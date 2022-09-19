ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

thekatynews.com

St. Luke’s United Methodist Church presents H-E-B’s Scott McClelland in kickoff of inaugural speaker series “Faith in Work” on Monday, Oct. 3

St. Luke’s United Methodist Church’s Adult Ministries presents former H-E-B president and now senior advisor Scott McClelland in the inaugural speaker series “Faith in Work” on Monday, Oct. 3, where he will discuss about how his own faith and career have intersected throughout his life. The speaker series is an offshoot of “Working Faith,” a new program that will launch Oct. 16, focusing on how to erase the Sunday-Monday divide when it comes to faith. The idea is for people to begin to see their careers as a way to lives their Christian faith every day, with the goal of engaging and impacting men and women throughout the Houston area, not just those who already call St. Luke’s home.
KHOU

Houston Baptist University now has a new name

HOUSTON — Houston Baptist University is now being referenced under a new name. The university will go by Houston Christian University, President Robert B. Sloan announced Wednesday. The name change has already been reflected on its social media pages. According to the university, the name change is part of...
irlonestar.com

9.20.22 – Tammy Shields, West Conroe Baptist Church – The Cindy Cochran Show

Ladies Bible Classes have been the staple of churches forever and they are still thriving for those who hunger for the truth they shall be filled..I’m searching for the leaders of these classes here in Montgomery County to interview…You know who won’t be listening to this program? Join us and I’ll reveal who wants to keep it a secret.
Click2Houston.com

Houston Baptist University changes name to Houston Christian University

HOUSTON – President Dr. Robert Sloan announced Wednesday the name change of the former “Houston Baptist University” to “Houston Christian University.”. The announcement, which was delivered to the faculty and staff, detailed that the athletics programs will be referred to as “HCU” in all official department printed materials – traditional and digital – effective immediately.
Woodlands Online& LLC

Classes Next Week and Upcoming Events (September 26th - 30th)

The mission of Canopy is to provide the finest support, education and integrative services to all those impacted by cancer regardless of where patients are receiving treatment. The Center serves as the primary location for activities aimed at helping patients and families throughout all phases of their illness, as well as assistance in navigating life after treatment. Created to be a warm and welcoming place with all elements centered on creating a calm and relaxing atmosphere for those who visit, Canopy is a home-away-from-home for cancer survivors and their families.
Woodlands Online& LLC

Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital Ranked No. 1 for Quality Leadership by Vizient

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital has been recognized as a top performer in the 2022 Bernard A. Birnbaum, MD, Quality Leadership Ranking by Vizient, Inc. Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital was ranked No. 1 out of 148 members in the Complex Care Medical Centers cohort to be recognized for demonstrating excellence in delivering high-quality care based on the Vizient Quality and Accountability Ranking.
Click2Houston.com

Elementary school students react to watching their teacher on ‘The Voice’

We’re celebrating a music teacher from Willis who stepped out of her comfort zone and performed on national television. Alexis McLaughlin appeared on last night’s episode of ‘The Voice’ right here on KPRC 2. Unfortunately, no chairs turned for McLaughlin, however, her students are still beaming with pride.
Woodlands Online& LLC

Family-Friendly Fall Activities in The Woodlands

Fall is among us! Ring in the season with these family-friendly fall activities in The Woodlands, Texas:. Hear ye, hear ye! The Woodlands Township’s Arts in the Park is hosting a Renaissance Festival. This festival will feature live musical and theatrical performances (including The Woodlands Symphony Orchestra), arts and crafts, henna tattoos and face painting, and a costume contest for all ages! Activities are family-friendly. Coolers, blankets, and lawn chairs are permitted. So bring the whole family out — admission is free!
Community Impact Houston

Paddington British Private School expands to include third grade in The Woodlands area

Located on Sawdust Road, Paddington British Private School now serves students up to third grade. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Paddington British Private School, located at 2010 Sawdust Road, The Woodlands, expanded to include third grade as well as applications for fourth grade in the 2022-23 school year, according to Head of School Sarah Kimmel. The facility converted several buildings and added an additional building as part of its expansion. The school focuses on a British model of reading education with an emphasis on phonics as well as teaching about British culture. 281-292-0654. www.paddingtonbritishschool.com.
defendernetwork.com

Houston activist Deric Muhammad offers Black America ‘New Rules’

Deric Muhammad is a Houston-area activist and member of the Nation of Islam who has garnered the respect of thousands far beyond the Bayou City borders and outside of his own faith community through the positive and powerful work he has done over the years. Muhammad has not only spent a lifetime advocating for the mistreated, he has also mentored legions of Black boys and young adults through the Smart’n Up Black Male Summit he founded in 2010. That summit has not only taken place in Houston, but is several other cities around the country including Austin, New Orleans and Miami.
Community Impact Houston

Margaritas and Fajitas Mexican Kitchen in works for Tomball

Margaritas and Fajitas Mexican Kitchen is expected to open in mid-November. (Courtesy Pexels) Ever Mendoza, the owner of Margaritas and Fajitas Mexican Kitchen, said the Tex-Mex restaurant is planning a mid-November opening. Mendoza said the restaurant will include breakfast and a full bar menu. The eatery is planned for 30006 Hwy. 249, Ste. H, Tomball. www.facebook.com/fajitas.margaritas.
Woodlands Online& LLC

Rock the Row Concert Series Returns this Fall, Sponsored by Tachus Fiber Internet

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Rock the Row returns this fall with an exciting new lineup of live music performances. All concerts take place Thursday nights at Hughes Landing from 7 to 9 p.m. Produced by The Woodlands Township Parks and Recreation Department, the 2022 fall concert series, sponsored by Tachus Fiber Internet, features a variety of local artists. Rock the Row is also sponsored by The Howard Hughes Corporation®.
Community Impact Houston

Building ongoing in master-planned Artavia in Conroe

Artavia is a 2,200-acre master-planned community off Hwy. 242 in Conroe. (Courtesy Anderson Hanson Blanton) Artavia is a 2,200-acre master-planned community off Hwy. 242 in Conroe. According to Denise Jordan, an account manager with Anderson Hanson Blanton, as of Aug. 24 there were an additional 317 homesites in development that will be released for sales through the end of the year.
Woodlands Online& LLC

New Bid Posting RFQ Compensation and Classification Study 2023 for The Woodlands Township

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Township is seeking qualifications and proposals from qualified firms to perform a comprehensive compensation and classification study. Bid Title: RFQ Compensation and Classification Study 2023. Category: Professional Services. Status: Open. Publication Date/Time:. 9/22/2022 12:00 AM. Closing Date/Time:. 10/19/2022 3:00 PM. Contact Person:. The Woodlands...
Woodlands Online& LLC

Sherwood Academy Cleared To Return To Normal Operations

MAGNOLIA, TX -- At 8:55am, MCHD dispatchers received a 911 call alerting us to a possible hazmat scene at Sherwood Academy in the 32800 block of Tamina Rd. in Magnolia. Workers had been using JB Weld epoxy to repair chairs when the odor from the adhesive caused several adults and children in the school to begin feeling ill. MCHD EMS evaluated 19 people, 11 adults and 8 children, for symptoms like headaches, dizziness, light-headedness and nausea. Three (3) adults were transported to local hospitals in stable condition. The 16 other people involved refused transport and are in good condition at this time. Magnolia Fire Department has completed their inspection of the building and air quality testing. The school has been cleared to return to normal operations.
