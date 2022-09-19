ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

BPD: Brownsville firefighter arrested for DWI

By Mia Morales
 3 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville firefighter refusing to give a blood sample was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

According to a press release by the Brownsville Police Department, a suspect identified as 37-year-old Guadalupe Salinas was arrested at 5:20 a.m. Sept. 17 at Courtyard Marriott, located at 3955 North Exp.

Officers responded to a call about a vehicle blocking another car from leaving the parking spot. The vehicle was described as a black Dodge Charger, according to the release.

Officers attempted to contact the driver, but the Charger began to drive forward. Officers proceeded to give Salinas verbal commands to stop the car.

Salinas was asked for his drivers license and proceeded to give officers his drivers license along with his Brownsville Firefighters ID badge.

According to the release, officers noticed Salinas had signs of intoxication and was asked to step out to perform a Standardized Field Sobriety Test.

Salinas refused to perform the sobriety test and was taken into custody, as stated in the release. Salinas asked for medical attention, and was later transported to a hospital.

Salinas was asked to provide a sample of his blood at the hospital but refused, according to police. Officers obtained a warrant and a sample was collected. After Salinas was released from the hospital, he was later transported to the Brownsville City Jail.

Salinas was charged with driving while intoxicated, with a total bond of $2.500.

Comments / 5

David Wade
2d ago

lmao he doesn't seem to look too upset...f... it... at least he didn't crash in to someone, or some crap like that... he should be setting a better example ,the kids and teens look up to the fire fighters to.

Reply
2
