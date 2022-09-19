Read full article on original website
27 First News
Mary Catherine Swan-Bell, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Catherine Swan-Bell, 49 of Warren, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family and closest friends. She was born on January 31, 1973, in Warren, Ohio, the youngest (and feistiest) daughter of the late Harry and...
27 First News
Josephine T. Baker, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Josephine T. Baker, 93, died Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Briarfield Place. She was born on June 30, 1929, in Niles, a daughter of George and Ann Zajac Kral. Josephine received her Master’s Degree in Education from Youngstown State University and taught at Austintown schools...
27 First News
Sarah Jean Daviduk, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sarah Jean Basile Daviduk, passed Sunday, September 18, 2022, at St. Elizabeth in Boardman. She was born January 1, 1957, in Summit County, Akron, Ohio, the daughter of Sam and Jean Wondorf Basile. Sarah was a stay-at-home mom; she loved to play bingo and go...
27 First News
Bradley Joseph Foley, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, September 2, 2022, Bradley Joseph Foley, age 65 of Boardman, Ohio, passed away at home. He was born in Youngstown on July 25, 1957. Bradley honorably served his county in the United States Navy was buried in the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.
27 First News
John W. Porter, Atwater, Ohio
ATWATER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John W. Porter, 69, of Atwater, Ohio, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Rose Lane Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Massillon, Ohio. Born November 27, 1952, in Canton, Ohio to John E “Jack” and Marie A (Kimbel) Porter, John grew up just outside Alliance,...
27 First News
Michael John Bruno, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, September 17, 2022, Michael John Bruno, age 74, of Boardman, Ohio passed away at home. He was born in Youngstown on May 22, 1948 to Michael Nicholas and Ada “Rosemary” (Rochford) Bruno. Michael is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia “Patty”...
27 First News
Randy Gasper, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Randy Gasper, 70 of Boardman, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, September 20, 2022. He was born August 31, 1952, in Youngstown, a son of Edward and Marie Lepine Gasper. Randy was a 1971 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School. After graduation Randy enlisted in the...
27 First News
James B. Scarnecchia, Jr., Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John B. Scarnecchia, Jr., 92 of Niles, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren surrounded by family. He was born July 3, 1930 in Niles, the son of John B., Sr. and Angelica (Mary) DeChristofaro Sarnecchia. John was a...
27 First News
Michael Ray Stull II, Orwell, Ohio
ORWELL, Ohio (MyValleytributes) – Michael Ray Stull II, age 28 of Orwell, Ohio, passed away suddenly Friday, September 16, 2022. He was born on June 21, 1994 to Michael R. Stull and the late Yvonne Bailey. Michael was a loving and caring person who enjoyed the company of his...
27 First News
Betty Gillis, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty L. (Bradley) Gillis, 87, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Betty was born in Sebring on August 20, 1935 to the late Wilbur and Thelma (Turner) Bradley. Betty was a 1953...
27 First News
James Edward Ludt, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Edward Ludt, 71, passed away in the early morning on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. He was born on June 21, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio to Edward, Jr. and Kathryn (Hofmaster) Ludt. He graduated from Rayen High School in 1969. After college, he was a...
27 First News
Lester Thomas “Tommy” Ledbetter, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lester Thomas “Tommy” Ledbetter, of Masury, Ohio, witnessed an eternal sunset on Sunday, September 18, 2022, while a patient in the Sharon Regional Health Care System, following a brief illness. He was 70. Tommy’s sunrise was March 13, 1952, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, as...
27 First News
Laura J. Faunda, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laura J. Faunda, 68, passed away peacefully, Monday afternoon, September 12, 2022, at her home. Laura was born May 22, 1954, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Henry and Bernice Swider Mika and was a lifelong area resident. She was a 1972 graduate of...
27 First News
Thomas Andrew Krestel, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Andrew Krestel, 71, passed away at his residence surrounded by his family, Tuesday afternoon, September 20, 2022, after a courageous one year battle with pancreatic cancer. On October 10, 1950, Tom was brought into the world by his grandfather, Dr. Henry Helling. He was...
27 First News
Geri L. “Buffy” Casey, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Geri L. “Buffy” Casey, 48 of 3032 1/2 Northgate Avenue, Youngstown, departed this life on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 in St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center Youngstown campus. Buffy was born on November 13, 1973 in Youngstown, a daughter of Jerry and Shirley Diggs...
27 First News
Randy Troy Anderson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Randy Troy Anderson, 68, departed this life at his home on Wednesday, August 24, surrounded by his loving family. Randy was born July 28, 1954, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Jeanette Anderson. He was a graduate of South High School. He had worked...
27 First News
Alonzo Charles Ransome, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Alonzo Charles Ransome, 77, departed this life Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Beeghly Oaks Center for Rehabilitation and Healing. Mr. Ransome was born January 7, 1945 in Little Rock, Arkansas, a son of Perry Ransom and Viola Chukes Baylor. Alonzo was a graduate of...
27 First News
Leonard Mark Grinstead, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leonard Mark Grinstead died Friday, September 9, 2022 at Lakeland Regional Hospital in Lakeland Florida after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He never gave up hope. Lenny was born June 6, 1962 in Youngstown, a son of Leonard S. and Patricia A. Jacobson Grinstead.
27 First News
David Jason Reddinger, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Jason Reddinger, 52, transitioned to The God-spirit and siblings, Karen and Brian, on Friday, September 16, 2022, at his home. Welcoming him lovingly and with open hearts were his grandparents, Grace and Michael Bundy and Dorothy and Harry Reddinger. David was born May 10,...
27 First News
Valeria Robles Morales, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, September 4, 2022, Valeria Robles Morales, age 24, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away away at home. She was born in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, on October 10, 1997, to Lemuel Robles Rosa of Puerto Rico and Mildred Ivette Morales Vega of Youngstown. Besides her...
