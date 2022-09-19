Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
brooklynvegan.com
Voxtrot played their first NYC show in 12 years at Webster Hall (pics, setlist, video)
In 2010, Voxtrot played their final show, saying goodbye at NYC's Bowery Ballroom. Twelve years later, the Austin band are back and played the kickoff of their reunion tour, appropriately, in NYC, but this time at the slightly bigger digs of Webster Hall. (They played a surprise tour warm-up show in Austin early in the month.) Judging by the crowd -- that included fans who came in from around the world for these dates -- they were clearly missed, and you could tell the band felt the love given the joyous show they played at Webster Hall on Saturday. Ramesh called it "a celebration beyond our wildest expectations."
brooklynvegan.com
Aimee Mann & Ted Leo announce holiday shows in NYC & Boston
Having done holiday shows together in the past, Aimee Mann and Ted Leo will bring the tradition back for 2022 with a run of dates together in late December and early January. The Aimee Mann and Ted Leo Christmas Show will stop at Boston's Wilbur Theater on December 27, then head to NYC for four shows at City Winery on December 28, 29, 30, and January 1. Tickets go on sale this Friday, 9/23 at 10 am.
brooklynvegan.com
Wet Leg add more US shows in December, including 4 in NYC
Despite recently cancelling a few shows to allow the band to get a little rest, Wet Leg have just added more US dates to their nonstop 2022 tour schedule supporting their terrific debut album. Those happen in December, and include four new and rather intimate NYC shows: Webster Hall on December 13, Elsewhere on December 14, Bowery Ballroom on December 15, and Music Hall of Williamsburg on December 16. Those come right at the one-year anniversary of their initial NYC blitzkrieg. They've also got December dates in Nashville, Harrisburg, Louisville, Saint Louis, and Kansas City. Check out their very busy tour schedule below.
brooklynvegan.com
Gogol Bordello New Years shows in NYC & Philly on BrooklynVegan Presale (password here)
Tickets for Gogol Bordello's New Year's shows in Philly and NYC -- December 28 at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia and December 29, 30, and 31 at Brooklyn Bowl -- are on BrooklynVegan presale today (9/22) starting at 10 AM. Use the password GOGOLBV. If you miss out on our presale, tickets...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brooklynvegan.com
High Holidays celebrations in NYC w/ music by Lenny Kaye, mems of Bonny Light Horseman, Darkside, more
The Friday Night Jam has been bringing together the Jewish High Holy Days and indie/alternative music for the past 11 years, and they'll do it again this year at Brooklyn Bowl in Williamsburg and The Relix Studio. The services will be led by Rabbi Daniel Brenner and musical director Jeremiah Lockwood (The Sway Machinery), the latter of whom leads the house band that features Antibalas members Jordan McLean & Timothy Allen, saxophonist Stuart Bogie (Antibalas, The Hold Steady, Taylor Swift, etc), drummer John Bollinger, and vocalist/bassist Yula Berri, plus a slew of great guests. All four services will broadcast live for free on Fans.live, and a limited number of tickets are available to attend the ones at Brooklyn Bowl.
brooklynvegan.com
Gogol Bordello announce New Year’s shows in NYC & Philadelphia (BrooklynVegan Presale)
Gogol Bordello have announced their annual New Year's shows, which for 2022 will include nights in NYC and Philadelphia. The Philly show is on December 28 at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia, and the NYC shows follow on December 29, 30, and 31 at Brooklyn Bowl. Get tickets for all four shows early on BrooklynVegan Presale starting Thursday, September 22 at 10 AM ET. Check back here on Thursday morning for the presale password. If you miss out on our presale, tickets go on general sale Friday, September 23 at 10 AM ET.
brooklynvegan.com
Fennesz playing three NYC shows in November
Austrian guitarist and electronic/ambient/shoegaze artist Christian Fennesz played Ambient Church in NYC on his rescheduled North American tour this past spring (his first in over a decade), and he'll be coming back for three Brooklyn shows in November: Roulette on 11/15 as part of Sylvie Courvoisier Chimeara's sextet that also includes Wadada Leo Smith, Nate Wooley, Drew Gress, and Kenny Wollesen; Public Records on 11/19 with Eli Winter; and Pioneer Works on 11/20 (details TBA).
Comments / 0