Grill causes $250k worth of damage in south Charlotte house fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A charcoal grill was the culprit of a south Charlotte house fire that caused an estimated $250k worth of damage on Monday morning, according to the Fire Department.
The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. on the 3100 block of Selwyn Avenue near Woodlawn Road.
Investigators deemed the fire was accidental, as 'smoldering embers' fell through open vents on a charcoal grill.
Officials say about 30 firefighters controlled the fire in 37 minutes.
