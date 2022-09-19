ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dawes County, NE

Comments / 1

Related
klkntv.com

West Nile virus on the rise in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported the highest number of mosquitoes with West Nile virus since 2018. Samples collected across the state indicate that cases in mosquito pools haven’t been this high for the past five years. “That activity in the...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Corn Board seeking applicants for six internships across US

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — College students interested in agronomy are being encouraged to take on internships with the Nebraska Corn Board next year. The board is searching for six applicants to join its internship program. These interns will take on a variety of roles in several different locales while gaining hands-on experience.
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first casino is expected to open Saturday morning in the Capital City, pending approval by the state gaming commission. A temporary casino, located at the Lincoln Race Course Thoroughbred track, is scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with more than 400 slot machines ready to go. “We have every expectation that […] The post Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Health
Local
Nebraska Industry
Local
Nebraska Business
City
Lincoln, NE
County
Dawes County, NE
State
Nebraska State
WOWT

Nebraska implements voluntary exclusion program to deter gambling addicts

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - As the state prepares to expand casino gambling, the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission is offering those with gaming addictions additional resources. The state on Wednesday announced it will provide a mechanism for anyone to essentially ban themselves from Nebraska gaming establishments. The form for voluntary...
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Bird Flu#Avian Flu#Chicken Waterfowl
News Channel Nebraska

South Dakota woman sentenced for manslaughter in northeast Nebraska

SANTEE, Neb. -- A South Dakota woman was sentenced on Wednesday to over three years in prison for involuntary manslaughter. The U.S. Attorney announced that 28-year-old Jordon R. Whipple was sentenced in federal court in Omaha. The U.S. District Judge sentenced Whipple to 41 months in prison. After her release...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Task Force One on historic mission outside mainland U.S.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska Task Force One was deployed late Monday afternoon to Puerto Rico on a search and rescue mission. NFT’s leader, Dan Ripley, says the flight to assist areas affected by Hurricane Fiona is what makes this trek abroad unique. “One of the unique things...
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

NDOT Announces $9.25 million in Federal Grants for NE Airport Improvements

(Lincoln, NE) -- Some of Nebraska's smaller airports are getting federal grant money to make improvements. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says four Nebraska airports, in Alliance, Aurora, Burwell and Sidney, will split $9.25 million in funding. The NDOT says two of the airports were awarded federal grants through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Burwell/Cram Field received $110,000 and Sidney Municipal/Lloyd W. Carr Field received $159,000 for hangar construction.
SIDNEY, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Department of Transportation hosts job fair at UNL

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Like many other state departments, the Nebraska Department of Transportation is facing a staffing shortage. Wednesday afternoon, NDOT will be at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s City Campus student union for a career fair. From noon to 4 p.m., representatives of NDOT will meet with...
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
klkntv.com

Gov. Ricketts extends executive order to boost health care workforce

LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – To address the health care staffing crisis facing our state, Gov. Pete Ricketts has extended an executive order aimed at maintaining hospital capacity. From now until the end of 2022, the extended order will allow retired, inactive and new health care professionals to practice in the state without a number of delays such as:
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Several Nebraska fire crews battle grass fire in Seward County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – UPDATE: A grass fire in Seward County was brought under control after about two hours Tuesday. Pleasant Dale Volunteer Fire Department Chief Nick Dankers said “a big wooded area caught fire” but there wasn’t much damage. “It wasn’t spreading too fast ’cause...
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Remaining cloudy and cool on Thursday

Thursday marks the beginning of Astronomical Fall, and the weather will reflect the season we’re entering. It’s another cool and cloudy forecast, with high temperatures in the 60s across much of southeast Nebraska. As of Thursday morning, showers were underway in southwest Nebraska. As the day wears on,...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Puerto Rico organizations want to make sure Hurricane Fiona aid isn’t wasted

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Hurricane Fiona is not the first disaster to strike Puerto Rico, and advocates worry about how donations will be handled this time. Months after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico in 2017, island residents found abandoned containers full of donated supplies. The territorial government never delivered...
CHARITIES
klkntv.com

Nebraska Task Force One helping Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – As Puerto Rico fights to get ahead after Hurricane Fiona, a Nebraska team of first responders in on its way to the island. The Federal Emergency Management Agency activated task forces around the U.S. to assist with recovery efforts. Nebraska Task Force One deployed 45...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy