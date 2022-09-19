Read full article on original website
O'Rourke Blames Abbott For These Issues in TexasTom HandyTexas State
'Magic Mushrooms' medicinal uses starting to blossom.Matthew C. WoodruffHouston, TX
Homeless conference in Houston inspires Aurora City CouncilDavid HeitzAurora, CO
UP Art Studio Partners With HPW and the Gulfton Community for Unique Art ProjectBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Good Samaritan provides CPR and calls 911 after double shooting in southwest Houston, according to HPDhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
thekatynews.com
St. Luke’s United Methodist Church presents H-E-B’s Scott McClelland in kickoff of inaugural speaker series “Faith in Work” on Monday, Oct. 3
St. Luke’s United Methodist Church’s Adult Ministries presents former H-E-B president and now senior advisor Scott McClelland in the inaugural speaker series “Faith in Work” on Monday, Oct. 3, where he will discuss about how his own faith and career have intersected throughout his life. The speaker series is an offshoot of “Working Faith,” a new program that will launch Oct. 16, focusing on how to erase the Sunday-Monday divide when it comes to faith. The idea is for people to begin to see their careers as a way to lives their Christian faith every day, with the goal of engaging and impacting men and women throughout the Houston area, not just those who already call St. Luke’s home.
irlonestar.com
9.20.22 – Tammy Shields, West Conroe Baptist Church – The Cindy Cochran Show
Ladies Bible Classes have been the staple of churches forever and they are still thriving for those who hunger for the truth they shall be filled..I’m searching for the leaders of these classes here in Montgomery County to interview…You know who won’t be listening to this program? Join us and I’ll reveal who wants to keep it a secret.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Baptist University changes name to Houston Christian University
HOUSTON – President Dr. Robert Sloan announced Wednesday the name change of the former “Houston Baptist University” to “Houston Christian University.”. The announcement, which was delivered to the faculty and staff, detailed that the athletics programs will be referred to as “HCU” in all official department printed materials – traditional and digital – effective immediately.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Classes Next Week and Upcoming Events (September 26th - 30th)
The mission of Canopy is to provide the finest support, education and integrative services to all those impacted by cancer regardless of where patients are receiving treatment. The Center serves as the primary location for activities aimed at helping patients and families throughout all phases of their illness, as well as assistance in navigating life after treatment. Created to be a warm and welcoming place with all elements centered on creating a calm and relaxing atmosphere for those who visit, Canopy is a home-away-from-home for cancer survivors and their families.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Conditioned to succeed: One local Marine teaches safety – and life lessons – to his students at Condition 1 Combat Center
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Former United States Marine Joe Morris dedicated his adult life to defending people. Today, he’s taking his training, his dedication, and his passion and teaching these same people how to defend themselves. Regardless of age or skill level, Joe Morris will teach you how...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital Ranked No. 1 for Quality Leadership by Vizient
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital has been recognized as a top performer in the 2022 Bernard A. Birnbaum, MD, Quality Leadership Ranking by Vizient, Inc. Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital was ranked No. 1 out of 148 members in the Complex Care Medical Centers cohort to be recognized for demonstrating excellence in delivering high-quality care based on the Vizient Quality and Accountability Ranking.
Click2Houston.com
Elementary school students react to watching their teacher on ‘The Voice’
We’re celebrating a music teacher from Willis who stepped out of her comfort zone and performed on national television. Alexis McLaughlin appeared on last night’s episode of ‘The Voice’ right here on KPRC 2. Unfortunately, no chairs turned for McLaughlin, however, her students are still beaming with pride.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Performers Needed for Community Stage at The Pavilion’s Annual Children’s Festival Nov. 12-13
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion is now accepting applications from local performance groups for the unique opportunity to share their craft on the Community Stage at Children’s Festival presented by Texas Children’s Hospital – The Woodlands. Performing on the Community Stage is a...
Click2Houston.com
Removal of LGBTQ+ book display from Huntsville Public Library draws crowds to council meeting speaking in favor and against the decision
HUNTSVILLE – About a dozen or so Huntsville residents spoke passionately about the Read With Pride display celebrating the LGBTQ+ community. Some say it’s about time that type of literature is made available, while others defended their choice to avoid it and shield it from their children. There’s...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Family-Friendly Fall Activities in The Woodlands
Fall is among us! Ring in the season with these family-friendly fall activities in The Woodlands, Texas:. Hear ye, hear ye! The Woodlands Township’s Arts in the Park is hosting a Renaissance Festival. This festival will feature live musical and theatrical performances (including The Woodlands Symphony Orchestra), arts and crafts, henna tattoos and face painting, and a costume contest for all ages! Activities are family-friendly. Coolers, blankets, and lawn chairs are permitted. So bring the whole family out — admission is free!
Paddington British Private School expands to include third grade in The Woodlands area
Located on Sawdust Road, Paddington British Private School now serves students up to third grade. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Paddington British Private School, located at 2010 Sawdust Road, The Woodlands, expanded to include third grade as well as applications for fourth grade in the 2022-23 school year, according to Head of School Sarah Kimmel. The facility converted several buildings and added an additional building as part of its expansion. The school focuses on a British model of reading education with an emphasis on phonics as well as teaching about British culture. 281-292-0654. www.paddingtonbritishschool.com.
defendernetwork.com
Houston activist Deric Muhammad offers Black America ‘New Rules’
Deric Muhammad is a Houston-area activist and member of the Nation of Islam who has garnered the respect of thousands far beyond the Bayou City borders and outside of his own faith community through the positive and powerful work he has done over the years. Muhammad has not only spent a lifetime advocating for the mistreated, he has also mentored legions of Black boys and young adults through the Smart’n Up Black Male Summit he founded in 2010. That summit has not only taken place in Houston, but is several other cities around the country including Austin, New Orleans and Miami.
Margaritas and Fajitas Mexican Kitchen in works for Tomball
Margaritas and Fajitas Mexican Kitchen is expected to open in mid-November. (Courtesy Pexels) Ever Mendoza, the owner of Margaritas and Fajitas Mexican Kitchen, said the Tex-Mex restaurant is planning a mid-November opening. Mendoza said the restaurant will include breakfast and a full bar menu. The eatery is planned for 30006 Hwy. 249, Ste. H, Tomball. www.facebook.com/fajitas.margaritas.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Rock the Row Concert Series Returns this Fall, Sponsored by Tachus Fiber Internet
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Rock the Row returns this fall with an exciting new lineup of live music performances. All concerts take place Thursday nights at Hughes Landing from 7 to 9 p.m. Produced by The Woodlands Township Parks and Recreation Department, the 2022 fall concert series, sponsored by Tachus Fiber Internet, features a variety of local artists. Rock the Row is also sponsored by The Howard Hughes Corporation®.
Click2Houston.com
Local elementary teacher Alexis McLaughlin makes it to NBC’s The Voice’
HOUSTON – Alexis McLaughlin teaches music at Cannan Elementary school in Willis, TX and last night she appeared on NBC’s The Voice to show her students a powerful life lesson. Houston Life’s Enrique Ramirez caught up with the local musician after her big TV debut. Find out...
Building ongoing in master-planned Artavia in Conroe
Artavia is a 2,200-acre master-planned community off Hwy. 242 in Conroe. (Courtesy Anderson Hanson Blanton) Artavia is a 2,200-acre master-planned community off Hwy. 242 in Conroe. According to Denise Jordan, an account manager with Anderson Hanson Blanton, as of Aug. 24 there were an additional 317 homesites in development that will be released for sales through the end of the year.
Woodlands Online& LLC
New Bid Posting RFQ Compensation and Classification Study 2023 for The Woodlands Township
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Township is seeking qualifications and proposals from qualified firms to perform a comprehensive compensation and classification study. Bid Title: RFQ Compensation and Classification Study 2023. Category: Professional Services. Status: Open. Publication Date/Time:. 9/22/2022 12:00 AM. Closing Date/Time:. 10/19/2022 3:00 PM. Contact Person:. The Woodlands...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
EXTRA SECURITY TO BE ON HAND AT CANEY CREEK HIGH HOMECOMING DANCE AFTER STUDENT MAKES SHOOTING THREAT
Officials and administrators with the Conroe Independent School District took swift action after learning that one of their students made a threat about committing a shooting at this coming weekend’s Caney Creek High School homecoming dance. according to CISD due to the threat, extra security will be on hand...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Sherwood Academy Cleared To Return To Normal Operations
MAGNOLIA, TX -- At 8:55am, MCHD dispatchers received a 911 call alerting us to a possible hazmat scene at Sherwood Academy in the 32800 block of Tamina Rd. in Magnolia. Workers had been using JB Weld epoxy to repair chairs when the odor from the adhesive caused several adults and children in the school to begin feeling ill. MCHD EMS evaluated 19 people, 11 adults and 8 children, for symptoms like headaches, dizziness, light-headedness and nausea. Three (3) adults were transported to local hospitals in stable condition. The 16 other people involved refused transport and are in good condition at this time. Magnolia Fire Department has completed their inspection of the building and air quality testing. The school has been cleared to return to normal operations.
