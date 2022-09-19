Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
West Nile virus on the rise in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported the highest number of mosquitoes with West Nile virus since 2018. Samples collected across the state indicate that cases in mosquito pools haven’t been this high for the past five years. “That activity in the...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Corn Board seeking applicants for six internships across US
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — College students interested in agronomy are being encouraged to take on internships with the Nebraska Corn Board next year. The board is searching for six applicants to join its internship program. These interns will take on a variety of roles in several different locales while gaining hands-on experience.
Nebraska program allows for people to voluntarily ban themselves from casinos
The voluntary self-exclusion form comes right before possible approval of the opening of the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln.
Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first casino is expected to open Saturday morning in the Capital City, pending approval by the state gaming commission. A temporary casino, located at the Lincoln Race Course Thoroughbred track, is scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with more than 400 slot machines ready to go. “We have every expectation that […] The post Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
WOWT
Monday Sept. 19 COVID-19 update: 2 deaths in Douglas County as positivity rate falls
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard shows...
agdaily.com
Billion-dollar beef plant seemingly moves plans from South Dakota to Wyoming
In June, there was talk of a $1.1 billion beef facility named Western Legacy Development Corporation in South Dakota. The project — which is slated to be the largest in the U.S. and spearheaded by Megan Kingsbury — may now be moving to Wyoming. Mayor Patrick Collins included...
North Platte Telegraph
Watch now: Governor: Dry South Platte riverbed shows need to finish Perkins canal
OGALLALA — The bone-dry South Platte River channel less than a mile away illustrates why Nebraska is reviving the long-dormant Perkins County Canal project from Colorado, Gov. Pete Ricketts said here Tuesday. The governor, who spoke later in Alliance, also touted progress in expanding broadband access and reviewed the...
WOWT
Nebraska implements voluntary exclusion program to deter gambling addicts
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - As the state prepares to expand casino gambling, the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission is offering those with gaming addictions additional resources. The state on Wednesday announced it will provide a mechanism for anyone to essentially ban themselves from Nebraska gaming establishments. The form for voluntary...
News Channel Nebraska
South Dakota woman sentenced for manslaughter in northeast Nebraska
SANTEE, Neb. -- A South Dakota woman was sentenced on Wednesday to over three years in prison for involuntary manslaughter. The U.S. Attorney announced that 28-year-old Jordon R. Whipple was sentenced in federal court in Omaha. The U.S. District Judge sentenced Whipple to 41 months in prison. After her release...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Task Force One on historic mission outside mainland U.S.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska Task Force One was deployed late Monday afternoon to Puerto Rico on a search and rescue mission. NFT’s leader, Dan Ripley, says the flight to assist areas affected by Hurricane Fiona is what makes this trek abroad unique. “One of the unique things...
iheart.com
NDOT Announces $9.25 million in Federal Grants for NE Airport Improvements
(Lincoln, NE) -- Some of Nebraska's smaller airports are getting federal grant money to make improvements. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says four Nebraska airports, in Alliance, Aurora, Burwell and Sidney, will split $9.25 million in funding. The NDOT says two of the airports were awarded federal grants through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Burwell/Cram Field received $110,000 and Sidney Municipal/Lloyd W. Carr Field received $159,000 for hangar construction.
klkntv.com
Nebraska Department of Transportation hosts job fair at UNL
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Like many other state departments, the Nebraska Department of Transportation is facing a staffing shortage. Wednesday afternoon, NDOT will be at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s City Campus student union for a career fair. From noon to 4 p.m., representatives of NDOT will meet with...
klkntv.com
‘Safe Online Surfing’ challenge warns Nebraska students about online predators
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Omaha office has issued its 10th annual “Safe Online Surfing” challenge. Over 27,000 Nebraskan students participated last year, including nearly 3,000 schools across the state. Omaha FBI’s Public Affairs Specialist Amy Adams says the program will help children between...
klkntv.com
Gov. Ricketts extends executive order to boost health care workforce
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – To address the health care staffing crisis facing our state, Gov. Pete Ricketts has extended an executive order aimed at maintaining hospital capacity. From now until the end of 2022, the extended order will allow retired, inactive and new health care professionals to practice in the state without a number of delays such as:
Neb. board to schedule hearing on phone outages, poor service
LINCOLN — More than 200 complaints of outages and poor customer service from three telephone companies has prompted a state utilities board to schedule a public hearing. The Nebraska Public Service Commission will take testimony about service problems from customers of CenturyLink, Windstream and Frontier in October in Omaha.
Ask Omaha: do you think the pandemic is over? Gov. Ricketts says Nebraska is 'back to normal'
On Sunday evening, President Joe Biden appeared on 60 Minutes, at one point discussing the COVID-19 pandemic. The President said the pandemic is over. A reporter at the state Capitol in Lincoln asked Gov. Pete Ricketts the same question after a press conference Monday, to which Ricketts gave the following response:
klkntv.com
Several Nebraska fire crews battle grass fire in Seward County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – UPDATE: A grass fire in Seward County was brought under control after about two hours Tuesday. Pleasant Dale Volunteer Fire Department Chief Nick Dankers said “a big wooded area caught fire” but there wasn’t much damage. “It wasn’t spreading too fast ’cause...
klkntv.com
Remaining cloudy and cool on Thursday
Thursday marks the beginning of Astronomical Fall, and the weather will reflect the season we’re entering. It’s another cool and cloudy forecast, with high temperatures in the 60s across much of southeast Nebraska. As of Thursday morning, showers were underway in southwest Nebraska. As the day wears on,...
klkntv.com
Puerto Rico organizations want to make sure Hurricane Fiona aid isn’t wasted
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Hurricane Fiona is not the first disaster to strike Puerto Rico, and advocates worry about how donations will be handled this time. Months after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico in 2017, island residents found abandoned containers full of donated supplies. The territorial government never delivered...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Task Force One helping Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – As Puerto Rico fights to get ahead after Hurricane Fiona, a Nebraska team of first responders in on its way to the island. The Federal Emergency Management Agency activated task forces around the U.S. to assist with recovery efforts. Nebraska Task Force One deployed 45...
