the Red Mill Bar in the city. Money raised will...
Valor Clinic holiday food drive in full swing
JONAS, Pa. — People at Kinsley's ShopRite in Brodheadsville may think it's too early to start shopping for Thanksgiving dinner, but volunteers at the Valor Clinic Foundation near Jonas don't think so. They're already collecting donations for their holiday food drive. Mark Baylis, the founder, says this year, the...
pahomepage.com
Tamaqua coffee shop provides space for people struggling with addiction
TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY — Addiction can impact people for a lifetime, and many in recovery can face a long road. A coffee shop in Schuylkill County was founded to help in any way it can. Something is brewing inside this quaint coffee house on Pine Street in Tamaqua, a...
WNEP-TV 16
Fall farm fun On The Pennsylvania Road
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — As we officially welcome fall, many businesses are busy welcoming fall fanatics. Jon Meyer took the Pennsylvania Road to one of them in Columbia County. Take another trip On The Pennsylvania Road on YouTube.
Firefighting robot demonstration in Lackawanna County
MOOSIC, Pa. — You expect to find firefighters at a fire department. But what you may not expect to find is a firefighting robot like the one on display at the Greenwood Fire Department in Moosic. It's called the Super Vac TAF 35 Mobile Firefighting Robot. It's remote-controlled and...
Every step counts at Team Allied's All Abilities Walk
SCRANTON, Pa. — You can learn a lot about Helen Macek from a brief interaction between her and Jean, her physical therapist. "Come on, I want my four minutes," Jean told her as Helen began using an exercise machine to strengthen her arm muscles. Helen immediately replied, "I can...
SCI Waymart helps inmates transition from prison
WAYMART, Pa. — A simple message for inmates at SCI Waymart in Wayne County as they prepare for the next chapter of their lives. "Our responsibility is not to take a look at what you did, but what you want to do and how we can help you do that," said case manager Nathan Gadsden.
Outdoor center for veterans opens in Carbon County
PARRYVILLE, Pa. — A building next to the Rock Hill concrete plant in Parryville has been a dream come true for Ryan Bowman. Seven years ago, the Pennsylvania National Guard veteran started Pennsylvania Outdoor Veterans, a nonprofit that aims to reduce suicide among veterans. With the opening of the...
countryfolks.com
Dairy Princess Reunion held at the Harford Fair
On Aug. 19, at the 164th Harford Fair, 14 former Susquehanna County Dairy Princesses gathered – some to just visit, others to see how the current court is doing, and all to enjoy time together. Most still follow how the promotion team is doing, and some are even bringing their daughters or granddaughters up through the program to follow in their footsteps. Although all of us Dairy Princesses wore the crown and sash, it has helped to lead us in the direction we are headed in life. This program has opened many doors and led to opportunities we otherwise wouldn’t have imagined.
Car show raises money for Boy Scouts
FORTY FORT, Pa. — It was Boy Scout Troop 143's 9th annual car, truck & motorcycle show, and vendor event. The car show on Wyoming Avenue in Forty Fort was more than just a place to show off your hot rods. It also served as a fundraiser to help...
Woman facing animal cruelty charges in Susquehanna County
MONTROSE, Pa. — A woman is facing charges in an animal cruelty investigation in Susquehanna County. State police say Makayla Kingston is now facing animal cruelty counts after two dogs were found with no food or water. According to investigators, the dogs were locked inside a hot trailer on...
Tensions flare as community opposes warehouse plans
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tensions were high at a school board meeting in the Poconos, as the topic of selling a property to a construction company was up for discussion. The Pocono Mountain School District received an offer of more than $8MIL from Core5 LLC to purchase the former Pocono Elementary School in […]
Keeping watch on Lackawanna County parks
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The Lackawanna County commissioners have approved using about $950,000 in federal funding to purchase equipment to monitor the four county parks: McDade, Aylesworth, Covington, and Merli-Sarnoski. Cameras with 360-degree views will be installed along with equipment to track vehicles going in and out. "License plate...
Popular local grocery store in Lehigh County set to close this month
A popular local grocery store in Lehigh County just announced that it would be closing its doors at the end of September. Many community members have expressed their condolences and well wishes on the business's Facebook page.
16 To The Rescue: Frankie
JIM THORPE, Pa. — This 10-year-old kitty needs the most special family to take him home. Frankie has been living at Carbon County Friends of Animals for more than a year, and because of his age, rescue workers are hopeful that changes very soon. Frankie was found abandoned in...
Scranton invests in revitalization
SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti joined leaders of community organizations at Vincenzo's Pizzeria on Tuesday. The city just opened grant applications for two programs designed to help small business owners. One program offers small businesses up to $10,000 to pay for improvements to the facade. The businesses...
Mom accused of preventing daughter’s surgical wounds from healing
CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A mother is being accused of preventing her daughter’s surgical wounds from healing and benefiting from a fundraiser created for her child’s health needs. According to the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office, an investigation was opened against Yevette Marie Brady, 31, of Carbondale, after a report that her 10-year-old daughter’s surgical […]
