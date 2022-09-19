Funeral services for 86-year-old Carol Douglas of Spencer, formerly of Emmetsburg and Mallard, will be Friday, September 23rd, at 11:30 a.m. at Warner Chapel in Spencer with burial at Rush Lake Cemetery in rural Curlew at 2:30 p.m. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home with a lunch and time of fellowship following the service at Grace United Methodist Church in Spencer.

SPENCER, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO