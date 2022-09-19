WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Catherine Swan-Bell, 49 of Warren, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family and closest friends. She was born on January 31, 1973, in Warren, Ohio, the youngest (and feistiest) daughter of the late Harry and...

WARREN, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO