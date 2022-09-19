Read full article on original website
kicdam.com
Prasith “Souk” Keoninh, 66, of Ruthven
Services for 66-year-old Prasith “Souk” Keoninh of Ruthven will be Saturday, September 24th at 3 PM at Zion Lutheran Church in Ruthven. Visitation will be at Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Ruthven on Friday, September 23rd from 5 PM to 7 PM. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home of Ruthven is in charge of arrangements.
kicdam.com
Darleen Caskey, 99, of Sioux Rapids
Funeral services for 99-year-old Darleen Caskey of Sioux Rapids will be Monday, September 26th, at 10:30 a.m. at First United Church in Sioux Rapids with burial at Lone Tree Cemetery. Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids is in charge of the arrangements.
kicdam.com
Carol Douglas, 86, of Spencer Formerly of Emmetsburg and Mallard
Funeral services for 86-year-old Carol Douglas of Spencer, formerly of Emmetsburg and Mallard, will be Friday, September 23rd, at 11:30 a.m. at Warner Chapel in Spencer with burial at Rush Lake Cemetery in rural Curlew at 2:30 p.m. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home with a lunch and time of fellowship following the service at Grace United Methodist Church in Spencer.
kicdam.com
Charlotte Goodlaxson, 92, of Emmetsburg
Services for 92-year-old Charlotte Goodlaxson of Emmetsburg will be Friday, September 23rd at 10:30 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church in Emmetsburg. Visitation will be at the church, 90 minutes prior to the services. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home of Emmetsburg is in charge of arrangements.
kicdam.com
Lois Johnson, 90, of Everly
Services for 90-year-old Lois Johnson of Everly will be Saturday, September 24th, at 11:30 a.m. at the Hap Ketelsen Center in Everly with burial taking place at a later date at Lone Tree Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the community center. Warner Funeral Home...
kiwaradio.com
Scott A. Rohwer
Scott A. Rohwer, age 64, of Spencer, formerly of Archer passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. A celebration of life visitation will be from 5 to 7 P.M. on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at the Eldridge Family Funeral Home in Paullina.
kicdam.com
Spencer Highschool Crowns Homecoming King and Queen
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Wednesday night was Homecoming Coronation in Spencer. KICD Sports Director Steven Cutler was on hand to congratulate King Sam Feldman and Queen Ivy Hamilton. Spencer plays Denison Schlesweig for homecoming and Steven Cutler will bring you that game on Newsradio 102-5 and AM 1240 KICD.
nwestiowa.com
One killed in crash by Sioux Center Sunday
SIOUX CENTER—A crash early Sunday morning, Sept. 18, near Sioux Center left the driver dead and two passengers with critical injuries. Twenty-five-year-old Reyes Felipe Lopez Lopez of Rock Valley was driving west on 390th Street about 6:20 a.m. when his 2009 Mercury Mariner left the blacktop for an unknown reason and entered the north ditch, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
nwestiowa.com
Trailer unhooks, causes $200,000 damage
ALTON—No one was injured, but a crash resulted in an estimated $200,000 damage to a trailer and its cargo about 1:05 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, on the Highway 60 expressway south of Alton. Forty-one-year-old Nicholas Ryan Dills of Mankato, MN, was driving a 2006 Sterling semitruck pulling a flatbed...
KLEM
Mark Schlesser – Citizen of the Day
Mark Schlesser of Le Mars is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Monday, September 19, 2022. Mark is Gehlen Catholic’s Director of Maintenance and Transportation has received the Good Shepherd Award from the Diocese of Sioux City Catholic Schools. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
kicdam.com
City of Spirit Lake Gearing Up For Clean Up Days
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — City officials in Spirit Lake say next week’s cleanup week is one of the most popular things they do every year. City Administrator Gregg Owens gives us the run-down on acceptable items. Further instructions are available at the Spirit Lake city website. Owens...
kicdam.com
Work On Spencer Hospital’s Emergency Department Project Begins
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Work on Spencer Hospital’s multi-million dollar Emergency Department expansion project is officially underway. Hospital CEO Bill Bumgarner told the Board of the Trustees on Thursday the initial work is focused on the east side of the existing campus. Bumgarner says the main piece of the...
nwestiowa.com
Sutherland man jailed for yelling at wife
SUTHERLAND—A 41-year-old rural Sutherland man was arrested about 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault. The arrest of Adam Michael Cain stemmed from a report of an argument between him and his wife at their residence at 6814 450th. St. about three miles northeast of Sutherland, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Lake Park man arrested for OWI by Harris
HARRIS—A 45-year-old Lake Park man was arrested about 1:35 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, near Harris on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of David Raymundo Martinez stemmed from a 2012 Ford F-150 pickup found parked on the travel portion of Main Street in Harris, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Lyon County dips toe into pond purchase
ROCK RAPIDS—Lyon County might have found a new fishing hole. The board of supervisors decided to wait and see if it can negotiate down the asking price but new land for the conservation department could soon get approval. Conservation director Justin Smith first spoke about the idea in August...
kicdam.com
Clay County Fair Association President Calls 2022 Fair A Success
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The President of the Clay County Fair Association is calling the 2022 fair a success. Steve Waller encourages everyone to donate to the Clay County Fair Charitable Trust to help the fair continue to grow for years to come. The Clay County Fair Association will hold...
kicdam.com
Spencer Fire Chief Asks Residents To Check Furnaces As Cooler Temperatures Arrive
Spencer, IA (KICD)– It is starting to feel a little bit more like Fall which will have some people contemplating kicking in the furnace for the first time in several months. Before doing that though, Spencer Fire Chief John Conyn asks that those units be looked at and maintained to avoid serious problems down the road.
kicdam.com
West Okoboji Plans Upgrade of Terrace Beach
West Okoboji, IA (KICD)– The city of West Okoboji has plans to spruce up Terrace Beach. City Administrator Derek Miner says Beck Engineering has already drawn up a comprehensive plan. Miner says with any luck, work can begin this fall. The City of West Okoboji has already upgraded the...
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon High School Marching Band Marches On
Sheldon, Iowa — Sheldon High School Marching Band has many competitions coming up, and one that has already happened. Cliff St. Clair, the High School band teacher, had told KIWA that their first competition this year was on Saturday, September 17th, in Marshall, MN. This competition had a two-hour-long clinic with three judges from all over the country. The band placed fourth out of five in their class.
