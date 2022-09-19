In 2010, Voxtrot played their final show, saying goodbye at NYC's Bowery Ballroom. Twelve years later, the Austin band are back and played the kickoff of their reunion tour, appropriately, in NYC, but this time at the slightly bigger digs of Webster Hall. (They played a surprise tour warm-up show in Austin early in the month.) Judging by the crowd -- that included fans who came in from around the world for these dates -- they were clearly missed, and you could tell the band felt the love given the joyous show they played at Webster Hall on Saturday. Ramesh called it "a celebration beyond our wildest expectations."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO