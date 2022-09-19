Read full article on original website
Carol Douglas, 86, of Spencer Formerly of Emmetsburg and Mallard
Funeral services for 86-year-old Carol Douglas of Spencer, formerly of Emmetsburg and Mallard, will be Friday, September 23rd, at 11:30 a.m. at Warner Chapel in Spencer with burial at Rush Lake Cemetery in rural Curlew at 2:30 p.m. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home with a lunch and time of fellowship following the service at Grace United Methodist Church in Spencer.
Georgine Grund, 92, of Laurens
Private graveside services for 92-year-old Georgine Grund will be held at the Laurens Cemetery in Laurens. Visitation will be Friday, September 23rd from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at Powers Funeral Home – Sacred Heart Chapel in Laurens. Powers Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of arrangements.
Francine Kaufmann, 70, of Graettinger
Services for 70-year-old Francine Kaufmann of Graettinger will be Saturday, September 24th, at 10:30 a.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church in Graettinger with burial at East Side Cemetery in Estherville. Visitation will be Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the church. Henry-Olson Funeral Home in Graettinger is in charge of the arrangements.
One killed in crash by Sioux Center Sunday
SIOUX CENTER—A crash early Sunday morning, Sept. 18, near Sioux Center left the driver dead and two passengers with critical injuries. Twenty-five-year-old Reyes Felipe Lopez Lopez of Rock Valley was driving west on 390th Street about 6:20 a.m. when his 2009 Mercury Mariner left the blacktop for an unknown reason and entered the north ditch, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
Prasith “Souk” Keoninh, 66, of Ruthven
Services for 66-year-old Prasith “Souk” Keoninh of Ruthven will be Saturday, September 24th at 3 PM at Zion Lutheran Church in Ruthven. Visitation will be at Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Ruthven on Friday, September 23rd from 5 PM to 7 PM. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home of Ruthven is in charge of arrangements.
Charlotte Goodlaxson, 92, of Emmetsburg
Services for 92-year-old Charlotte Goodlaxson of Emmetsburg will be Friday, September 23rd at 10:30 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church in Emmetsburg. Visitation will be at the church, 90 minutes prior to the services. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home of Emmetsburg is in charge of arrangements.
City of Spirit Lake Gearing Up For Clean Up Days
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — City officials in Spirit Lake say next week’s cleanup week is one of the most popular things they do every year. City Administrator Gregg Owens gives us the run-down on acceptable items. Further instructions are available at the Spirit Lake city website. Owens...
East Lake Okoboji Sewage Emergency Averted
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — The Director of Iowa Great Lakes Sanitary Sewer says an investment in backup generators helped avert a nasty situation Wednesday afternoon. Steve Anderson tells KICD News power was out on the East side of East Lake Okoboji for approximately half an hour, which in the past would have meant the lift stations wouldn’t have worked. Standard procedure in the past was to bypass the station and allow sewage to dump directly into the lake. Anderson says the backup electricity allowed the system to keep functioning Wednesday to avoid the bypass, and also prevented backups into homes.
Work On Spencer Hospital’s Emergency Department Project Begins
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Work on Spencer Hospital’s multi-million dollar Emergency Department expansion project is officially underway. Hospital CEO Bill Bumgarner told the Board of the Trustees on Thursday the initial work is focused on the east side of the existing campus. Bumgarner says the main piece of the...
West Okoboji Plans Upgrade of Terrace Beach
West Okoboji, IA (KICD)– The city of West Okoboji has plans to spruce up Terrace Beach. City Administrator Derek Miner says Beck Engineering has already drawn up a comprehensive plan. Miner says with any luck, work can begin this fall. The City of West Okoboji has already upgraded the...
Spencer Highschool Crowns Homecoming King and Queen
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Wednesday night was Homecoming Coronation in Spencer. KICD Sports Director Steven Cutler was on hand to congratulate King Sam Feldman and Queen Ivy Hamilton. Spencer plays Denison Schlesweig for homecoming and Steven Cutler will bring you that game on Newsradio 102-5 and AM 1240 KICD.
Discussion Continues On Needed Work At Fairview Tennis Courts
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Park Board resumed discussion Tuesday on what some needed work should look like on the Fairview Tennis Courts after the initial bid gathering process failed to attract any attention by contractors. Part of the original concern was working a possible rebuild around the high...
Rock Valley man dies in crash near Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- A Rock Valley man was killed early Sunday in a one-vehicle crash near Sioux Center. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Reyes Felipe Lopez-Lopez was westbound in a Mercury Mariner SUV on Sioux County Road B40 at 6:22 a.m., when he left the road for an unknown reason near the intersection with Garfield Avenue. The vehicle entered the north ditch, vaulted a culvert and struck an embankment.
Storm Lake Police Will No Longer Provide Vehicle Unlocking Service After September
Starting October 1st, Storm Lake Police Officers will no longer offer vehicle unlocking service. According to a news release from the City of Storm Lake, the change is necessary due to staffing levels in the police department, as calls to assist with lockouts can take officers away from other public safety duties. The news release states that recent auto manufacturing makes it more difficult to defeat locks with tools available to officers without causing potential damage to vehicles.
Clay County Fair Association President Calls 2022 Fair A Success
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The President of the Clay County Fair Association is calling the 2022 fair a success. Steve Waller encourages everyone to donate to the Clay County Fair Charitable Trust to help the fair continue to grow for years to come. The Clay County Fair Association will hold...
Semi’s Cargo Sustains Over $100,000 In Damages In Highway 60 Accident
Alton, Iowa — No injuries were reported but hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage was done to the cargo a truck was hauling when an accident occured near Alton on Monday, September 19. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office tells us that shortly after 1:00 p.m., 41-year-old Nicholas...
1 dead, 2 injured in crash near Sioux Center
A crash just west of Sioux Center early Sunday morning left one person dead and two people critically injured.
Semi Goes on Wild Ride
A n Iowa man was hurt when a semi he was driving went on a wild ride in central Kansas. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 70-year-old Rodney Keller from Hartley, Iowa, was driving a Western Star semi pulling a trailer headed east on K 156 Highway in Ellsworth County. The truck drifted off the right hand side of the road and struck a bridge rail before traveling down a steep embankment. It then went up a hill, went airborne at the hill-crest, then back down another steep embankment, before coming to rest in a soybean field.
Two hurt in collision south of Sheldon
SHELDON—Two people were injured in a two-vehicle collision about 5:35 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, on the Highway 60 expressway, two miles south of Sheldon. Fifty-five-year-old Paula Nadine Haarsma of Sioux Center was driving north when she lost control of her 2007 GMC Envoy, crossed the median and struck a southbound 2014 Nissan Armada driven by 42-year-old Leah Marie Herda of Alton, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
