CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) - A Corning business owner was charged with three misdemeanors including assault following a disturbance with a 23 year old female. According to Corning Police, officers responded to a report of a disturbance at around 1:40 Sunday morning. It is alleged during the altercation that Eddie Taylor, also known as Eddie Paganelli, struck the victim in the face and took her keys, throwing them on a roof.

CORNING, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO