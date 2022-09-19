ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

FUN 107

Rare, Historic Treasure Hits Springfield Housing Market

It's been called the Loomis House and the Wesson House, now 220 Maple Street in Springfield could become your house. The nearly 150-year-old home has had more restorations than renovations and is a historic home owner's dream come true. This surviving home from 1874 is part of the Ames/Crescent Hill...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Health New England Awards Grants to Four Local Non-Profits

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Health New England has awarded $100,000 in grants to non-profit organizations that address inequities to improve maternal and infant health, with four going to groups in Berkshire County. The company’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) Grants went to 18 organizations in Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire,...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iBerkshires.com

North Adams Package Store Being Sold

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Dave's Package Store on River Street will soon be under new management. The License Commission on Tuesday approved a transfer of the beer/wine package store license from RMR Enterprises LLC to Shahmer LLC, represented by Abbas Choudhry. The package store has been located on the...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

NBCC Looking for Community Input on Forum Topics

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Northern Berkshire Community Coalition is requesting public input to help determine the monthly community forum topics through May of 2023. The Coalition’s Annual September Community Assessment Forum earlier this month focused on identifying emerging and urgent issues in our community. The event had just under 40 participants and resulted in several potential future forum topics.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WUPE

Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Live in a Tent?

During my time in radio in the southern Berkshires, I've had many guests on the air that have discussed the housing issue that we're facing throughout Berkshire County. All too often whether it's speaking with the folks from Construct Inc. or other local Berkshire County organizations, I'll hear about people that cannot afford to live here. In addition, the wait list for affordable housing is very long and sometimes unrealistic. In the meantime, some folks are finding ways to keep their heads above water by staying in some sort of shelter.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
101.5 WPDH

Central Hudson Wants to Explain Upcoming Enormous Heating Bills

Earlier today I was checking out my Facebook newsfeed and I saw that somebody wrote “How about those Bills?” I kid you not when I tell you that my first thought was that she was talking about her electric bill. Then I realized she was talking about the Buffalo Bills. Even though I’m not a sports fan, it’s still weird where my mind went when I saw her statement. It must be because of the horror stories I’m hearing about the upcoming winter heating bills.
HUDSON, NY
iBerkshires.com

Woodlands Partnership Considering Name Change

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Mohawk Trail Woodlands Partnership is considering changing its name to more closely align with its organizational goals. The group discussed a potential change at its meeting on Monday, voting to recommend bringing the question to the organization's full board meeting next month. Executive Committee Chair Henry Art said the group has explored the possibility, highlighting numerous reasons to change the name.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WRGB

Duke's Gulch residents locked out, looking for answers

Almost two dozen residents of Duke's Gulch apartments in Waterford, NY were greeted with locked doors and "Do Not Occupy" signs on their doors on Wednesday. The Town of Halfmoon saying the owners of the property failed to address health and safety coding violations, telling the residents to leave in accordance with the building codes of the State of New York.
WATERFORD, NY
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Community Members Celebrate the Dog Park's Anniversary

PITTSFIELD, Mass — Dog enthusiasts, volunteers, and Parks and Recreation employees gathered at the Pittsfield Dog Park on Tuesday afternoon to celebrate it being open for one year. The dog park ensures dogs can exercise and socialize safely. The gated area has two sections: one side is for dogs...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Big Y Offering Multi-vaccine Clinic from Sept. 26 to Oct. 1

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — From Sept. 26 until Oct. 1, every Big Y Market location will hold an on-site multi-vaccine clinic for all customers, employees and their families. All stores will offer seasonal flu, high dose flu and COVID-19 vaccines including the updated COVID-19 booster (check local stores for specific dates and times). Stores with an on-site pharmacy also offer a variety of additional vaccines including Pneumococccal (pneumonia) Shingrix (shingles), Tdap (Tetanus, Diphtheria, and Pertussis), Hepatitis A and B, Meningococcal (Meningitis) , MMR (Measles, Mumps & Rubella), Guardasil (HPV).
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

Where Exactly Does 'Western Massachusetts' Begin?

BOSTON (WBZNewsRadio) - Where exactly does 'Western Massachusetts' begin?. The age old question has ironically much of the state divided. While some would say it's pretty clear-cut with Worcester being the dividing line, while others argue the boundaries start beyond that, say Springfield. Then there are those who feel the western part of the state is merely a state of mind. You're in western Mass. when you feel you're in western Mass.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Sidewalk Repairs Beginning Sept. 21

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Please be advised of the upcoming sidewalk repair work in the city of Pittsfield scheduled to begin Wednesday, Sept. 21. Crews will begin sidewalk excavation on Second Street at the intersection of Burbank Street, with work scheduled to be completed by Monday, Sept. 26. Excavation will then be followed by forming and pouring sidewalks and driveways.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Council Subcommittee Supports Two New Positions

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Ordinances and Rules Subcommittee on Monday approved the classification of social worker and emergency co-responder positions within the city. The unanimous vote comes after an uptick in homelessness and mental health distress and the police killing of Miguel Estrella in March. One social worker will...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WUPE

This Halloween Attraction Is Just A 1 Hour Drive From The Berkshires

Like the song "Somebody's Watching Me" by Rockwell and Michael Jackson. Today as I am writing this post it is the official last day of summer and that can only one thing. Halloween is just around the corner! The time of year for spooks, thrills, and even lots of candy being sold in stores now.
TROY, NY
iBerkshires.com

Residents Air Grievances on Deming Park Improvements

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city and other stakeholders say parking is a long-standing issue at Deming Park and want to address it with a larger, one-way parking lot. Abutters are skeptical. Around 15 residents attended a public hearing for the proposed improvements to the park on Monday at Sacred...
PITTSFIELD, MA

