The Best Small Town in Massachusetts for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenStockbridge, MA
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Evan Blum and the Central Warehouse buildingCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Field Hockey: No. 22 Ohio State begins season undefeated, leaves New York with two winsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Lottery being held for new home in Pittsfield
A lottery is being held for a home that was foreclosed and then rehabilitated to be sold to a first-time home buyer at a reduced price.
Rare, Historic Treasure Hits Springfield Housing Market
It's been called the Loomis House and the Wesson House, now 220 Maple Street in Springfield could become your house. The nearly 150-year-old home has had more restorations than renovations and is a historic home owner's dream come true. This surviving home from 1874 is part of the Ames/Crescent Hill...
iBerkshires.com
Health New England Awards Grants to Four Local Non-Profits
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Health New England has awarded $100,000 in grants to non-profit organizations that address inequities to improve maternal and infant health, with four going to groups in Berkshire County. The company’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) Grants went to 18 organizations in Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire,...
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Package Store Being Sold
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Dave's Package Store on River Street will soon be under new management. The License Commission on Tuesday approved a transfer of the beer/wine package store license from RMR Enterprises LLC to Shahmer LLC, represented by Abbas Choudhry. The package store has been located on the...
iBerkshires.com
NBCC Looking for Community Input on Forum Topics
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Northern Berkshire Community Coalition is requesting public input to help determine the monthly community forum topics through May of 2023. The Coalition’s Annual September Community Assessment Forum earlier this month focused on identifying emerging and urgent issues in our community. The event had just under 40 participants and resulted in several potential future forum topics.
Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Live in a Tent?
During my time in radio in the southern Berkshires, I've had many guests on the air that have discussed the housing issue that we're facing throughout Berkshire County. All too often whether it's speaking with the folks from Construct Inc. or other local Berkshire County organizations, I'll hear about people that cannot afford to live here. In addition, the wait list for affordable housing is very long and sometimes unrealistic. In the meantime, some folks are finding ways to keep their heads above water by staying in some sort of shelter.
Empty Retail Space Becoming 2nd HomeGoods Store in Albany County
After major retailer Bed Bath & Beyond closed locations across the country, many of those shuttered stores remain empty. There is an empty one in Albany County that is being transformed into a new HomeGoods store. Where is the New HomeGoods Store Being Built?. This will be the second HomeGoods...
How a Massachusetts Gas Station Diesel/Gas Mix-Up Caused Thousands in Damage
Massachusetts saw gas prices reach historic highs in 2022 with prices topping out at over five dollars a gallon. But one Massachusetts gas station caused its customers a lot of money at the pump, and it wasn't the price per gallon. Recently we saw a Facebook post about a gas...
Central Hudson Wants to Explain Upcoming Enormous Heating Bills
Earlier today I was checking out my Facebook newsfeed and I saw that somebody wrote “How about those Bills?” I kid you not when I tell you that my first thought was that she was talking about her electric bill. Then I realized she was talking about the Buffalo Bills. Even though I’m not a sports fan, it’s still weird where my mind went when I saw her statement. It must be because of the horror stories I’m hearing about the upcoming winter heating bills.
iBerkshires.com
Woodlands Partnership Considering Name Change
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Mohawk Trail Woodlands Partnership is considering changing its name to more closely align with its organizational goals. The group discussed a potential change at its meeting on Monday, voting to recommend bringing the question to the organization's full board meeting next month. Executive Committee Chair Henry Art said the group has explored the possibility, highlighting numerous reasons to change the name.
WRGB
Duke's Gulch residents locked out, looking for answers
Almost two dozen residents of Duke's Gulch apartments in Waterford, NY were greeted with locked doors and "Do Not Occupy" signs on their doors on Wednesday. The Town of Halfmoon saying the owners of the property failed to address health and safety coding violations, telling the residents to leave in accordance with the building codes of the State of New York.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Community Members Celebrate the Dog Park's Anniversary
PITTSFIELD, Mass — Dog enthusiasts, volunteers, and Parks and Recreation employees gathered at the Pittsfield Dog Park on Tuesday afternoon to celebrate it being open for one year. The dog park ensures dogs can exercise and socialize safely. The gated area has two sections: one side is for dogs...
Big E brings new, small, local businesses to its Front Porch
WEST SPRINGFIELD -- For the next three weekends Tina D’Agostino will be bringing her floral arrangements, potted succulents and mini-Halloween pumpkins to the Eastern States Exposition as part of the Front Porch area that is attracting a host of local and new businesses to the Big E. “As a...
iBerkshires.com
Big Y Offering Multi-vaccine Clinic from Sept. 26 to Oct. 1
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — From Sept. 26 until Oct. 1, every Big Y Market location will hold an on-site multi-vaccine clinic for all customers, employees and their families. All stores will offer seasonal flu, high dose flu and COVID-19 vaccines including the updated COVID-19 booster (check local stores for specific dates and times). Stores with an on-site pharmacy also offer a variety of additional vaccines including Pneumococccal (pneumonia) Shingrix (shingles), Tdap (Tetanus, Diphtheria, and Pertussis), Hepatitis A and B, Meningococcal (Meningitis) , MMR (Measles, Mumps & Rubella), Guardasil (HPV).
iheart.com
Where Exactly Does 'Western Massachusetts' Begin?
BOSTON (WBZNewsRadio) - Where exactly does 'Western Massachusetts' begin?. The age old question has ironically much of the state divided. While some would say it's pretty clear-cut with Worcester being the dividing line, while others argue the boundaries start beyond that, say Springfield. Then there are those who feel the western part of the state is merely a state of mind. You're in western Mass. when you feel you're in western Mass.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Sidewalk Repairs Beginning Sept. 21
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Please be advised of the upcoming sidewalk repair work in the city of Pittsfield scheduled to begin Wednesday, Sept. 21. Crews will begin sidewalk excavation on Second Street at the intersection of Burbank Street, with work scheduled to be completed by Monday, Sept. 26. Excavation will then be followed by forming and pouring sidewalks and driveways.
Hey Pittsfield & Dalton, Want To Get Rid Of The Crap Around Your House? Heres How
It's that time of year to get rid of all that unwanted stuff that has piled up around your house. A household hazardous waste collection, organized by the city of Pittsfield along with the town of Dalton, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15. In A press release from the...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Council Subcommittee Supports Two New Positions
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Ordinances and Rules Subcommittee on Monday approved the classification of social worker and emergency co-responder positions within the city. The unanimous vote comes after an uptick in homelessness and mental health distress and the police killing of Miguel Estrella in March. One social worker will...
This Halloween Attraction Is Just A 1 Hour Drive From The Berkshires
Like the song "Somebody's Watching Me" by Rockwell and Michael Jackson. Today as I am writing this post it is the official last day of summer and that can only one thing. Halloween is just around the corner! The time of year for spooks, thrills, and even lots of candy being sold in stores now.
iBerkshires.com
Residents Air Grievances on Deming Park Improvements
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city and other stakeholders say parking is a long-standing issue at Deming Park and want to address it with a larger, one-way parking lot. Abutters are skeptical. Around 15 residents attended a public hearing for the proposed improvements to the park on Monday at Sacred...
