ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commodities & Future

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinist.com

Top Cryptos To Become A Millionaire: Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC), Fantom (FTM) And Polygon (MATIC)

The crypto Fear and Greed Index reports 27 (Extreme Fear). This score is calculated from market volatility, momentum, social media, surveys, trends, and dominance. It provides a hugely simplified investment strategy for investors that can be utilised by professionals and new traders alike: Accumulate as much crypto as possible when the index reports 30 or lower and begin to take profits when the index reports 70 or higher.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trader#Open Interest#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Eth
tipranks.com

Cryptocurrencies to Watch for the Week of September 18

The consumer price index (CPI) that was released last Tuesday shook the cryptocurrency market. This week’s market breakdown will take an in-depth look into some of the biggest cryptocurrencies, their charts, and the latest news to get a better understanding of where these cryptos may go from here. As...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Missed Out on Bitcoin? Buy This Cryptocurrency Now.

There are many young crypto players out there today that offer exciting growth potential -- even if they don't climb as much as Bitcoin. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Commodities & Future
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says One Ethereum-Based Altcoin To Explode 165%, Eyes Path Ahead for Binance Coin (BNB) and ETH

A widely followed crypto analyst is predicting a massive surge for one little-known altcoin and updating his outlook on Binance Coin (BNB) and Ethereum (ETH). The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 536,000 Twitter followers that he expects ETH-based Reserve Rights (RSR), which facilitates the stability of stablecoin Reserve Token (RSV), to spark a 165% rally.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $56M Worth Of Ethereum

What happened: $56,935,268 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x61fba83ecd47ceb5eab7ad672b61405b9b131702. $56 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0x3c834ecd7789e094e8fb233f084a695410aaadef. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Motley Fool

Should You Still Buy Ethereum?

The Merge moved Ethereum to proof of stake, but that won't make it faster or cheaper. Sharding will help Ethereum scale and is set to arrive sometime in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
decrypt.co

Ethereum Coin Mixer Tornado Cash Is Back on GitHub

GitHub pulled the tool’s code from its website within hours of the Treasury's ban last month. The code-sharing platform has now apparently rescinded its ban. Ethereum coin mixer Tornado Cash is now back on software hosting website GitHub. The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Investors Withdraw ETH Holdings Despite Successful Ethereum Merge

Before the Ethereum merge event, some experts and investors predicted a fall in the price of Ethereum and hence traded cautiously. Popular analysts referred to the merge hype as a buy the rumor, sell the news scenario. The Feds reserves tightening and other market factors added to the volatility recorded...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
decrypt.co

Binance Expands Stablecoin BUSD to Polygon, Avalanche

Crypto exchange Binance has expanded its BUSD stablecoin to the Ethereum scaler Polygon and the speedy layer-1 blockchain Avalanche. Crypto exchange Binance has made its stablecoin, Binance USD (BUSD), available on Avalanche and Polygon. The token had so far been available on Ethereum and BNB Chain. Each unit of BUSD...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
decrypt.co

Ethereum NFTs Are Driving Crypto Adoption in Central and South Asia: Report

NFTs have become the biggest crypto on-ramp for countries in Central and Southern Asia, as well as Oceania, according to a report from Chainalysis on Wednesday. The blockchain analytics firm noted that, in Q2 2022, 58% of web traffic from these countries to crypto services was NFT-related. NFTs are unique...
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Hacker Saves Abritrum From Ethereum-Draining Bug in Nitro Upgrade

A bug in the latest upgrade for Arbitrum, an Ethereum scaling network, had been live for almost three weeks, but had not yet been exploited. A white hat hacker has discovered a bug within the latest upgrade for Arbitrum, an Ethereum scaling network, that could have led to the theft of over $530 million.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy